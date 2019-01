Lifestyle Inka Dinka Doings at 2019 Am-Jam Tattoo Expo (photos) By

Tattoo artists made their marks during a weekend of skin dipping at the Am-Jam Tattoo Expo, held Jan. 25 to 27 at Carrier Circle’s Ramada Inn. The chartreuse-hued Lizardman again emceed the competitions, where intricate, colorful patterns adorned a variety of arms, chests, necks and backsides.

comments