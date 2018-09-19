Lifestyle Fall Frights: Where to find haunted attractions in Central New York By

Central New Yorkers have their pick of frightening fare, from tamer events suited for all-ages to full-on adults- and teens-only horror shows. A chilly welcome at Fright Nights at the Fair. (Bill DeLapp/Syracuse New Times)

It’s almost Spook Time, Syracuse! Also known as Halloween — or the entire month of October, for dedicated fans of the holiday. Central New Yorkers have their pick of frightening fare, from tamer events suited for all-ages to full-on adults- and teens-only horror shows. Check out the listings below to see if there’s a spooky spot up your alley, or check out our other Autumn Times coverage for more festive fall content.

13th Hour Rising Haunted Hayride. 84 Merrit Road, Fulton. This award-winning horror hayride also has an indoor haunted house. Stop by the food court for a snack — if you can stomach it. Ages 9 and up. $16/hayride, $8/haunted house, $22/both. Fridays and Saturdays, 6:30 to 10 p.m. throughout October.

Cayo Industrial Horror Realm. 811 Broad St., Utica. Cayo debuts an eight-room, ward-style escape room for those looking for “a full examination into your world of insanity.” Ages 16 and under admitted to attractions with adult supervision. Open Fridays through Sundays, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., beginning in October. $10/each event; $30/four attractions; $40/five attractions.

CMC’s Haunted House. 6092 Route 31, Cicero. Presented by CMC Dance Company, this haunted attraction is a night of the living dead. Check online for 2018 hours and admission costs.

Demon Acres. 341 County Route 36, Hannibal. This triple-threat haunted experience features four spooky attractions equipped with high-tech special effects and sets. Ages 13 and up. Open Fridays and Saturdays through October, 7 to 11 p.m. Also open on Halloween and Nov. 1. $5-$14, depending on attraction. Combo packages are $25 or $45.

Field of Screams Haunted House. 2040 State Route 49, North Bay. The most “spine-tingling, fright enticing” haunted house in Central New York. Every weekend in October starting Oct. 5: Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. to midnight; Sundays, 7 to 10 p.m. Kids version runs from 7 to 8 p.m. $10.

Fright Nights at the Fair. 581 State Fair Blvd. This year boasts five equally terrifying haunted houses located throughout the New York State Fairgrounds, where fear is the name of the game here. Ages 9 and up. Weekends beginning Sept. 28: Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. to midnight; Sundays, 7 to 11 p.m. $10/single ticket, $25/combo ticket.

Frightmare Farms. 4816 State Route 49, Palermo. The attraction offers a spooky tour of the haunted estate of Professor Whitaker, along with other attractions. Debuting this year: the “live zombie experience” called Containment. Ages 9 and up. Fridays and Saturdays through October, 7 to 10 p.m. $17/single attraction; $27/two attractions; $29/all three attractions; $41/VIP.

Hafner’s Haunted House. 7265 Buckley Road, North Syracuse. A not-too-scary experience for kids of all ages, running alongside the farm’s fall festival. This is the festival’s 10th year running. Open Sept. 29-Oct. 21. Daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. $4.

Raven Haven Haunted House. 7475 Thunderbird Road, Liverpool. This not-for-profit and entirely volunteer-run haunted house still made the Top 10 on Scare Factor’s must-see New York haunts list this year. Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27, beginning at 7 p.m. Free. All ages/kid friendly. (315) 451-6294.

Trail of Terror. 475 Clifford Road, Fulton. Head deep into the cursed forest and try to survive through 5,000 square feet. of twists and turns. Ages 13 and up. Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 11 p.m.; Sundays, 7 to 10 p.m. $13/trail; $13/house; $20/combo; $30/VIP.