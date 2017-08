Did someone say grilled peaches with cheese and massive goodness? Join Joe Borio, host of YouTube cooking show Cooking Italian with Joe, as he shares a simple, delicious recipe from Puglia, Italy: grilled peaches with cheese. A delicious old Italy recipe you will want to share with your family for generations to come.

Learn more on Joe’s WEBSITE — CLICK HERE

Subscribe to Joe’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL — CLICK HERE

Follow Cooking Italian with Joe on FACEBOOK — CLICK HERE