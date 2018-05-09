GOP poobahs derail DeFrancisco as too overqualified for governor race

In a few weeks, state Republican leaders will gather in New York City to formally nominate their candidate in the race for New York governor.

Three months ago, state Sen. John DeFrancisco seemed well on his way to being that candidate. But since then, the Central New York lawmaker has gone from the clear frontrunner to being on political life support.

DeFrancisco announced at the end of April that he would no longer be actively campaigning ― no doubt acknowledging the onerous task of continuing forward. After essentially coming out of nowhere, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molin- aro quickly vacuumed up support from county Republican committees across the state. Indeed, several county committees that had endorsed DeFrancisco months ago ― including those in his home district ― have switched their support to Molinaro in recent weeks.

By mid-March, Molinaro locked up a majority of the weighted vote of the Re- publican State Committee, and he hadn’t even announced his candidacy yet.

The reason for Molinaro’s successful blitz: He is the “political outsider.” DeFrancisco is not.

The term has been used by just about every candidate in every race who thinks it even remotely applies to them. And just about every candidate has interpreted the term in their own way.

But Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential victory completely redefined what it means to be a political outsider. The election of someone who never served in government to the highest office in the land sent a strong message to party leaders everywhere that citizens are really tired of the way that current government operates.