Get a Taste of Syracuse and More This Weekend

Say hello to June! Get more than just a taste of Syracuse this weekend with the food frenzy event and more CNY fun in and around the area.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd headlines the two-day festival, plus Chris Thomas King and Selwyn Birchwood also roll into town and add to the blues-heavy soundtrack. Paige’s Butterfly Run flutters in for another year and Woofstock howls again in the Finger Lakes. Check out the small town America festivities in Marcellus and the vibrant art and artisans behind the work in Westcott. Plus, there is so much more, like bacon and bourbon.
Have a great weekend!
Fun Raisers
Where: James M. Hanley Federal Building, 100 S. Clinton St. | (315) 303-2578
When: Saturday, June 3 | 7:45 a.m.
Cost: $40, $45, donations appreciated
Where: Americana Vineyards Winery, 4367 E. Covert Road, Interlaken | (607) 387-6801
When: Saturday, June 3 | noon – 7 p.m.
Cost: Free admission, donations encouraged and appreciated
Where: Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Rd, Liverpool | (315) 472-7504 x1312
When: Sunday, June 3 | 10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free for survivors, family and guests, registration required
Feat. Alexis P. Suter Band, Tas Cru & His Tortured Souls, The Ripcords, Jamie Notarthomas Band, Colin Aberdeen and at Veterans Salute
Where: The Ridge Tavern, 1281 Salt Springs Road, Chittenango | (315) 687-6900
When: Sunday, June 4 | 1-10 p.m.
Cost: $25/advance, $30/door
Music
Where: Brewery Ommegang, 656 Highway 33, Cooperstown | (607) 544-1800
When: Friday, June 2 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $50
One Bluesy Weekend
Where: Earleville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville | (315) 691-3550
When: Friday, June 2 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $25/members, $30/nonmembers, $15/students
Where: Kallet Theater & Conference Center, 4842 N. Jefferson St., Pulaski | (315) 298-0007
When: Saturday, June 3 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $20, $25, $35
Where: Main Stage at Taste of Syracuse | (315) 471-9597
When: Saturday, June 3 | 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Plus Defeated Sanity and Exist
Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road | (877) 987-6487
When: Saturday, June 3 | 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $20
Out-and-Aboutings
Where: Downtown Syracuse | (315) 471-9597
When: Friday, June 2 – Saturday, June 3 | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Cost: Free admission, $1/samples, various pricing for meals
Friday | 5-11:30 p.m.
Saturday | 7 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Sunday | 1-5:30 p.m.
Where: Town of Marcellus & Marcellus Park, 2443 Platt Road | (315) 673-3269, (315) 673-3112
When: Friday, June 2 – Sunday, June 4
Cost: Free
Saturday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday | noon – 5 p.m.
Where: Westcott Neighborhood | (315) 478-8634
When: Saturday, June 3 – Sunday, June 4
Cost: Free admission
Sports
All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833
Promotion: Return of the Zombies Pre-Game Walk / Dollar Thursdays
Opponent: Charlotte Knights
When: Thursday, June 1 | 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Faith & Family Night / Team Photo Giveaway / Fireworks
Opponent: Columbus Clippers
When: Friday, June 2 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Little League Appreciation Night / Youth Jersey Giveaway
Opponent: Columbus Clippers
When: Saturday, June 3 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Autism Awareness Day / Family Sunday
Opponent: Columbus Clippers
When: Sunday, June 4 | 1:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military, $5/dog benefits local animal rescues
Editor’s Picks
Nail Creek Pub Anniversary Party
Feat. Brian Mulkerne Band, Substanance, Tyler Pearce Band, Hafasass, The Old Main, Annie in the Water
Where: Nail Creek Pub & Brewery, 720 Varick St., Utica | (315) 793-7593
When: Saturday, June 3 | noon
Cost: $10
Where: Onondaga Creekwalk, Downtown Syracuse
When: Sunday, June 4 | 3 – 5 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Feat. Ben Blujus, Gina Holsopple, Sheralyn Jeanne, Bess Greenberg, Chris James & Mama G., Lee Winright
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Sunday, June 4 | 6- 9 p.m.
Cost: $10
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 66 degrees / 49 degrees
Conditions: Sunny skies and happy clouds
FRIDAY
Temperature: 66 degrees / 47 degrees
Conditions: More sunny skies and more happy clouds.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 69 degrees / 52 degrees
Conditions: Another day of pleasant weather.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 67 degrees / 53 degrees
Conditions: Thunder bolts of lighting, not very frightening
