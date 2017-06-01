Get a Taste of Syracuse and More This Weekend

Say hello to June! Get more than just a taste of Syracuse this weekend with the food frenzy event and more CNY fun in and around the area.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd headlines the two-day festival, plus Chris Thomas King and Selwyn Birchwood also roll into town and add to the blues-heavy soundtrack. Paige’s Butterfly Run flutters in for another year and Woofstock howls again in the Finger Lakes. Check out the small town America festivities in Marcellus and the vibrant art and artisans behind the work in Westcott. Plus, there is so much more, like bacon and bourbon.

Fun Raisers

Paige’s Butterfly Run

Where: James M. Hanley Federal Building, 100 S. Clinton St. | (315) 303-2578

When: Saturday, June 3 | 7:45 a.m.

Cost: $40, $45, donations appreciated

Woofstock



Where: Americana Vineyards Winery, 4367 E. Covert Road, Interlaken | (607) 387-6801

When: Saturday, June 3 | noon – 7 p.m.

Cost: Free admission, donations encouraged and appreciated

National Cancer Survivors Day

Where: Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Rd, Liverpool | (315) 472-7504 x1312

When: Sunday, June 3 | 10:30 a.m.

Cost: Free for survivors, family and guests, registration required

Bacon & Bourbon Festival



Feat. Alexis P. Suter Band, Tas Cru & His Tortured Souls, The Ripcords, Jamie Notarthomas Band, Colin Aberdeen and at Veterans Salute

Where: The Ridge Tavern, 1281 Salt Springs Road, Chittenango | (315) 687-6900

When: Sunday, June 4 | 1-10 p.m.

Cost: $25/advance, $30/door

Music

Avett Brothers

Where: Brewery Ommegang, 656 Highway 33, Cooperstown | (607) 544-1800

When: Friday, June 2 | 5 p.m.

Cost: $50

One Bluesy Weekend

Chris Thomas King

Where: Earleville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville | (315) 691-3550

When: Friday, June 2 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $25/members, $30/nonmembers, $15/students

Selwyn Birchwood

Where: Kallet Theater & Conference Center, 4842 N. Jefferson St., Pulaski | (315) 298-0007

When: Saturday, June 3 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $20, $25, $35

Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Where: Main Stage at Taste of Syracuse | (315) 471-9597

When: Saturday, June 3 | 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Gorguts

Plus Defeated Sanity and Exist

Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road | (877) 987-6487

When: Saturday, June 3 | 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $20

Out-and-Aboutings

Taste of Syracuse

Where: Downtown Syracuse | (315) 471-9597

When: Friday, June 2 – Saturday, June 3 | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Cost: Free admission, $1/samples, various pricing for meals

Olde Home Days

Friday | 5-11:30 p.m.

Saturday | 7 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday | 1-5:30 p.m.

Where: Town of Marcellus & Marcellus Park, 2443 Platt Road | (315) 673-3269, (315) 673-3112

When: Friday, June 2 – Sunday, June 4

Cost: Free

Westcott Art Trail



Saturday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday | noon – 5 p.m.

Where: Westcott Neighborhood | (315) 478-8634

When: Saturday, June 3 – Sunday, June 4

Cost: Free admission

Sports

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

Promotion: Return of the Zombies Pre-Game Walk / Dollar Thursdays

Opponent: Charlotte Knights

When: Thursday, June 1 | 6:35 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Faith & Family Night / Team Photo Giveaway / Fireworks

Opponent: Columbus Clippers

When: Friday, June 2 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Little League Appreciation Night / Youth Jersey Giveaway

Opponent: Columbus Clippers

When: Saturday, June 3 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Autism Awareness Day / Family Sunday

Opponent: Columbus Clippers

When: Sunday, June 4 | 1:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military, $5/dog benefits local animal rescues

Editor’s Picks



Nail Creek Pub Anniversary Party

Feat. Brian Mulkerne Band, Substanance, Tyler Pearce Band, Hafasass, The Old Main, Annie in the Water

Where: Nail Creek Pub & Brewery, 720 Varick St., Utica | (315) 793-7593

When: Saturday, June 3 | noon

Cost: $10

Creekfloat

Where: Onondaga Creekwalk, Downtown Syracuse

When: Sunday, June 4 | 3 – 5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

KMASE Storyteller Series

Feat. Ben Blujus, Gina Holsopple, Sheralyn Jeanne, Bess Greenberg, Chris James & Mama G., Lee Winright

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Sunday, June 4 | 6- 9 p.m.

Cost: $10

THURSDAY

Temperature: 66 degrees / 49 degrees

Conditions: Sunny skies and happy clouds

FRIDAY

Temperature: 66 degrees / 47 degrees

Conditions: More sunny skies and more happy clouds.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 69 degrees / 52 degrees

Conditions: Another day of pleasant weather.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 67 degrees / 53 degrees

Conditions: Thunder bolts of lighting, not very frightening

