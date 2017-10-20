Frightening Functions Continue In CNY

Welcome to another spooktacular installment of weekly events listings!

The haunted attractions around town are still in full effect, so get an early scare in before Halloween arrives!

A couple of new comedians are in town this weekend, including Vincent Pastore from The Sopranos at del logo Resort and Casino. Drew Michael also supplies the laughs at Funny Bone Comedy Club where he will be preforming multiple shows Friday through Sunday.

Carmen and 70 Scenes of Halloween will hit the stage this weekend at the War Memorial and Red House Arts Center, respectively. Also, be sure to catch Jezreel Corrales take on Alberto Machado for the WBA Super World Super Featherweight Title fight at Turning Stone Resort and Casino.

Scare Tactics

Will’s Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm

Where: 1175 Hillsboro Road, Camden | (315) 245-0104

When: Thursday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 22.

Thursdays and Fridays: 4-9 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Cayo Industrial Horror Realm

Where: 811 Broad St., Utica

When: Friday, Oct. 20, through Saturday, Oct. 22. 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Cost: $12/each event, $30/four attractions, $40/five attractions

Trail of Terror

Where: 475 Clifford Road, Fulton | (315) 472-0200

When: Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21. 7-11 p.m.

Cost: $13/trail, $13/house, $20/combo, $30/VIP combo

Fright Nights at the Fair

Where: New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. | (315) 459-1524

When: Friday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 22 . 7 p.m.

Cost: $10/single ticket, $25/combo ticket

Hafner’s Haunted House

Where: 7265 Buckley Road, North Syracuse | (315) 458-2231

When: Every day through Oct. 22. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $4

Frightmare Farms

Ages 9 and up.

Where: 4816 State Route 49, Palermo | (844) 374-4481

When: Friday, Oct. 20, through Saturday, Oct. 21. 7-10 p.m.

Cost: $16/single attraction, $25/three attractions with valid Student, Military, Police, Fire or EMS ID, $27/three attractions, $41/VIP admission

Demon Acres

Where: 341 County Route 36, Hannibal | (315) 564-8070

When: Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21. 7-11 p.m.

Cost:

Jail Break: $8

Demon’s Den: $14

Depths of the Dark Forest: $12

Combo: $25

Insane Asylum: $5

Express Fear Combo Ticket: $45 (Includes all attractions and skip the lines access)

Field of Screams Haunted House

Where: 2040 State Route 49, North Bay

When: Friday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 22.

Friday: Dusk to 11 p.m.

Saturday: Dusk to midnight

Sundays: Dusk to 10 p.m.

Cost: $10

Stage

The Crucible

Where: Central New York Playhouse, 3649 Erie Blvd. E. | (315) 885-8960

When: Thursday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 22.

Thursday – Saturday: 8 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m.

Cost: $20/Friday and Saturday, $18/Sunday

70 Scenes of Halloween

Where: Red House Arts Center, 201 S. West St. | (315) 362-2785

When: Thursday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 22.

Thursday: 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 8 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m.

Cost: $32

Carmen

Where: John H. Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St. | (315) 476-7372

When: Friday, Oct. 20, and Sunday Oct. 22.

Friday: 8 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m.

Cost: $10 – $206 depending on section

Funnies

Vincent Pastore

Where: del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 New York 414, Waterloo | (315) 946-1777

When: Thursday, Oct. 19. 7 p.m.

Cost: $20

Jess Hilarious

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669

When: Thursday, Oct. 19. 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $30

Drew Michael

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669

When: Friday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct 22.

Friday: 7:30 and 10 p.m.

Saturday: 7 and 9:45 p.m.

Sunday: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Friday/Saturday: $12, Sunday $10

Music: CNY Noisemakers

Monkey Fever

Where: Shifty’s Bar & Grill, 1410 Burnett Ave. | (315) 474-0048

When: Thursday, Oct. 19. 8:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Boots n’ Shorts

Where: Dinosaur BBQ, 246 W. Willow St. | (315) 476-4937

When: Friday, Oct. 20. 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Virgil Cain

Where: Moondog’s Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn | (315) 253-3339

When: Saturday, Oct. 21. 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Music: National Acts

Albert Cummings

Where: Center For The Arts, 72 S. Main St., Homer |607-749-4900

When: Friday, Oct. 20. 8 p.m.

Cost: $25/adults, $23/seniors, $20/students, Free/military, veterans, children under 18

Katie Kuffel

Where: Funk ‘N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St. | (315) 474-1060

When: Saturday, Oct. 21. 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Sports

WBA Super World Super Featherweight Title Fight

Jezreel Corrales vs. Alberto Machado

Turning Stone Resort and Casino Events Center | (315) 361-SHOW

When: Friday, Oct. 21. 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $25-$65

Syracuse Crunch Hockey

All home games are played at the War Memorial Arena, 800 S. State St. | (315) 473-4444 | (315) 473-4444

When: Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21. 7 p.m.

Opponent:

Friday: Binghamton Devils

Saturday: Springfield Thunderbirds

Cost: $16-$20

Thursday:

Temperature: 73 degrees / 49 degrees

Conditions: Partly cloudy with 0 percent precipitation.

Friday:

Temperature: 66 degrees / 43 degrees

Conditions: Partly cloudy with 0 percent precipitation.

Saturday:

Temperature: 75 degrees / 52 degrees

Conditions: Partly cloudy with 0 percent precipitation.

Sunday:

Temperature: 75 degrees / 57 degrees

Conditions: Sunny.

