Frightening Functions Continue In CNY

The haunted attractions around town are still in full effect, so get an early scare in before Halloween arrives!
A couple of new comedians are in town this weekend, including Vincent Pastore from The Sopranos at del logo Resort and Casino. Drew Michael also supplies the laughs at Funny Bone Comedy Club where he will be preforming multiple shows Friday through Sunday.
Carmen and 70 Scenes of Halloween will hit the stage this weekend at the War Memorial and Red House Arts Center, respectively. Also, be sure to catch Jezreel Corrales take on Alberto Machado for the WBA Super World Super Featherweight Title fight at Turning Stone Resort and Casino.
Scare Tactics
Will’s Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm
Where: 1175 Hillsboro Road, Camden | (315) 245-0104
When: Thursday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 22.
- Thursdays and Fridays: 4-9 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Where: 811 Broad St., Utica
When: Friday, Oct. 20, through Saturday, Oct. 22. 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $12/each event, $30/four attractions, $40/five attractions
Where: 475 Clifford Road, Fulton | (315) 472-0200
When: Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21. 7-11 p.m.
Cost: $13/trail, $13/house, $20/combo, $30/VIP combo
Where: New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. | (315) 459-1524
When: Friday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 22 . 7 p.m.
Cost: $10/single ticket, $25/combo ticket
Where: 7265 Buckley Road, North Syracuse | (315) 458-2231
When: Every day through Oct. 22. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $4
Ages 9 and up.
Where: 4816 State Route 49, Palermo | (844) 374-4481
When: Friday, Oct. 20, through Saturday, Oct. 21. 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $16/single attraction, $25/three attractions with valid Student, Military, Police, Fire or EMS ID, $27/three attractions, $41/VIP admission
Where: 341 County Route 36, Hannibal | (315) 564-8070
When: Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21. 7-11 p.m.
Cost:
- Jail Break: $8
- Demon’s Den: $14
- Depths of the Dark Forest: $12
- Combo: $25
- Insane Asylum: $5
- Express Fear Combo Ticket: $45 (Includes all attractions and skip the lines access)
Field of Screams Haunted House
Where: 2040 State Route 49, North Bay
When: Friday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 22.
- Friday: Dusk to 11 p.m.
- Saturday: Dusk to midnight
- Sundays: Dusk to 10 p.m.
Cost: $10
Stage
Where: Central New York Playhouse, 3649 Erie Blvd. E. | (315) 885-8960
When: Thursday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 22.
- Thursday – Saturday: 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 2 p.m.
Cost: $20/Friday and Saturday, $18/Sunday
Where: Red House Arts Center, 201 S. West St. | (315) 362-2785
When: Thursday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 22.
- Thursday: 7 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 2 p.m.
Cost: $32
Where: John H. Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St. | (315) 476-7372
- When: Friday, Oct. 20, and Sunday Oct. 22.
- Friday: 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 2 p.m.
Cost: $10 – $206 depending on section
Funnies
Where: del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 New York 414, Waterloo | (315) 946-1777
When: Thursday, Oct. 19. 7 p.m.
Cost: $20
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669
When: Thursday, Oct. 19. 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $30
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669
When: Friday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct 22.
- Friday: 7:30 and 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 7 and 9:45 p.m.
- Sunday: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Friday/Saturday: $12, Sunday $10
Music: CNY Noisemakers
Where: Shifty’s Bar & Grill, 1410 Burnett Ave. | (315) 474-0048
When: Thursday, Oct. 19. 8:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Where: Dinosaur BBQ, 246 W. Willow St. | (315) 476-4937
When: Friday, Oct. 20. 10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Where: Moondog’s Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn | (315) 253-3339
When: Saturday, Oct. 21. 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Music: National Acts
Where: Center For The Arts, 72 S. Main St., Homer |607-749-4900
When: Friday, Oct. 20. 8 p.m.
Cost: $25/adults, $23/seniors, $20/students, Free/military, veterans, children under 18
Where: Funk ‘N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St. | (315) 474-1060
When: Saturday, Oct. 21. 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Sports
WBA Super World Super Featherweight Title Fight
Jezreel Corrales vs. Alberto Machado
Turning Stone Resort and Casino Events Center | (315) 361-SHOW
When: Friday, Oct. 21. 5:30 p.m.
Cost: $25-$65
All home games are played at the War Memorial Arena, 800 S. State St. | (315) 473-4444 | (315) 473-4444
When: Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21. 7 p.m.
Opponent:
- Friday: Binghamton Devils
- Saturday: Springfield Thunderbirds
Cost: $16-$20
Weather Forecast
Subject to change, of course.
Thursday:
- Temperature: 73 degrees / 49 degrees
- Conditions: Partly cloudy with 0 percent precipitation.
Friday:
- Temperature: 66 degrees / 43 degrees
- Conditions: Partly cloudy with 0 percent precipitation.
Saturday:
- Temperature: 75 degrees / 52 degrees
- Conditions: Partly cloudy with 0 percent precipitation.
Sunday:
- Temperature: 75 degrees / 57 degrees
- Conditions: Sunny.
