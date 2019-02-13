First ever Winter Fair takes over NYS Fairgrounds Expo Center (photos)

Thousands of State Fair-starved visitors awoke from their hibernation to savor the smells of sausage sandwiches, pizza frittes and more during the inaugural Winter Fair 2019, held last weekend at the Exposition Center. Promoter Steve Becker kept a close eye on the action, as midway rides and musicmakers served up constant entertainment.

Even audience favorite Hilby the Skinny German Juggler Boy was impressed: “Next year let’s do 16 days!”

Related: Winter Fair, a mini-version of the NY State Fair, premieres at Expo Center

comments