Fests and the Fabulous CNY Weekend Events

Happy ArtsWeek, everyone! There is plenty to be excited about and to keep you outside and nowhere near a couch (unless you’re furniture shopping, which you can postpone). Plus there will be plenty of other CNY weekend events to get out and about for.

Downtown Syracuse will feature the annual Arts & Crafts Festival, Street Painting Festival, Blue Rain EcoFest and Northeast Jazz & Wine Fest. Harborfest returns for another four-day celebration in Oswego, and the Ukrainian cultural festival takes place in the Tipp Hill neighborhood.

Let’s not forget to mention a scavenger crawl and a barefoot hike. There’ll be a lesson in storytelling. The Armory Square Candlelight Series wraps up another year with Cold Chocolate, plus plenty of music in and around the area.

Festivals

AmeriCU Arts & Crafts Festival



Friday | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Columbus Circle, Downtown Syracuse | (315) 422-8284

When: Friday, July 28 – Sunday, July 30

Cost: Free admission

Harborfest

Thursday | 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday | 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Breitbeck Park & surrounding areas, Oswego | (315) 343-6858

When: Thursday, July 27 – Sunday, July 30

Cost: Free admission

Northeast Jazz & Wine Festival

Friday | 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Saturday | noon – 2 a.m.

Where: Clinton Square, Downtown Syracuse | (315) 479-5299

When: Friday, July 28 – Saturday, July 29

Cost: Free admission

Stage of Nations Blue Rain EcoFest

Thursday | 8 p.m. (free screening of Spirit Game: Pride of a Nation)

Friday | 5 – 10 p.m.

Saturday | noon – 10 p.m.

Where: Hanover Square, Downtown Syracuse | (315) 420-8753

When: Thursday, July 27 – Saturday, July 29

Cost: Free admission

Street Painting Festival

Where: Montgomery St., in front of City Hall, 233 E. Washington St. | (315) 422-7011

When: Saturday, July 29 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cost: $20-$25/adults, $10-$15/ages 13-17, $10/ages 12 & under

Ukrainian Festival

Friday | 4 – 9 p.m.

Saturday | noon – 11 p.m.

Where: St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 207 Tompkins St. | (315) 471-9867

When: Friday, July 28 – Saturday, July 29

Cost: Free admission

Eclectic Excursions

Antique & Classic Boat Show

Friday | 3 p.m. – dusk

Saturday | 9 a.m. – dusk

Sunday | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Clift Park, Village of Skaneateles | (315) 685-0552

When: Friday, July 28 – Sunday, July 30

Cost: Free admission

Badass BBQ for Breast Cancer

50-mile Ride for the Rack 12:30 p.m.

Registration 9-10:30 a.m. at Lakeside Fire Department, 1002 State Fair Blvd., Geddes

Where: Long Branch Park at Onondaga Lake Park, 3813 Long Branch Road

When: Saturday, July 29 | noon – 6 p.m.

Cost: Free admission, donations appreciated, $10/bike for Ride for the Rack

Tipp Hill Scavenger Crawl



Where: Coleman’s Irish Pub, 100 S. Lowell Ave.

When: Saturday, July 29 | 1 – 4 p.m.

Cost: $10/person

Music: Local Noisemakers

Salt City Spotlight

Feat. Barroom Philosophers, Boogie Low and Tanksley

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St. | (315) 478-0684

When: Thursday, July 27 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older

Sophistafunk & The Laughing Buddha Episode

Where: Ray Brothers Barbecue, 6474 Route 20, Bouckville | (315) 893-7200

When: Friday, July 28 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $10

Chris Cornell Tribute

Feat. Ben Blujus and friends

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Friday, July 28 | 10 p.m.

Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older

Music: National Acts

Supersuckers

Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road | (877) 987-6487

When: Friday, July 28 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $12/advance, $16/DOS

Glass Animals

Plus Little Dragon

Where: Brewery Ommegang, 656 Highway 33, Cooperstown | (607) 544-1800

When: Saturday, July 29 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $40

Hans Zimmer

Where: Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, 3355 Marvin Sands Dr., Canandiagua | (585) 394-4400

When: Friday, July 28 | 7:45 p.m.

Cost: $35, $55, $75, $95

Sports

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

Promotion: Champions Day / Dollar Thursdays

Opponent: Louisville Bats

When: Thursday, July 27 | 6:35 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Buy Local Night / Fireworks

Opponent: Gwinnett Braves

When: Friday, July 28 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Bobby Cox Bobblehead Giveaway / Crowne Plaza Night

Opponent: Gwinnett Braves

When: Saturday, July 29 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Wall of Fame Day / MacArthur Stadium Replica Giveaway / Family Sunday

Opponent: Gwinnett Braves

When: Sunday, July 30 | 1:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Auburn Doubledays

All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489

Promotion: Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Night

Opponent: West Virginia Black Bears

When: Thursday, July 27 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

Promotion: H.E.A.L. Night

Opponent: West Virginia Black Bears

When: Friday, July 28 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

Promotion: Domestic Violence Awareness Night

Opponent: West Virginia Black Bears

When: Saturday, July 29 | 6:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

Editor’s Picks



Spoken Word Storytelling

Led by Sean Kirst

Where: Erie Canal Museum, 318 Erie Boulevard E. | (315) 471-0593

When: Saturday, July 29 | 11 a.m.

Cost: $12/members, $15/nonmembers

Barefoot Hike

Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Rd, Marcellus | (315) 673-1350

When: Saturday, July 29 | 1 – 3 p.m.

Cost: $6/members, $9/nonmembers

Cold Chocolate

Plus Harmony Katz Barbershop Chorus

Where: Candlelight Series, Armory Square, 500 S. Franklin St. | (315) 442-5947

When: Saturday, July 29 | 7 a.m.

Cost: Free

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 77 degrees / 62 degrees

Conditions: The rain returns.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 76 degrees / 57 degrees

Conditions: Snow. Just kidding. Only clouds.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 74 degrees / 53 degrees

Conditions: Sunny-ish.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 81 degrees / 59 degrees

Conditions: Beautiful and back in the 80s.

Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways. Sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter here: