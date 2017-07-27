Fests and the Fabulous CNY Weekend Events

Happy ArtsWeek, everyone! There is plenty to be excited about and to keep you outside and nowhere near a couch (unless you’re furniture shopping, which you can postpone). Plus there will be plenty of other CNY weekend events to get out and about for.
Downtown Syracuse will feature the annual Arts & Crafts Festival, Street Painting Festival, Blue Rain EcoFest and Northeast Jazz & Wine Fest. Harborfest returns for another four-day celebration in Oswego, and the Ukrainian cultural festival takes place in the Tipp Hill neighborhood.
Let’s not forget to mention a scavenger crawl and a barefoot hike. There’ll be a lesson in storytelling. The Armory Square Candlelight Series wraps up another year with Cold Chocolate, plus plenty of music in and around the area.
Festivals
AmeriCU Arts & Crafts Festival
Friday | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Columbus Circle, Downtown Syracuse | (315) 422-8284
When: Friday, July 28 – Sunday, July 30
Cost: Free admission
Thursday | 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Friday | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Saturday | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Sunday | 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Where: Breitbeck Park & surrounding areas, Oswego | (315) 343-6858
When: Thursday, July 27 – Sunday, July 30
Cost: Free admission
Northeast Jazz & Wine Festival
Friday | 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Saturday | noon – 2 a.m.
Where: Clinton Square, Downtown Syracuse | (315) 479-5299
When: Friday, July 28 – Saturday, July 29
Cost: Free admission
Stage of Nations Blue Rain EcoFest
Thursday | 8 p.m. (free screening of Spirit Game: Pride of a Nation)
Friday | 5 – 10 p.m.
Saturday | noon – 10 p.m.
Where: Hanover Square, Downtown Syracuse | (315) 420-8753
When: Thursday, July 27 – Saturday, July 29
Cost: Free admission
Where: Montgomery St., in front of City Hall, 233 E. Washington St. | (315) 422-7011
When: Saturday, July 29 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Cost: $20-$25/adults, $10-$15/ages 13-17, $10/ages 12 & under
Friday | 4 – 9 p.m.
Saturday | noon – 11 p.m.
Where: St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 207 Tompkins St. | (315) 471-9867
When: Friday, July 28 – Saturday, July 29
Cost: Free admission
Eclectic Excursions
Friday | 3 p.m. – dusk
Saturday | 9 a.m. – dusk
Sunday | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Clift Park, Village of Skaneateles | (315) 685-0552
When: Friday, July 28 – Sunday, July 30
Cost: Free admission
50-mile Ride for the Rack 12:30 p.m.
Registration 9-10:30 a.m. at Lakeside Fire Department, 1002 State Fair Blvd., Geddes
Where: Long Branch Park at Onondaga Lake Park, 3813 Long Branch Road
When: Saturday, July 29 | noon – 6 p.m.
Cost: Free admission, donations appreciated, $10/bike for Ride for the Rack
Where: Coleman’s Irish Pub, 100 S. Lowell Ave.
When: Saturday, July 29 | 1 – 4 p.m.
Cost: $10/person
Music: Local Noisemakers
Feat. Barroom Philosophers, Boogie Low and Tanksley
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St. | (315) 478-0684
When: Thursday, July 27 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older
Sophistafunk & The Laughing Buddha Episode
Where: Ray Brothers Barbecue, 6474 Route 20, Bouckville | (315) 893-7200
When: Friday, July 28 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10
Feat. Ben Blujus and friends
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Friday, July 28 | 10 p.m.
Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older
Music: National Acts
Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road | (877) 987-6487
When: Friday, July 28 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $12/advance, $16/DOS
Plus Little Dragon
Where: Brewery Ommegang, 656 Highway 33, Cooperstown | (607) 544-1800
When: Saturday, July 29 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $40
Where: Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, 3355 Marvin Sands Dr., Canandiagua | (585) 394-4400
When: Friday, July 28 | 7:45 p.m.
Cost: $35, $55, $75, $95
Sports
All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833
Promotion: Champions Day / Dollar Thursdays
Opponent: Louisville Bats
When: Thursday, July 27 | 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Buy Local Night / Fireworks
Opponent: Gwinnett Braves
When: Friday, July 28 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Bobby Cox Bobblehead Giveaway / Crowne Plaza Night
Opponent: Gwinnett Braves
When: Saturday, July 29 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Wall of Fame Day / MacArthur Stadium Replica Giveaway / Family Sunday
Opponent: Gwinnett Braves
When: Sunday, July 30 | 1:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489
Promotion: Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Night
Opponent: West Virginia Black Bears
When: Thursday, July 27 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
Promotion: H.E.A.L. Night
Opponent: West Virginia Black Bears
When: Friday, July 28 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
Promotion: Domestic Violence Awareness Night
Opponent: West Virginia Black Bears
When: Saturday, July 29 | 6:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
Editor’s Picks
Led by Sean Kirst
Where: Erie Canal Museum, 318 Erie Boulevard E. | (315) 471-0593
When: Saturday, July 29 | 11 a.m.
Cost: $12/members, $15/nonmembers
Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Rd, Marcellus | (315) 673-1350
When: Saturday, July 29 | 1 – 3 p.m.
Cost: $6/members, $9/nonmembers
Plus Harmony Katz Barbershop Chorus
Where: Candlelight Series, Armory Square, 500 S. Franklin St. | (315) 442-5947
When: Saturday, July 29 | 7 a.m.
Cost: Free
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 77 degrees / 62 degrees
Conditions: The rain returns.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 76 degrees / 57 degrees
Conditions: Snow. Just kidding. Only clouds.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 74 degrees / 53 degrees
Conditions: Sunny-ish.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 81 degrees / 59 degrees
Conditions: Beautiful and back in the 80s.
