Autumn Times Calendar: Fall festivals, activities for your family needs

At the Syracuse New Times, “F” is for “fall” and “festival”! Below is the special calendar listing for our 2018 Autumn Times edition, full of seasonal events and goings-on. This is just a small list, so make sure to check our online community calendar for daily information.

Now-Oct. 31

Abbott Farm Fall Festival Days. Enjoy a plethora of autumn-themed activities for children and adults, including wagon rides, a corn maze, tube slides, a bounce house, an apple cannon, face painting and more. Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Abbott Farms, 3275 Cold Springs Road, Baldwinsville. Free/ages 2 and under, $9/ages 3 and up, $8/five or more in same transaction, $7/10 or more in same transaction, $3.50/individual activities. (315) 638-7783.

Sept. 28-30

Central Square Apple Festival. Enjoy amusement rides, pony rides, live entertainment, local vendors and food at the 35th annual event. Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brewerton Speedway, 154 U.S. Route 11.

Sept. 22-Oct. 29

Fort Rickey Fall Fun Festival. The children’s discovery zoo is full of hands-on family fun, with special kid-friendly activities, such as: a hay bale maze, pedal tractors, oat-filled activity station, pony rides, wagon rides and more. Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 5135 Rome-New London Road, Rome. $6/admission, free/children under 2. (315) 336-1930.

Oct. 3-7

Super DIRT Week XLVII. Get your need for speed at the Oswego Speedway, 300 E. Albany St., Oswego. $25/Wednesday-Friday general admission, $10/Wednesday-Friday child admission, $30/Saturday general admission, $10/Saturday child admission, $45/Sunday general admission, $10/Sunday child admission. (844) DIRT-TIX.

Oct. 6-7

Great Cortland Pumpkin Fest. Pumpkin-themed family fun, with food, music and activities for all to enjoy. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Courthouse Park, Church Street, Cortland. Free; some events have fees. (607) 753-8463.

Oct. 6

Adirondack Kids Day. A day of free family fun featuring a children’s authors and illustrators fair, French Louie’s Fishing Derby, pony rides and more activities throughout the day. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Park, 160 U.S. Route 28, Inlet. Free admission. (315) 357-5501.

Oct. 6-7

Lafayette Apple Festival. There will be plenty of food and entertainment at the annual family-friendly blowout. Apple pancake breakfast each day starts at 7 a.m. Festival hours: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 5330 Rowland Road, LaFayette. $5/adults, free/ages 12 and under. (315) 677-3300.

Oct. 10-14

Syracuse International Film Festival. The 15th annual flick fest will offer film screenings and Q&As with stars such as Grace Jones and filmmakers from around the world. Palace Theatre, 2384 James St. $15-$100.

Oct. 19-21

Country Folk Art Show. Exhibitors and artisans from across the United States present handcrafted goods, foods, jewelry, furniture, photographs and more. Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New York State Fairgrounds, Center of Progress Building, 581 State Fair Blvd. $7/adults, $2/ages 5 to 12, free/under age 5. (248) 634-4151.

Oct. 12-13

St. Rose of Lima Harvest Festival. The Catholic church hosts a quaint two-day event, featuring attic treasures, 50/50 raffles, plenty of food and $10,000 in prize money. Friday and Saturday, 4 to 9 p.m. St. Rose of Lima, 409 S. Main St., North Syracuse. (315) 458-0283.

Oct. 20-21, 27-28

Zoo Boo. Stop down for the “kooky, not spooky” daytime Halloween-themed extravaganza that engages kids and families in activities. The event includes trick-or-treating stations, animal encounters, games and more. Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Place. $8 per child plus regular zoo admission. (315) 435-8511.

Oct. 26-28

Wizarding Weekend. Grab your wands and spell books for the fourth annual event, with games, crafts and food. Costumes are encouraged. Street festival hours: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival’s locations include the Ithaca Commons, the 100 block of MLK Jr./State Street, the 100 blocks of Cayuga Street and Press Bay Alley, 118 W. Green St., Ithaca. Free admission. Fees for select games and crafts. (607) 882-9842.

Nov. 3-4

The Great New York State Model Train Fair. National Railway Historical Association’s local chapter hosts the 44th annual event. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New York State Fairgrounds, Center of Progress, 581 State Fair Blvd. $10/adults, free/ages 15 and under. (315) 451-6551.

Nov. 15-Jan. 6.

Lights on the Lake. The annual drive-through yuletide lights spectacular. Daily, 5 to 10 p.m. Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Drive, Liverpool. $10/Mondays through Thursdays; $15/Fridays through Sundays; $6/Mondays and Tuesdays with Wegmans Shoppers Club card. (315) 453-6712.

Nov. 17-18.

Salt City Holiday Antiques Show. Get into the yuletide spirit and splurge on gifts galore. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New York State Fairgrounds, Horticulture Building, 581 State Fair Blvd. Call for price. (315) 686-5789.