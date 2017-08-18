Lifestyle

Fair Weather Events For This Pre-Fair Weekend

Christopher Malone
By
Posted on

Pre-NYS Fair weekend events include Chenango Blues Fest, Bacon Festival, Ridgestock, Madison-Bouckville antique week and much more.

With the Great New York State Fair less than a week away, there are plenty of weekend events to see and enjoy, either priming your mind and legs for the days ahead or simply avoiding the festivities. Hey, it’s not for everyone.

Regardless of the opinion, the best is what’s around every weekend in central New York. Festivities include the annual notables Chenango Blues Fest, Syracuse Bacon Festival and Ridgestock. Enjoy a silent disco party in Hanover Square, a fundraiser for Go Red for Women and other fundraisers. Get a new tattoo and then check out some live music — there is plenty of it.

Whatever you choose, have a great time. After all, it will be snowing soon.

Eclectic Options

Madison Bouckville Antique Week

Friday | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Chenango County Fairgrounds, 168 E Main St, Norwich | (315) 686-5789
When: Friday, Aug. 18 – Sunday, Aug. 20
Cost: $7/day

Upstate New York Tattoo Convention

Friday | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Oncenter Convention Center, 800 S. State St.
When: Friday, Aug. 18 – Sunday, Aug. 20
Cost: $19/day, $39/3-day pass

Festivals

Chenango County Blues Fest

Friday | 6 p.m.
Saturday | 11 a.m.

Where: Chenango County Fairgrounds, 168 E Main St, Norwich | (607) 334-1400
When: Friday, Aug. 18 – Saturday, Aug. 19
Cost: $25/advance, $30/DOS

Faery & Earth Festival

Where: Historic Thompson Park, Watertown | (315) 387-3707
When: Saturday, Aug. 19 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Cost: Free admission, canned and nonperishable food items accepted

Syracuse Bacon Festival

Where: Willow Bay at Onondaga Lake Park, 3832 Long Branch Road, Liverpool | (315) 472-3507, (315) 675-8321
When: Saturday, Aug. 19
Cost: Free admission

Blueberry Jam

Feat. Root Shock, Count Blastula, Phil Petroff & Natural Fact, Ron Spencer Band and Boots n’ Shorts 

Where: Critz Farms, 3232 Rippleton Road, Cazenovia | (315) 662-3355
When: Saturday, Aug. 19 | 11 a.m.
Cost: Free

Ridgestock

Feat. Canned Heat, Professor Louie and the Crowmatix, The Barndogs, Grupo Pagan, Jamie Notarthomas Band and several more.

Where: The Ridge Tavern, 1281 Salt Springs Road, Chittenango | (315) 430-3307
When: Saturday, Aug. 19 | 2 p.m.
Cost: $30/advance, $35/DOS

Jazz on the Lawn

Feat. Jumpin’ Joe’s Jazz Band, Dave Hanon’s Cookbook, Grupo Pagan Lite and ESP with Kirsten Tegtmeyer

Where: Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles | (315) 685-3405
When: Sunday, Aug. 20 | 1 – 6 p.m.
Cost: Free

Fun Raisers

Silent Disco Party

Fundraiser for Go Red for Women

Where: Hanover Square, Downtown Syracuse | (315) 728-7542
When: Thursday, Aug. 17 | 6 – 10 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Mike Secreti Benefit

Where: Sharkey’s Bar & Grill, 7240 Oswego Road, Liverpool
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 2 – 8 p.m.
Cost: $10/donation

Willow Bay 5K Run & Walk for Women

Where: Sharkey’s Bar & Grill, 7240 Oswego Road, Liverpool | (315) 638-9662
When: Saturday, Aug. 19 | 9 a.m.
Cost: $20/advance, $25/DOS, $45/preferred seating, $75/VIP

5K Trail Run

Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus | (315) 473-1350
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 8:30 a.m.
Cost: $35

Music: CNY Noisemakers

Marion Meadows w/Funky Jazz Band

Where: Attilio’s, 700 N. Salina St. | (315) 479-JAZZ
When: Thursday, Aug. 17 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free admission

Tanksley

Where: Otro Cinco, 206 S. Warren St. | (315) 422-6876
When: Thursday, Aug. 17 | 10 p.m.
Cost: Free admission

Vaporeyes

Plus Lord Electro

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St. 
When: Friday, Aug. 18 | 10 p.m.
Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older

Music: National Acts

Kevin Costner & Modern West

Where: The Event Center at Turning Stone Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW
When: Friday, Aug. 18 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $39, $49, $64, $85

Taking Back Sunday

Plus Every Time I Die and All Get Out

Where: F.X. Matt Brewing Company, 830 Varick St., Utica | (315) 422-3511
When: Friday, Aug 18 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $26/advance, $30/DOS

Clyde McPhatter’s Drifters

Where: Clayton Opera House, 405 Riverside Dr., Clayton | (315) 686-2200
When: Friday, Aug. 18 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $37.50, $42.50

Sports

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

Promotion: SU Athletics Appreciation Night / Dollar Thursday
Opponent: Durham Bulls
When: Thursday, Aug. 17 | 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

 

Promotion: Racing Presidents / Lockheed Martin Family Night / Fireworks
Opponent: Indianapolis Indians
When: Friday, Aug. 18 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Racing Presidents / Thurman Munson Bobblehead Giveaway
Opponent: Indianapolis Indians
When: Saturday, Aug. 19 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Kids Run the Bases / Fox Fall Fanfest / Family Sunday
Opponent: Indianapolis Indians
When: Sunday, Aug. 20 | 1:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Auburn Doubledays

All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489

Promotion: Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Night
Opponent: Williamsport Crosscutters
When: Thursday, Aug. 17 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9

Promotion: H.E.A.L. Night
Opponent: Williamsport Crosscutters
When: Friday, Aug. 18 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9

Promotion: Domestic Violence Awareness Night
Opponent: State College Spikes
When: Saturday, Aug. 19 | 6:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9

Promotion: All Ability Day / Bring a Book
Opponent: State College Spikes
When: Sunday, Aug. 20 | 2:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 81 degrees / 68 degrees
Conditions: Big clouds in the sky. The view is incredible.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 84 degrees / 68 degrees
Conditions: Huge raindrops. They’re gonna be massive.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 80 degrees / 63 degrees
Conditions: It’s going to rain in the morning.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 80 degrees / 62 degrees
Conditions: No climate change since Saturday. It’s gonna be beautiful.

Recommended for you

