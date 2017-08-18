Fair Weather Events For This Pre-Fair Weekend

With the Great New York State Fair less than a week away, there are plenty of weekend events to see and enjoy, either priming your mind and legs for the days ahead or simply avoiding the festivities. Hey, it’s not for everyone.
Regardless of the opinion, the best is what’s around every weekend in central New York. Festivities include the annual notables Chenango Blues Fest, Syracuse Bacon Festival and Ridgestock. Enjoy a silent disco party in Hanover Square, a fundraiser for Go Red for Women and other fundraisers. Get a new tattoo and then check out some live music — there is plenty of it.
Whatever you choose, have a great time. After all, it will be snowing soon.
Eclectic Options
Madison Bouckville Antique Week
Friday | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Chenango County Fairgrounds, 168 E Main St, Norwich | (315) 686-5789
When: Friday, Aug. 18 – Sunday, Aug. 20
Cost: $7/day
Upstate New York Tattoo Convention
Friday | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Oncenter Convention Center, 800 S. State St.
When: Friday, Aug. 18 – Sunday, Aug. 20
Cost: $19/day, $39/3-day pass
Festivals
Friday | 6 p.m.
Saturday | 11 a.m.
Where: Chenango County Fairgrounds, 168 E Main St, Norwich | (607) 334-1400
When: Friday, Aug. 18 – Saturday, Aug. 19
Cost: $25/advance, $30/DOS
Where: Historic Thompson Park, Watertown | (315) 387-3707
When: Saturday, Aug. 19 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Cost: Free admission, canned and nonperishable food items accepted
Where: Willow Bay at Onondaga Lake Park, 3832 Long Branch Road, Liverpool | (315) 472-3507, (315) 675-8321
When: Saturday, Aug. 19
Cost: Free admission
Feat. Root Shock, Count Blastula, Phil Petroff & Natural Fact, Ron Spencer Band and Boots n’ Shorts
Where: Critz Farms, 3232 Rippleton Road, Cazenovia | (315) 662-3355
When: Saturday, Aug. 19 | 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Feat. Canned Heat, Professor Louie and the Crowmatix, The Barndogs, Grupo Pagan, Jamie Notarthomas Band and several more.
Where: The Ridge Tavern, 1281 Salt Springs Road, Chittenango | (315) 430-3307
When: Saturday, Aug. 19 | 2 p.m.
Cost: $30/advance, $35/DOS
Feat. Jumpin’ Joe’s Jazz Band, Dave Hanon’s Cookbook, Grupo Pagan Lite and ESP with Kirsten Tegtmeyer
Where: Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles | (315) 685-3405
When: Sunday, Aug. 20 | 1 – 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Fun Raisers
Fundraiser for Go Red for Women
Where: Hanover Square, Downtown Syracuse | (315) 728-7542
When: Thursday, Aug. 17 | 6 – 10 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations appreciated
Where: Sharkey’s Bar & Grill, 7240 Oswego Road, Liverpool
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 2 – 8 p.m.
Cost: $10/donation
Willow Bay 5K Run & Walk for Women
Where: Sharkey’s Bar & Grill, 7240 Oswego Road, Liverpool | (315) 638-9662
When: Saturday, Aug. 19 | 9 a.m.
Cost: $20/advance, $25/DOS, $45/preferred seating, $75/VIP
Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus | (315) 473-1350
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 8:30 a.m.
Cost: $35
Music: CNY Noisemakers
Marion Meadows w/Funky Jazz Band
Where: Attilio’s, 700 N. Salina St. | (315) 479-JAZZ
When: Thursday, Aug. 17 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Where: Otro Cinco, 206 S. Warren St. | (315) 422-6876
When: Thursday, Aug. 17 | 10 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Plus Lord Electro
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Friday, Aug. 18 | 10 p.m.
Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older
Music: National Acts
Where: The Event Center at Turning Stone Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW
When: Friday, Aug. 18 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $39, $49, $64, $85
Plus Every Time I Die and All Get Out
Where: F.X. Matt Brewing Company, 830 Varick St., Utica | (315) 422-3511
When: Friday, Aug 18 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $26/advance, $30/DOS
Where: Clayton Opera House, 405 Riverside Dr., Clayton | (315) 686-2200
When: Friday, Aug. 18 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $37.50, $42.50
Sports
All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833
Promotion: SU Athletics Appreciation Night / Dollar Thursday
Opponent: Durham Bulls
When: Thursday, Aug. 17 | 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Racing Presidents / Lockheed Martin Family Night / Fireworks
Opponent: Indianapolis Indians
When: Friday, Aug. 18 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Racing Presidents / Thurman Munson Bobblehead Giveaway
Opponent: Indianapolis Indians
When: Saturday, Aug. 19 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Kids Run the Bases / Fox Fall Fanfest / Family Sunday
Opponent: Indianapolis Indians
When: Sunday, Aug. 20 | 1:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489
Promotion: Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Night
Opponent: Williamsport Crosscutters
When: Thursday, Aug. 17 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
Promotion: H.E.A.L. Night
Opponent: Williamsport Crosscutters
When: Friday, Aug. 18 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
Promotion: Domestic Violence Awareness Night
Opponent: State College Spikes
When: Saturday, Aug. 19 | 6:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
Promotion: All Ability Day / Bring a Book
Opponent: State College Spikes
When: Sunday, Aug. 20 | 2:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 81 degrees / 68 degrees
Conditions: Big clouds in the sky. The view is incredible.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 84 degrees / 68 degrees
Conditions: Huge raindrops. They’re gonna be massive.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 80 degrees / 63 degrees
Conditions: It’s going to rain in the morning.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 80 degrees / 62 degrees
Conditions: No climate change since Saturday. It’s gonna be beautiful.
Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways. To sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter, click the image below: