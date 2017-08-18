Fair Weather Events For This Pre-Fair Weekend

With the Great New York State Fair less than a week away, there are plenty of weekend events to see and enjoy, either priming your mind and legs for the days ahead or simply avoiding the festivities. Hey, it’s not for everyone.

Regardless of the opinion, the best is what’s around every weekend in central New York. Festivities include the annual notables Chenango Blues Fest, Syracuse Bacon Festival and Ridgestock. Enjoy a silent disco party in Hanover Square, a fundraiser for Go Red for Women and other fundraisers. Get a new tattoo and then check out some live music — there is plenty of it.

Whatever you choose, have a great time. After all, it will be snowing soon.

Eclectic Options

Madison Bouckville Antique Week

Friday | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Chenango County Fairgrounds, 168 E Main St, Norwich | (315) 686-5789

When: Friday, Aug. 18 – Sunday, Aug. 20

Cost: $7/day

Upstate New York Tattoo Convention

Friday | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Oncenter Convention Center, 800 S. State St.

When: Friday, Aug. 18 – Sunday, Aug. 20

Cost: $19/day, $39/3-day pass

Festivals

Chenango County Blues Fest

Friday | 6 p.m.

Saturday | 11 a.m.

Where: Chenango County Fairgrounds, 168 E Main St, Norwich | (607) 334-1400

When: Friday, Aug. 18 – Saturday, Aug. 19

Cost: $25/advance, $30/DOS

Faery & Earth Festival

Where: Historic Thompson Park, Watertown | (315) 387-3707

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cost: Free admission, canned and nonperishable food items accepted

Syracuse Bacon Festival

Where: Willow Bay at Onondaga Lake Park, 3832 Long Branch Road, Liverpool | (315) 472-3507, (315) 675-8321

When: Saturday, Aug. 19

Cost: Free admission

Blueberry Jam

Feat. Root Shock, Count Blastula, Phil Petroff & Natural Fact, Ron Spencer Band and Boots n’ Shorts

Where: Critz Farms, 3232 Rippleton Road, Cazenovia | (315) 662-3355

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 | 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Ridgestock

Feat. Canned Heat, Professor Louie and the Crowmatix, The Barndogs, Grupo Pagan, Jamie Notarthomas Band and several more.

Where: The Ridge Tavern, 1281 Salt Springs Road, Chittenango | (315) 430-3307

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 | 2 p.m.

Cost: $30/advance, $35/DOS

Jazz on the Lawn

Feat. Jumpin’ Joe’s Jazz Band, Dave Hanon’s Cookbook, Grupo Pagan Lite and ESP with Kirsten Tegtmeyer

Where: Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles | (315) 685-3405

When: Sunday, Aug. 20 | 1 – 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Fun Raisers

Silent Disco Party

Fundraiser for Go Red for Women

Where: Hanover Square, Downtown Syracuse | (315) 728-7542

When: Thursday, Aug. 17 | 6 – 10 p.m.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Mike Secreti Benefit

Where: Sharkey’s Bar & Grill, 7240 Oswego Road, Liverpool

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 2 – 8 p.m.

Cost: $10/donation

Willow Bay 5K Run & Walk for Women

Where: Sharkey’s Bar & Grill, 7240 Oswego Road, Liverpool | (315) 638-9662

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 | 9 a.m.

Cost: $20/advance, $25/DOS, $45/preferred seating, $75/VIP

5K Trail Run

Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus | (315) 473-1350

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 8:30 a.m.

Cost: $35

Music: CNY Noisemakers

Marion Meadows w/Funky Jazz Band

Where: Attilio’s, 700 N. Salina St. | (315) 479-JAZZ

When: Thursday, Aug. 17 | 7 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Tanksley

Where: Otro Cinco, 206 S. Warren St. | (315) 422-6876

When: Thursday, Aug. 17 | 10 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Vaporeyes

Plus Lord Electro

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Friday, Aug. 18 | 10 p.m.

Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older

Music: National Acts

Kevin Costner & Modern West

Where: The Event Center at Turning Stone Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW

When: Friday, Aug. 18 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $39, $49, $64, $85

Taking Back Sunday

Plus Every Time I Die and All Get Out

Where: F.X. Matt Brewing Company, 830 Varick St., Utica | (315) 422-3511

When: Friday, Aug 18 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $26/advance, $30/DOS

Clyde McPhatter’s Drifters

Where: Clayton Opera House, 405 Riverside Dr., Clayton | (315) 686-2200

When: Friday, Aug. 18 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $37.50, $42.50

Sports

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

Promotion: SU Athletics Appreciation Night / Dollar Thursday

Opponent: Durham Bulls

When: Thursday, Aug. 17 | 6:35 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Racing Presidents / Lockheed Martin Family Night / Fireworks

Opponent: Indianapolis Indians

When: Friday, Aug. 18 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Racing Presidents / Thurman Munson Bobblehead Giveaway

Opponent: Indianapolis Indians

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Kids Run the Bases / Fox Fall Fanfest / Family Sunday

Opponent: Indianapolis Indians

When: Sunday, Aug. 20 | 1:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Auburn Doubledays

All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489

Promotion: Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Night

Opponent: Williamsport Crosscutters

When: Thursday, Aug. 17 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

Promotion: H.E.A.L. Night

Opponent: Williamsport Crosscutters

When: Friday, Aug. 18 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

Promotion: Domestic Violence Awareness Night

Opponent: State College Spikes

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 | 6:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

Promotion: All Ability Day / Bring a Book

Opponent: State College Spikes

When: Sunday, Aug. 20 | 2:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 81 degrees / 68 degrees

Conditions: Big clouds in the sky. The view is incredible.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 84 degrees / 68 degrees

Conditions: Huge raindrops. They’re gonna be massive.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 80 degrees / 63 degrees

Conditions: It’s going to rain in the morning.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 80 degrees / 62 degrees

Conditions: No climate change since Saturday. It’s gonna be beautiful.

