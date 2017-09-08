Events To Warm Up To In CNY

Welcome, once again, to your friendly neighborhood events newsletter!

September is here and is proving to be a bit on the frigid side. If you’re willing to stick it out in the less-than-ideal conditions this weekend, there are a few more outdoor events to consider.

The Lakeview Amphitheater will wrap up its yearly round of summertime concerts with veteran rock acts Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows.

TomatoFest 2017 in Auburn on Saturday and Sunday promises plenty of food and merchandise to purchase, as well as a special reunion concert featuring Joe Whiting and Mark Doyle.

Finally, the Syracuse Irish Festival will take over Clinton Square on Friday and Saturday. Expect a myriad of musical acts and alcoholic beverages.

Festivals

Central New York TomatoFest

Featuring Joe Whiting & Mark Doyle at 7:30 p.m. at the Auburn Public Theater.

Where: Downtown Auburn, 24 State St., Auburn | 315-729-0238

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 – Sunday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.

Cost: Free admission to festival.

Prices for concert: $30/Advance Price; $35/Door Price; $25/Student Rush

Syracuse Irish Festival

Where: Clinton Square, Syracuse | (315) 696-6085

When: Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Jewish Music and Cultural Festival

Where: Jewish Community Center, 5655 Thompson Rd, Syracuse | (315) 445-2040 ext. 114

When: Sunday, Sept. 10, noon – 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Stage

Life Could Be A Dream

Where: Cortland Repertory Theatre, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble | (607) 756-2627

When: Thursday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Sept. 10; 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $31-$35

Ghost: The Musical

Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn, Syracuse | (315) 255-1785

When: Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9; 2 and 8 p.m.

Cost: $45-$55/adults, $42-$52/seniors, $25/students under 22

The Little Dog Laughed

Where: Redhouse Arts Center, 201 S. West St., Syracuse, Syracuse | (315) 362-2785

When: Thursday, Sept. 7: 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9: 8 p.m.

Cost: $32

Funnies

Rick Gutierrez

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669

When: Thursday, Sept. 7 – Sunday, Sept. 10

Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Saturday: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.

Sunday: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10/Thurs. & Sun., $12/Fri. & Sat.

Steven Scott

Featuring opener Brett Druck.

Where: del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 New York 414, Waterloo | (315) 946-1777

When: Thursday, Sept. 7; 7 p.m.

Cost: $35

Music: CNY Noisemakers

Fireside Country Jam

Featuring TJ Sacco, Country Swagg, and Grit N’ Grace.

Where: The Fireside Inn, 2347 W. Genesee Road, Baldwinsville | (315) 303-0779

When: Sunday, Sept. 10; noon – 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Joe Whiting and Terry Quill

Where: Marcellus Golf Club, 2814 W Seneca Tpke, Marcellus | (315) 673-7380

When: Friday, Sept. 8; 6-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Colin Aberdeen

Where: Shifty’s Bar, 1401 Burnett Ave., Syracuse | (315) 474-0048

When: Sunday, Sept. 10; 7-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Music: National Acts

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows

Where: Lakeview Amphitheater, 490 Restoration Way, Syracuse | (315) 435-5100

When: Saturday, Sept. 9; parking lots open at 3:45 p.m., docks open at 4:45 p.m., main gate opens at 5:15 p.m., show starts at 6:45 p.m.

Cost: Ranges from $30/lawn to $290/front sections

Miss May I

Featuring Ice Nine Kills, Capsize, Lorna Shore and Far From Over

Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Rd, Syracuse | (315) 446-1934

When: Sunday, Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $20-$22

The Go Rounds

Where: Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson | (315) 655-9193

When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m.

Cost: $22

Sports

Syracuse Orange Football

All home games are played at the Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave., Syracuse | (315) 443-4634

Saturday, Sept. 9 | 3:30 p.m.

Opponent: Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders

Cost: $25-$50+

Friday:

Temperature: 63 degrees / 48 degrees

Conditions: Potential to dip into the 40s; that didn’t take long.

Saturday:

Temperature: 63 degrees / 45 degrees

Conditions: Chance for precipitation is slim, but it won’t be that warm.

Sunday: