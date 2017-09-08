Events To Warm Up To In CNY

Welcome, once again, to your friendly neighborhood events newsletter!
September is here and is proving to be a bit on the frigid side. If you’re willing to stick it out in the less-than-ideal conditions this weekend, there are a few more outdoor events to consider.
The Lakeview Amphitheater will wrap up its yearly round of summertime concerts with veteran rock acts Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows.
TomatoFest 2017 in Auburn on Saturday and Sunday promises plenty of food and merchandise to purchase, as well as a special reunion concert featuring Joe Whiting and Mark Doyle.
Finally, the Syracuse Irish Festival will take over Clinton Square on Friday and Saturday. Expect a myriad of musical acts and alcoholic beverages.
Festivals
Featuring Joe Whiting & Mark Doyle at 7:30 p.m. at the Auburn Public Theater.
Where: Downtown Auburn, 24 State St., Auburn | 315-729-0238
When: Saturday, Sept. 9 – Sunday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free admission to festival.
Prices for concert: $30/Advance Price; $35/Door Price; $25/Student Rush
Where: Clinton Square, Syracuse | (315) 696-6085
When: Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Jewish Music and Cultural Festival
Where: Jewish Community Center, 5655 Thompson Rd, Syracuse | (315) 445-2040 ext. 114
When: Sunday, Sept. 10, noon – 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Stage
Where: Cortland Repertory Theatre, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble | (607) 756-2627
When: Thursday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Sept. 10; 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $31-$35
Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn, Syracuse | (315) 255-1785
When: Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9; 2 and 8 p.m.
Cost: $45-$55/adults, $42-$52/seniors, $25/students under 22
Where: Redhouse Arts Center, 201 S. West St., Syracuse, Syracuse | (315) 362-2785
When: Thursday, Sept. 7: 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9: 8 p.m.
Cost: $32
Funnies
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669
When: Thursday, Sept. 7 – Sunday, Sept. 10
- Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
- Friday: 7:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.
- Sunday: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $10/Thurs. & Sun., $12/Fri. & Sat.
Featuring opener Brett Druck.
Where: del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 New York 414, Waterloo | (315) 946-1777
When: Thursday, Sept. 7; 7 p.m.
Cost: $35
Music: CNY Noisemakers
Featuring TJ Sacco, Country Swagg, and Grit N’ Grace.
Where: The Fireside Inn, 2347 W. Genesee Road, Baldwinsville | (315) 303-0779
When: Sunday, Sept. 10; noon – 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Where: Marcellus Golf Club, 2814 W Seneca Tpke, Marcellus | (315) 673-7380
When: Friday, Sept. 8; 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Where: Shifty’s Bar, 1401 Burnett Ave., Syracuse | (315) 474-0048
When: Sunday, Sept. 10; 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Music: National Acts
Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows
Where: Lakeview Amphitheater, 490 Restoration Way, Syracuse | (315) 435-5100
When: Saturday, Sept. 9; parking lots open at 3:45 p.m., docks open at 4:45 p.m., main gate opens at 5:15 p.m., show starts at 6:45 p.m.
Cost: Ranges from $30/lawn to $290/front sections
Featuring Ice Nine Kills, Capsize, Lorna Shore and Far From Over
Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Rd, Syracuse | (315) 446-1934
When: Sunday, Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $20-$22
Where: Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson | (315) 655-9193
When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m.
Cost: $22
Sports
All home games are played at the Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave., Syracuse | (315) 443-4634
Saturday, Sept. 9 | 3:30 p.m.
Opponent: Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders
Cost: $25-$50+
Weather Forecast
Friday:
- Temperature: 63 degrees / 48 degrees
- Conditions: Potential to dip into the 40s; that didn’t take long.
Saturday:
- Temperature: 63 degrees / 45 degrees
- Conditions: Chance for precipitation is slim, but it won’t be that warm.
Sunday:
- Temperature: 70 degrees / 48 degrees
- Conditions: Sunny and possibly in the 70s. Get out and enjoy it while you can!