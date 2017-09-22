Events To Fall In Love With This Weekend

Good afternoon, Central New York, and welcome to another edition of Inside/Out!
This weekend will be drop-dead gorgeous, which is unusual, to say the least, around this time of year. It’s unclear how many more weekends we’ll see that resemble this level of warmth, so it’s imperative to drink it in while it’s still here. See the weather report down below for more details, or simply look out a window.
If the events below don’t entice you, there is an extensive list of fall-themed events in this year’s Autumn Times, which came out Wednesday, and a catalogue of attractions for the coming months.
Click here to view the Autumn Times PDF online to scour through the listings.
Festivals and events
CNY’s Largest Indoor Garage & Crafts Sale
Where: New York State Fairgrounds, Horticulture Building, 581 State Fair Blvd. | (315) 472-0200
When: Saturday, Sept. 23. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $5 admission (12 and under FREE). A portion of proceeds will be donated to charity.
Empire State Quarter Horse Association Fall Show
Where: New York State Fairgrounds, Toyota Coliseum, 581 State Fair Blvd. | (607) 742-9135
When: Friday, Sept. 22, through Sunday Sept. 24. 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Where: Brewerton Speedway, 154 U.S. Route 11, Central Square | (315) 313-5447
When: Friday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 24.
- Friday: 5-9 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $5 per car load
Stage
Where: Kitchen Theater, 417 W. State St., Ithaca | (607) 272-0403
When: Friday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 24.
- Friday and Saturday: 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 4 p.m.
Cost: $39
Where: Redhouse Arts Center, 201 S. West St. | (315) 362-2785
When: Friday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 24.
- Friday and Saturday: 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 2 p.m.
Cost: $32
Where: CNY Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St. | (315) 479-5299
When: Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23. 8 p.m.
Cost: $20
Funnies
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669
When: Friday, Sept. 21 – Sunday, Sept. 24.
- Friday: 7:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.
- Sunday: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $10/Sunday, $12/Friday and Saturday
Music: CNY Noisemakers
Where: Shifty’s, 1401 Burnet Ave. | (315) 474-0048
When: Friday, Sept. 22. 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Featuring Savoy Brown.
Where: Falcon Park, 130 N. Division Street, Auburn | (315) 702-8309
When: Saturday, Sept. 23. 1-8 p.m.
Cost: $10/general admission, $5/children under 12
Featuring Dirty Blanket and Natural Medicine.
Where: Funk ‘N Waffles, 307 S Clinton St. | (315) 474-1060
When: Saturday, Sept. 23. Begins at 10 p.m.
Cost: $10
Music: National Acts
Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona | (877) 833-7469
When: Friday, Sept. 22. 8 p.m.
Cost: $54, $59, $79
Featuring John Cadley
Where: Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson | (315) 655-9193
When: Saturday, Sept. 23. 8 p.m.
Cost: $22
Sports
Syracuse Orange Women’s Soccer
All home games are played at the Lampe Athletics Complex, 1301 E. Colvin St., Syracuse | (315) 443-2385
When: Sunday, Sept. 24. 1 p.m.
Opponent: Clemson Tigers
Cost: Free
All home games are played at the Lampe Athletics Complex, 1301 E. Colvin St., Syracuse | (315) 443-9867
When: Friday, Sept. 22. 7 p.m.
Opponent: Duke Blue Devils
Cost: Free
Weather Forecast
Subject to change, of course.
Friday:
- Temperature: 83 degrees / 57 degrees
- Conditions: The autumnal equinox is unseasonably warm this year, but is anyone complaining?
Saturday:
- Temperature: 83 degrees / 60 degrees
- Conditions: Third day in a row with a potential high of 83 degrees. Consistency is key.
Sunday:
- Temperature: 87 degrees / 64 degrees
- Conditions: It’s gonna be a scorcher.
