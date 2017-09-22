Events To Fall In Love With This Weekend

Good afternoon, Central New York, and welcome to another edition of Inside/Out!

This weekend will be drop-dead gorgeous, which is unusual, to say the least, around this time of year. It’s unclear how many more weekends we’ll see that resemble this level of warmth, so it’s imperative to drink it in while it’s still here. See the weather report down below for more details, or simply look out a window.

If the events below don’t entice you, there is an extensive list of fall-themed events in this year’s Autumn Times, which came out Wednesday, and a catalogue of attractions for the coming months.

Click here to view the Autumn Times PDF online to scour through the listings.

Festivals and events

CNY’s Largest Indoor Garage & Crafts Sale

Where: New York State Fairgrounds, Horticulture Building, 581 State Fair Blvd. | (315) 472-0200

When: Saturday, Sept. 23. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $5 admission (12 and under FREE). A portion of proceeds will be donated to charity.

Empire State Quarter Horse Association Fall Show

Where: New York State Fairgrounds, Toyota Coliseum, 581 State Fair Blvd. | (607) 742-9135

When: Friday, Sept. 22, through Sunday Sept. 24. 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Central Square Apple Festival

Where: Brewerton Speedway, 154 U.S. Route 11, Central Square | (315) 313-5447

When: Friday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 24.

Friday: 5-9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $5 per car load

Stage

Smart People

Where: Kitchen Theater, 417 W. State St., Ithaca | (607) 272-0403

When: Friday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 24.

Friday and Saturday: 8 p.m.

Sunday: 4 p.m.

Cost: $39

The Little Dog Laughed

Where: Redhouse Arts Center, 201 S. West St. | (315) 362-2785

When: Friday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 24.

Friday and Saturday: 8 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m.

Cost: $32

An Act of God

Where: CNY Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St. | (315) 479-5299

When: Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23. 8 p.m.

Cost: $20

Funnies

Rich Vos

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669

When: Friday, Sept. 21 – Sunday, Sept. 24.

Friday: 7:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Saturday: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.

Sunday: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10/Sunday, $12/Friday and Saturday

Music: CNY Noisemakers

Los Blancos

Where: Shifty’s, 1401 Burnet Ave. | (315) 474-0048

When: Friday, Sept. 22. 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Auburn BlueJazz Festival

Featuring Savoy Brown.

Where: Falcon Park, 130 N. Division Street, Auburn | (315) 702-8309

When: Saturday, Sept. 23. 1-8 p.m.

Cost: $10/general admission, $5/children under 12

The Medicinals

Featuring Dirty Blanket and Natural Medicine.

Where: Funk ‘N Waffles, 307 S Clinton St. | (315) 474-1060

When: Saturday, Sept. 23. Begins at 10 p.m.

Cost: $10

Music: National Acts

Jamey Johnson

Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona | (877) 833-7469

When: Friday, Sept. 22. 8 p.m.

Cost: $54, $59, $79

Robbie Fulks

Featuring John Cadley

Where: Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson | (315) 655-9193

When: Saturday, Sept. 23. 8 p.m.

Cost: $22

Sports

Syracuse Orange Women’s Soccer

All home games are played at the Lampe Athletics Complex, 1301 E. Colvin St., Syracuse | (315) 443-2385

When: Sunday, Sept. 24. 1 p.m.

Opponent: Clemson Tigers

Cost: Free

Syracuse Orange Men’s Soccer

All home games are played at the Lampe Athletics Complex, 1301 E. Colvin St., Syracuse | (315) 443-9867

When: Friday, Sept. 22. 7 p.m.

Opponent: Duke Blue Devils

Cost: Free

Subject to change, of course.

Friday:

Temperature: 83 degrees / 57 degrees

Conditions: The autumnal equinox is unseasonably warm this year, but is anyone complaining?

Saturday:

Temperature: 83 degrees / 60 degrees

Conditions: Third day in a row with a potential high of 83 degrees. Consistency is key.

Sunday:

Temperature: 87 degrees / 64 degrees

Conditions: It’s gonna be a scorcher.

Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways. To sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter, click the image below: