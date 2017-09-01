Events in CNY for a Laborless Weekend

Happy Labor Day Weekend, Central New York! A couple of local staples are coming to a close this weekend: The Great New York State Fair and the Syracuse Chiefs/Salt Potatoes.

That’s right, the Salt Potatoes will make yet another appearance on Monday, Sept. 4, aka Fan Appreciation Day, at NBT Bank Stadium. It is also the last game of the season.

The 2017 State Fair wraps up on Labor Day as well, and there are a couple of opportunities to enter the grounds for only a crisp dollar bill:

Wear Syracuse-themed or any New York team apparel on Friday to get in for a buck

On Monday, everyone gets in for $1 to celebrate the three-day weekend

So get out and enjoy these two events while you still can, or take part in any of the awesome local occasions listed below!

Eclectic Excursions

Tenth Annual Sterling Stage Last Daze of Summer

Where: Sterling Stage, 274 Kent Road, Sterling | (818) 212-9489

When: Thursday, Aug. 31 – Monday, Sept. 4

Friday: 2 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Saturday: Noon – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday: Noon – 11:30 p.m.

Cost: Prices vary based on time of purchase

Apple Picking at Beak and Skiff

Where: Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, 2708 Lords Hill Road, LaFayette | (315) 696-6085

When: Friday, Sept. 1 – Sunday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Hop Harvest Smoke Out

Where: Ray Brothers Barbeque, 6474 State Route 20, Bouckville | (315) 893-7200

When: Sunday, Sept. 3, Noon

Cost: $20-$25

Art Fight at The Market

Where: The Yard, 604 E. Seneca St., Manlius | (315) 604-8064

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: No admission fee. For every $5 spent on beer or food, market goers get a ticket to vote on their favorite artist.

Tailgate Block Party

Hosted by Shaughnessy’s Irish Pub

Where: Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 100 E. Onondaga St., Syracuse | (315) 474-2424

When: Friday, Sept. 1, 4-7 p.m.

Cost: $5 for round-trip game shuttle

Cool Vibe 5K Run

Where: Onondaga Community College, 4585 W. Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse

When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m.

Cost: $30/instant discount, $33/special offer, $65/regular price; free for children ages 1-12 with paid adult

Urban Cinematheque 2017: Art & Culture Fair

Where: Everson Museum Plaza, 401 Harrison St. | (315) 443-1369

When: Friday, Sept. 1, 7-11 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. All shows free with $10 admission.

Friday, Sept. 1

A Tribe Called Red | 2 p.m.

Blue Öyster Cult | 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Cheat Codes | 2 p.m.

DNCE | 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Spin Doctors | 2 p.m.

Migos | 8 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4

UB40 | 1 p.m.

Kool & The Gang | 6 p.m.

Funnies

About Johnny Beehner and Jay Snyder

Friday: 7:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Saturday: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.

Sunday: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669

When: Thursday, Aug. 24 – Sunday, Aug. 27

Cost: $10/Thurs. & Sun., $15/Fri. & Sat.

Artie Lange

Ages 18+

Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW

When: Thursday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m.

Cost: $39, $34, $49

Colin Jost

Ages 18+

Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW

When: Friday, Sept. 1, 8 p.m.

Cost: $19, $24

Music: CNY Noisemakers

The Coachmen

Plus: Kia

Where: Shifty’s, 1401 Burnet Ave. | (315) 474-0048

When: Friday, Sept. 1, 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

TJ Sacco Band

Plus: Brianna Jessie

Where: Shamrock’s at The Fair

When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Flashcubes 40th Anniversary

Plus: The Trend, and Maura and The Bright Lights

Where: Funk ‘N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St. | (315) 474-1060

When: Friday, Sept. 1, and Saturday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m.

Cost: $12-$15

Music: National Acts

Dead Leaves

Where: Spark Contemporary Art Space, 1005 E. Fayette St. | (315) 807-7403

When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m.

Cost: $5-$8

The Avett Brothers

Where: CMAC, 3355 Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua | (585) 758-5300

When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m.

Cost: $59.50, $49.50, $39.50; Lawn: $30 (advance); $35 (day of show)

Asleep At The Wheel

Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona | (877) 833-7469

When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m.

Cost: $10-$15

Sports

Syracuse Chiefs

All home games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Drive | (315) 474-7833

Friday, Sept. 1 | 7:05 p.m.

Promotion: Domestic Violence Awareness Night

Domestic Violence Awareness Night Opponent: Buffalo Bisons

Buffalo Bisons Cost: $6-$9

Saturday, Sept. 2 | 7:05 p.m.

Promotion: Community Night featuring Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway

Community Night featuring Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway Opponent: Buffalo Bisons

Buffalo Bisons Cost: $6-$9

Sunday, Sept. 3 | 7:05 p.m.

Promotion: Back to School Day

Back to School Day Opponent: Buffalo Bisons

Buffalo Bisons Cost: $6-$9

Monday, Sept. 4 | 1:05 p.m.

Promotion: Fan Appreciation Day/Syracuse Salt Potatoes

Fan Appreciation Day/Syracuse Salt Potatoes Opponent: Buffalo Bisons

Buffalo Bisons Cost: $6-$9

Auburn Doubledays

All home games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn | (315) 255-2489

Friday, Sept. 1 | 7:05 p.m.

Promotion: H.E.A.L. Night

H.E.A.L. Night Opponent: West Virginia Black Bears

West Virginia Black Bears Cost: $6-$9

Saturday, Sept. 2 | 7:05 p.m.

Promotion: Domestic Violence Awareness Night

Domestic Violence Awareness Night Opponent: West Virginia Black Bears

West Virginia Black Bears Cost: $6-$9

On the road Sunday and Monday.

Syracuse Orange Football

All home games are played at the Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave., Syracuse | (315) 443-4634

Friday, Sept. 1 | 7 p.m.

Opponent: Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils Cost: $25-$50+

Weather Forecast

FRIDAY:

Temperature: 63 degrees / 42 degrees

Conditions: Potential for record lows for Sept. 1. Need we say more?

SATURDAY:

Temperature: 71 degrees / 58 degrees

Conditions: Warming back up just a smidge.

SUNDAY:

Temperature: 72 degrees / 60 degrees

Conditions: Rain is a virtual certainty. The Sunday blues are real.

MONDAY:

Temperature: 78 degrees / 65 degrees

Conditions: An overall pleasant Labor Day.