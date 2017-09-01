Events in CNY for a Laborless Weekend

Happy Labor Day Weekend, Central New York! A couple of local staples are coming to a close this weekend: The Great New York State Fair and the Syracuse Chiefs/Salt Potatoes.
That’s right, the Salt Potatoes will make yet another appearance on Monday, Sept. 4, aka Fan Appreciation Day, at NBT Bank Stadium. It is also the last game of the season.
The 2017 State Fair wraps up on Labor Day as well, and there are a couple of opportunities to enter the grounds for only a crisp dollar bill:
- Wear Syracuse-themed or any New York team apparel on Friday to get in for a buck
- On Monday, everyone gets in for $1 to celebrate the three-day weekend
So get out and enjoy these two events while you still can, or take part in any of the awesome local occasions listed below!
Eclectic Excursions
Tenth Annual Sterling Stage Last Daze of Summer
Where: Sterling Stage, 274 Kent Road, Sterling | (818) 212-9489
When: Thursday, Aug. 31 – Monday, Sept. 4
- Friday: 2 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
- Saturday: Noon – 11:30 p.m.
- Sunday: Noon – 11:30 p.m.
Cost: Prices vary based on time of purchase
Apple Picking at Beak and Skiff
Where: Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, 2708 Lords Hill Road, LaFayette | (315) 696-6085
When: Friday, Sept. 1 – Sunday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Where: Ray Brothers Barbeque, 6474 State Route 20, Bouckville | (315) 893-7200
When: Sunday, Sept. 3, Noon
Cost: $20-$25
Where: The Yard, 604 E. Seneca St., Manlius | (315) 604-8064
When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cost: No admission fee. For every $5 spent on beer or food, market goers get a ticket to vote on their favorite artist.
Hosted by Shaughnessy’s Irish Pub
Where: Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 100 E. Onondaga St., Syracuse | (315) 474-2424
When: Friday, Sept. 1, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: $5 for round-trip game shuttle
Where: Onondaga Community College, 4585 W. Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse
When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m.
Cost: $30/instant discount, $33/special offer, $65/regular price; free for children ages 1-12 with paid adult
Urban Cinematheque 2017: Art & Culture Fair
Where: Everson Museum Plaza, 401 Harrison St. | (315) 443-1369
When: Friday, Sept. 1, 7-11 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Chevy Court acts this weekend
NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. All shows free with $10 admission.
Friday, Sept. 1
- A Tribe Called Red | 2 p.m.
- Blue Öyster Cult | 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
- Cheat Codes | 2 p.m.
- DNCE | 8 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 3
- Spin Doctors | 2 p.m.
- Migos | 8 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 4
- UB40 | 1 p.m.
- Kool & The Gang | 6 p.m.
Funnies
About Johnny Beehner and Jay Snyder
- Friday: 7:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.
- Sunday: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669
When: Thursday, Aug. 24 – Sunday, Aug. 27
Cost: $10/Thurs. & Sun., $15/Fri. & Sat.
Ages 18+
Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW
When: Thursday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m.
Cost: $39, $34, $49
Ages 18+
Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW
When: Friday, Sept. 1, 8 p.m.
Cost: $19, $24
Music: CNY Noisemakers
Plus: Kia
Where: Shifty’s, 1401 Burnet Ave. | (315) 474-0048
When: Friday, Sept. 1, 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Plus: Brianna Jessie
Where: Shamrock’s at The Fair
When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Flashcubes 40th Anniversary
Plus: The Trend, and Maura and The Bright Lights
Where: Funk ‘N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St. | (315) 474-1060
When: Friday, Sept. 1, and Saturday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m.
Cost: $12-$15
Music: National Acts
Where: Spark Contemporary Art Space, 1005 E. Fayette St. | (315) 807-7403
When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m.
Cost: $5-$8
Where: CMAC, 3355 Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua | (585) 758-5300
When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m.
Cost: $59.50, $49.50, $39.50; Lawn: $30 (advance); $35 (day of show)
Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona | (877) 833-7469
When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m.
Cost: $10-$15
Sports
All home games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Drive | (315) 474-7833
Friday, Sept. 1 | 7:05 p.m.
- Promotion: Domestic Violence Awareness Night
- Opponent: Buffalo Bisons
- Cost: $6-$9
Saturday, Sept. 2 | 7:05 p.m.
- Promotion: Community Night featuring Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway
- Opponent: Buffalo Bisons
- Cost: $6-$9
Sunday, Sept. 3 | 7:05 p.m.
- Promotion: Back to School Day
- Opponent: Buffalo Bisons
- Cost: $6-$9
Monday, Sept. 4 | 1:05 p.m.
- Promotion: Fan Appreciation Day/Syracuse Salt Potatoes
- Opponent: Buffalo Bisons
- Cost: $6-$9
All home games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn | (315) 255-2489
Friday, Sept. 1 | 7:05 p.m.
- Promotion: H.E.A.L. Night
- Opponent: West Virginia Black Bears
- Cost: $6-$9
Saturday, Sept. 2 | 7:05 p.m.
- Promotion: Domestic Violence Awareness Night
- Opponent: West Virginia Black Bears
- Cost: $6-$9
On the road Sunday and Monday.
All home games are played at the Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave., Syracuse | (315) 443-4634
Friday, Sept. 1 | 7 p.m.
- Opponent: Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
- Cost: $25-$50+
Weather Forecast
FRIDAY:
Temperature: 63 degrees / 42 degrees
Conditions: Potential for record lows for Sept. 1. Need we say more?
SATURDAY:
Temperature: 71 degrees / 58 degrees
Conditions: Warming back up just a smidge.
SUNDAY:
Temperature: 72 degrees / 60 degrees
Conditions: Rain is a virtual certainty. The Sunday blues are real.
MONDAY:
Temperature: 78 degrees / 65 degrees
Conditions: An overall pleasant Labor Day.
