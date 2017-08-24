Events in CNY for a Better-Than-Fair Weekend

The Great New York State Fair has officially arrived! Whether you’re a fair goer or fair avoider, there are many weekend events to enjoy in CNY this weekend.
Get up and close with sharks, pigs and other animals at The Fair, or get up close and personal with other professionals at 40 Below’s Be’Luau networking event. Test your stomach’s tolerance with a variety of fair food or go apple picking at Beak & Skiff. Try your hand at fair games or vie for a competitive spot at the Erik Estrada-hosted game showcase at Turning Stone.
It’s just a taste of what’s happening, plus a bundle of musical variety.
Eclectic Options
Where: Willow Bay Pavilion, Onondaga Lake Park, 3832 Long Branch Road, Liverpool
When: Thursday, Aug. 24 | 5:30 p.m.
Cost: $15/advance, $20/day of
Where: Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, 2708 Lords Hill Road, LaFayette | (315) 696-6085
When: Friday, Aug. 25 – Sunday, Aug. 27 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Where: Showroom at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW
When: Saturday, Aug. 25 | 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Cost: $39, $49, $59, $69
Original Grain Anniversary Shindigs
Brunch with Eric Devendorf and Juli Boeheim
Where: Original Grain, 302 S. Salina St. | (315) 299-5011
When: Saturday, Aug. 26 | 10 a.m.
Cost: No admission fee, proceeds from purchases benefit Salvation Army
Birthday Celebration
Where: Original Grain, 302 S. Salina St. | (315) 299-5011
When: Saturday, Aug. 26 | 7 p.m.
Cost: No admission fee
Palace Poetry Group Anniversary
Plus open mic, activities and more
Where: Fayetteville Free Library, 300 Orchard St., Fayetteville | (315) 479-8157
When: Saturday, Aug. 25 | 11:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
Where: Syracuse Inner Harbor, W. Fitzpatrick St. | (315) 382-0541
When: Saturday, Aug. 25 | 10 a.m.
Cost: $30/5K participant, free/children’s 2K
Benefit for Smith Center for the Arts
Where: Linden St. in Geneva | (315) 781-5483, (866) 355-5483
When: Saturday, Aug. 25 | 4 – 7 p.m.
Cost: $30
Chevy Court acts
NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. All shows free with $10 admission
Thursday, Aug. 24
Family Stone | 2 p.m.
Chevelle | 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25
Fabulous Thunderbirds | 2 p.m.
Beach Boys | 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Stephen Marley | 2 p.m.
Symphoria | 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Lynyrd Skynyrd | 1 p.m.
Earth, Wind & Fire | 8 p.m.
Funnies
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Sunday | 7:30 p.m.
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669
When: Thursday, Aug. 24 – Sunday, Aug. 27
Cost: $10/Thurs. & Sun., $15/Fri. & Sat.
Plus Kevin Dombrowski
Where: The Vine, del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Waterloo | (315) 638-9662
When: Thursday, Aug. 24 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $20
Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW
When: Saturday, Aug. 26 | 8:30 a.m.
Cost: $32, $37, $57
Music: CNY Noisemakers
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Friday, Aug. 25 | 10 p.m.
Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older
Plus Crafter, Cold Shoulder, Years Apart and Goodnight Forever
Where: Spark Contemporary Art Space, 1005 E. Fayette St. | (315) 807-7403
When: Saturday, Aug. 26 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $10
Plus Violet Mary
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, Aug. 26 | 10 p.m.
Cost: $10-$15/ages 21 and older, $15-$20/ages 18 and older
Music: National Acts
Where: Byrne Dairy Ice Cream Center, 275 Cortland Ave. | (315) 479-JAZZ
When: Thursday, Aug. 24 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Plus Alyssa Rose
Where: Ray Brothers Barbecue, 6474 Route 20, Bouckville | (315) 893-7200,
When: Friday, Aug 25 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10
Two opportunities to catch the young jazz pianist.
Where: First Presbyterian Church, 97 East Genesee St. Skaneateles | (315) 685-7418
When: Saturday, Aug. 26 | 11 a.m.
Cost: $5/adults, free/kids
Where: Anyela’s Vineyards, 2433 W. Lake Road, Skaneateles | (315) 685-7418
When: Saturday, Aug. 26 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $25/adults, seniors and students, free/ages 12 and under
Sports
All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833
On the road…
All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489
Promotion: H.E.A.L. Night
Opponent: Batavia Muckdogs
When: Friday, Aug. 18 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
Promotion: All Ability Day / Bring a Book
Opponent: Batavia Muckdogs
When: Sunday, Aug. 20 | 2:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
Weather Forecast
THURSDAY
Temperature: 70 degrees / 53 degrees
Conditions: Little bit of sky dribble.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 69 degrees / 49 degrees
Conditions: Slipping into the 60s.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 73 degrees / 48 degrees
Conditions: It’s gorgeous, George.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 73 degrees / 51 degrees
Conditions: Stay comfortable in uncomfortable crowds.
