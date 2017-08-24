Events in CNY for a Better-Than-Fair Weekend

The Great New York State Fair has officially arrived! Whether you’re a fair goer or fair avoider, there are many weekend events to enjoy in CNY this weekend.

Get up and close with sharks, pigs and other animals at The Fair, or get up close and personal with other professionals at 40 Below’s Be’Luau networking event. Test your stomach’s tolerance with a variety of fair food or go apple picking at Beak & Skiff. Try your hand at fair games or vie for a competitive spot at the Erik Estrada-hosted game showcase at Turning Stone.

It’s just a taste of what’s happening, plus a bundle of musical variety.

Whatever you do, have a great weekend!

Eclectic Options

40 Be’Luau

Where: Willow Bay Pavilion, Onondaga Lake Park, 3832 Long Branch Road, Liverpool

When: Thursday, Aug. 24 | 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $15/advance, $20/day of

Apple Picking Begins

Where: Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, 2708 Lords Hill Road, LaFayette | (315) 696-6085

When: Friday, Aug. 25 – Sunday, Aug. 27 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

America’s Greatest Game Shows

Where: Showroom at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW

When: Saturday, Aug. 25 | 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Cost: $39, $49, $59, $69

Original Grain Anniversary Shindigs

Brunch with Eric Devendorf and Juli Boeheim

Where: Original Grain, 302 S. Salina St. | (315) 299-5011

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 | 10 a.m.

Cost: No admission fee, proceeds from purchases benefit Salvation Army

Birthday Celebration

Where: Original Grain, 302 S. Salina St. | (315) 299-5011

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 | 7 p.m.

Cost: No admission fee

Palace Poetry Group Anniversary

Plus open mic, activities and more

Where: Fayetteville Free Library, 300 Orchard St., Fayetteville | (315) 479-8157

When: Saturday, Aug. 25 | 11:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Cost: Free

Human Race / Inner Harbor 5K

Where: Syracuse Inner Harbor, W. Fitzpatrick St. | (315) 382-0541

When: Saturday, Aug. 25 | 10 a.m.

Cost: $30/5K participant, free/children’s 2K

Medley on Linden

Benefit for Smith Center for the Arts

Where: Linden St. in Geneva | (315) 781-5483, (866) 355-5483

When: Saturday, Aug. 25 | 4 – 7 p.m.

Cost: $30

NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. All shows free with $10 admission

Thursday, Aug. 24

Family Stone | 2 p.m.

Chevelle | 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

Fabulous Thunderbirds | 2 p.m.

Beach Boys | 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Stephen Marley | 2 p.m.

Symphoria | 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Lynyrd Skynyrd | 1 p.m.

Earth, Wind & Fire | 8 p.m.

Funnies

Eddie Ifft

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.

Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Sunday | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669

When: Thursday, Aug. 24 – Sunday, Aug. 27

Cost: $10/Thurs. & Sun., $15/Fri. & Sat.

Joe Bronzi

Plus Kevin Dombrowski

Where: The Vine, del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Waterloo | (315) 638-9662

When: Thursday, Aug. 24 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $20

Vicki Lawrence & Mama

Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 | 8:30 a.m.

Cost: $32, $37, $57

Music: CNY Noisemakers

Brownskin Band

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Friday, Aug. 25 | 10 p.m.

Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older

West Berlin

Plus Crafter, Cold Shoulder, Years Apart and Goodnight Forever

Where: Spark Contemporary Art Space, 1005 E. Fayette St. | (315) 807-7403

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $10

Candid

Plus Violet Mary

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 | 10 p.m.

Cost: $10-$15/ages 21 and older, $15-$20/ages 18 and older

Music: National Acts

King Solomon Hicks

Where: Byrne Dairy Ice Cream Center, 275 Cortland Ave. | (315) 479-JAZZ

When: Thursday, Aug. 24 | 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Ryan Montbleau

Plus Alyssa Rose

Where: Ray Brothers Barbecue, 6474 Route 20, Bouckville | (315) 893-7200,

When: Friday, Aug 25 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $10

Joey Alexander

Two opportunities to catch the young jazz pianist.

Where: First Presbyterian Church, 97 East Genesee St. Skaneateles | (315) 685-7418

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 | 11 a.m.

Cost: $5/adults, free/kids

Where: Anyela’s Vineyards, 2433 W. Lake Road, Skaneateles | (315) 685-7418

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25/adults, seniors and students, free/ages 12 and under

Sports

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

On the road…

Auburn Doubledays

All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489

Promotion: H.E.A.L. Night

Opponent: Batavia Muckdogs

When: Friday, Aug. 18 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

Promotion: All Ability Day / Bring a Book

Opponent: Batavia Muckdogs

When: Sunday, Aug. 20 | 2:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 70 degrees / 53 degrees

Conditions: Little bit of sky dribble.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 69 degrees / 49 degrees

Conditions: Slipping into the 60s.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 73 degrees / 48 degrees

Conditions: It’s gorgeous, George.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 73 degrees / 51 degrees

Conditions: Stay comfortable in uncomfortable crowds.

