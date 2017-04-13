Events Hopping into Town This Weekend

Spring has sprung, and bird songs will be sung! It’s time to welcome the weekend and all of the seasonal blooming events around CNY this weekend.

Aside Passover and Easter celebrations, there is much to be excited for. The Crunch and the Comets will be ending their seasons this weekend with a couple home games. The Price is Right is running into town with three opportunities to fill your game show fix. The Chinese Lantern festival lights up the Fairgrounds. Salt City Horror fest is scary consistent with 35mm features on Saturday, plus a The Big Lebowski and Purple Rain double feature Friday night. And, yes, there is plenty of music.

Have a great weekend!

MULTICOLORED EGG-CITEMENT

The Price is Right

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 3 & 8 p.m.

Where: Event Center, Turning Stone Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona

When: Friday, April 14 – Saturday, April 15

Cost: $64, $69, $89 | (877) 833-SHOW

Chinese Lantern Festival

Where: New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.

When: Friday, April 14 – Sunday, April 16 | 5 p.m.

Cost: $15/adults, $13/seniors, $12/ages 5 to 16, free/ages 5 and under, plus special group pricing | (315) 579-0400

Easter Extravaganza

Where: Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 246 W. Willow St.

When: Sunday, April 16 | Noon-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.

Cost: $33/adults, $16.5/ages 6 to 12, free/ages 5 and under | (315) 579-0400

MUSIC

Tempest

Where: Sharkey’s Bar & Grill, 7240 Oswego Road, Liverpool

When: Thursday, April 13 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $15/advance, $20/door | (315) 214-4116

Dirty Bourbon River Show



Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson

When: Saturday, April 15 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $23/advance, $25/day-of | (315) 655-9193

Vance Gilbert



Where: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn

When: Saturday, April 15 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $20/advance, $23/door, $10/students | (315) 253-6669

SETTING THE STAGE

Dale Jones

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.

Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Where: Syracuse Funny Bone, Destiny USA

When: Thursday, April 13 – Saturday, April, 15

Cost: $10/Thurs., $12/Fri. & Sat. | (315) 423-8669

How I Learned to Drive

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 3 & 8 p.m.

Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.

When: Thursday, April 13- Sunday, April 16

Cost: $20-$53 | (315) 443-3275

The Odd Couple



Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 8 p.m.

Where: CNY Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.

When: Friday, April 14 – Saturday, April, 15

Cost: $20 | (315) 885-8960

SPORTS

Final home games of the season!!

Utica Comets

All games are played at Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica | (315) 790-9070

Opponent: Hartford Wolf Pack

When: Friday, April 14 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online

Syracuse Crunch

All games are played at Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St. | (315) 474-7833

Opponent: Binghamton Senators

When: Friday, April 14 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online

Opponent: Albany Devils

When: Saturday, April 15 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online

EDITOR’S PICKS

NYS Bluesfest Fundraiser



Feat. Carolyn Wonderland with guest Colin Aberdeen (8 p.m.) and Carolyn Kelly Blues Band (10 p.m.)

Where: Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 246 W. Willow St.

When: Friday, April 14 | Doors open at 7 p.m.

Cost: $25/advance, $30/door | (315) 579-0400

Salt City Horror Fest Weekend

Friday | The Big Lebowski & Purple Rain

Saturday| Critters, The Mutilator, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Belly Timber (Digital), An American Werewolf in London Movie, From Beyond, Re-Animator & Creepers/Phenomena.

Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.

When: Friday, April 14 (8 p.m.) – Saturday, April 15 (11 a.m.)

Cost: $15/Friday, $30/Saturday, $40/weekend pass, $120/VIP | (716) 893-2900

Salt City Story Slam

Theme: “Lost and Found”

Where: Beak & Skiff Distillery, 4472 Cherry Valley Tpke., Lafayette

When: Saturday, April 15 | 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Roots of Creation

Plus Baked Potatoes and Tyler Pearce Project

Where: The Westcott Theater, 524 Westcott St.

When: Saturday, April 15 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $12/advance, $15/door | (315) 422-3511

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 54 degrees / 32 degrees

Conditions: Sunny!

FRIDAY

Temperature: 59 degrees / 39 degrees

Conditions: More sun, more fun.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 66 degrees / 55 degrees

Conditions: Evening rain.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 73 degrees / 44 degrees

Conditions: Possible thunderstorm! Woo!

