Events Hopping into Town This Weekend

Spring has sprung, and bird songs will be sung! It’s time to welcome the weekend and all of the seasonal blooming events around CNY this weekend.
Aside Passover and Easter celebrations, there is much to be excited for. The Crunch and the Comets will be ending their seasons this weekend with a couple home games. The Price is Right is running into town with three opportunities to fill your game show fix. The Chinese Lantern festival lights up the Fairgrounds. Salt City Horror fest is scary consistent with 35mm features on Saturday, plus a The Big Lebowski and Purple Rain double feature Friday night. And, yes, there is plenty of music.
Have a great weekend!
MULTICOLORED EGG-CITEMENT
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 3 & 8 p.m.
Where: Event Center, Turning Stone Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona
When: Friday, April 14 – Saturday, April 15
Cost: $64, $69, $89 | (877) 833-SHOW
Where: New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Friday, April 14 – Sunday, April 16 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $15/adults, $13/seniors, $12/ages 5 to 16, free/ages 5 and under, plus special group pricing | (315) 579-0400
Where: Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 246 W. Willow St.
When: Sunday, April 16 | Noon-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.
Cost: $33/adults, $16.5/ages 6 to 12, free/ages 5 and under | (315) 579-0400
MUSIC
Where: Sharkey’s Bar & Grill, 7240 Oswego Road, Liverpool
When: Thursday, April 13 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $15/advance, $20/door | (315) 214-4116
Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson
When: Saturday, April 15 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $23/advance, $25/day-of | (315) 655-9193
Where: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn
When: Saturday, April 15 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $20/advance, $23/door, $10/students | (315) 253-6669
SETTING THE STAGE
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Where: Syracuse Funny Bone, Destiny USA
When: Thursday, April 13 – Saturday, April, 15
Cost: $10/Thurs., $12/Fri. & Sat. | (315) 423-8669
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 3 & 8 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.
Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.
When: Thursday, April 13- Sunday, April 16
Cost: $20-$53 | (315) 443-3275
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Where: CNY Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Friday, April 14 – Saturday, April, 15
Cost: $20 | (315) 885-8960
SPORTS
Final home games of the season!!
All games are played at Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica | (315) 790-9070
Opponent: Hartford Wolf Pack
When: Friday, April 14 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online
All games are played at Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St. | (315) 474-7833
Opponent: Binghamton Senators
When: Friday, April 14 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online
Opponent: Albany Devils
When: Saturday, April 15 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online
EDITOR’S PICKS
Feat. Carolyn Wonderland with guest Colin Aberdeen (8 p.m.) and Carolyn Kelly Blues Band (10 p.m.)
Where: Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 246 W. Willow St.
When: Friday, April 14 | Doors open at 7 p.m.
Cost: $25/advance, $30/door | (315) 579-0400
Friday | The Big Lebowski & Purple Rain
Saturday| Critters, The Mutilator, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Belly Timber (Digital), An American Werewolf in London Movie, From Beyond, Re-Animator & Creepers/Phenomena.
Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.
When: Friday, April 14 (8 p.m.) – Saturday, April 15 (11 a.m.)
Cost: $15/Friday, $30/Saturday, $40/weekend pass, $120/VIP | (716) 893-2900
Theme: “Lost and Found”
Where: Beak & Skiff Distillery, 4472 Cherry Valley Tpke., Lafayette
When: Saturday, April 15 | 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Plus Baked Potatoes and Tyler Pearce Project
Where: The Westcott Theater, 524 Westcott St.
When: Saturday, April 15 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $12/advance, $15/door | (315) 422-3511
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 54 degrees / 32 degrees
Conditions: Sunny!
FRIDAY
Temperature: 59 degrees / 39 degrees
Conditions: More sun, more fun.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 66 degrees / 55 degrees
Conditions: Evening rain.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 73 degrees / 44 degrees
Conditions: Possible thunderstorm! Woo!
