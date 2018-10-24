News Election Season is upon us: Are you registered to vote? (poll) By

The 2018 general election is coming up this November, and while it isn’t a presidential election year, that doesn’t mean important legislative positions aren’t up for grabs. In this week’s issue, we interview candidates for New York state senate and governor seats, asking them similar questions to avoid bias and provide an equal playing field for readers.

But none of that matters if readers aren’t registered to vote. So, we want to know, how many of you are able to head to the ballot box? Take our survey below to let us know why you choose or choose not to vote in elections.

