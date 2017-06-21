Crohn’s-Colitis Walk Attracts Attention And Donations

The Syracuse Take Steps for Crohn’s Disease and Colitis Walk, held June 17 at Liverpool’s Onondaga Lake Park, easily topped its original goal of $30,000 by more than $3,000, as the fundraiser lured more than 400 walkers to the park’s Willow Bay area.

Among the participants was Tammy Palmer, WSYR-Channel 9 reporter and anchor, who revealed her struggle with ulcerative colitis in the May 31 Syracuse New Times cover article, “Her Story.” Emceeing the event was Josh Grosvent, morning drive host on WKRL-FM 100.9 (K-Rock), who also revealed his colitis battle in a June 7 Syracuse New Times story.

Although those with the illness often keep it quiet because of an unwillingness to chat about the details, the attendance at the walk demonstrated that more people are openly discussing the subject. It also helps to maintain a sense of humor. Among the represented teams at the walk: Muffy Movements, No Colon Still Rollin, Nino’s Number Two Crew, Kennedy’s Colitis Ninjas and Doody and the Beast.