News Construction continues along SU's Marshall Street

The Hill is alive with earth movers and construction workers, as Syracuse University’s Marshall Street section undergoes yet another makeover. The so-called “beach” is now a fond memory, while the back-alley location that once held mainstays such as Hungry Charley’s (or Chuck’s, depending on the demographic) has been replaced by a high-rise complex that looms large over the M Street tenants. The summertime traffic patterns are on the light side now, but all bets will be off when the students return in late August.