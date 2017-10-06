Columbus Day Weekend Events in CNY

Columbus Day Weekend is here, and so is this week’s roundup of local events!
As we advance into the middle of October, more haunted houses and trails are set to welcome patrons and scare them straight.
Attractions opening this weekend include Cayo Industrial Horror Realm, Will’s Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm, Field of Screams Haunted House, Demon Acres and Frightmare Farms. See the full list below.
Enjoy the long weekend, Central New York, and stay safe!
Scare Tactics
Will’s Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm
- Where: 1175 Hillsboro Road, Camden | (315) 245-0104
- When: Thursday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 8.
- Thursdays and Fridays: 4-9 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cost: Free admission
- Where: 811 Broad St., Utica
- When: Thursday, Oct. 5, through Saturday, Oct. 8. 6:30-10:30 p.m.
- Cost: $10/each event, $30/four attractions, $40/five attractions
- Where: 475 Clifford Road, Fulton | (315) 472-0200
- When: Friday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 8.
- Friday and Saturday: 7-11 p.m.
- Sunday: 7-10 p.m.
- Cost: $12/trail, $12/house, $20/combo
- Where: New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. | (315) 396-8390
- When: Friday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 8. 7 p.m.
- Cost: $10/single ticket, $25/combo ticket
- Where: 7265 Buckley Road, North Syracuse | (315) 458-2231
- When: Every day through Oct. 22. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Cost: $4
- Ages 9 and up.
- Where: 4816 State Route 49, Palermo | (844) 374-4481
- When: Friday, Oct. 7, through Saturday, Oct. 8. 7-10 p.m.
- Cost: $13/single attraction, $22/two attractions, $25/all three attractions
- Sunday, Oct. 8, is Special Needs Day.
- Where: 341 County Route 36, Hannibal | (315) 564-8070
- When: Friday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 8. 7-11 p.m.
- Cost: $12/hayride, $12/haunted house, $25/combo
Field of Screams Haunted House
- Where: 2040 State Route 49, North Bay
- When: Friday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 8.
- Friday: Dusk to 11 p.m.
- Saturday: Dusk to midnight
- Sundays: Dusk to 10 p.m.
- Cost: $10
Stage
- Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn | (315) 255-1785
- When: Thursday, Oct. 5, through Saturday, Oct. 7.
- Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Cost: $28/age 22 and under, $49/seniors, $52/adults
- Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St. | (315) 443-3275
- When: Friday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 8.
- Friday: 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 2 p.m.
- Cost: $20-$53
Funnies
- Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669
- When: Thursday, Oct. 5 – Sunday, Oct. 8.
- Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
- Friday: 7:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.
- Sunday: 7:30 p.m.
- Cost: $10/Thurs. & Sun., $12/Fri. & Sat.
Music: CNY Noisemakers
Dirtroad Ruckus and Custom Taylor Band
- Where: Kegs Canal Side, 7 N Hamilton St, Jordan | (315) 246-8533
- When: Saturday, Oct. 7. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Cost: Free
- Where: Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub, 100 S Lowell Ave. | (315) 476-1933
- When: Saturday, Oct. 7. 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Cost: Free
- Where: Funk ‘N Waffles, 313 South Clinton Street | (315) 474-1060
- When: Saturday, Oct. 7. 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Cost: $10
Music: National Acts
- Where: del Lago Resort and Casino, 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo | (315) 946-1777
- When: Friday, Oct. 6. 8 p.m.
- Cost: $20, $35, $50
- Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona | (877) 833-7469
- When: Thursday, Oct. 5. 8 p.m.
- Cost: $39, $49, $69
- Where: Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson | (315) 655-9193
- When: Saturday, Oct. 7. 8 p.m.
- Cost: $20 advanced purchase
- Where: The Westcott Theater, 524 Westcott St. | (315) 299-8886
- When: Monday, Oct. 9. 8 p.m.
- Cost: $20-$25
Sports
- All home games are played at the Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave., Syracuse | (315) 443-4634
- When: Saturday, Oct. 6. 7 p.m.
- Opponent: Pittsburgh Panthers
- Cost: $25-$50+
- All home games are played at the War Memorial Arena, 800 S. State St. | (315) 473-4444
- When: Saturday, Oct. 7. 7 p.m.
- Opponent: Rochester Americans
- Cost: $16-$20
Weather Forecast
Subject to change, of course.
Thursday:
- Temperature: 72 degrees / 55 degrees
- Conditions: Partly cloudy with no looming precipitation.
Friday:
- Temperature: 69 degrees / 56 degrees
- Conditions: A comfortable day all around.
Saturday:
- Temperature: 81 degrees / 66 degrees
- Conditions: Back into the 80s, but showers could pose a problem.
Sunday:
- Temperature: 79 degrees / 62 degrees
- Conditions: Less chance of rain than Saturday with nearly the same temperatures.
Monday:
- Temperature: 76 degrees / 62 degrees
- Conditions: Rain is a virtual certainty, but at least it’s a day off (for most of us).
