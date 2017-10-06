Lifestyle

Columbus Day Weekend Events in CNY

David Armelino
By
Posted on

Enjoy the long weekend with these local events.

Columbus Day Weekend is here, and so is this week’s roundup of local events!

As we advance into the middle of October, more haunted houses and trails are set to welcome patrons and scare them straight.

Attractions opening this weekend include Cayo Industrial Horror Realm, Will’s Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm, Field of Screams Haunted House, Demon Acres and Frightmare Farms. See the full list below.

Enjoy the long weekend, Central New York, and stay safe!

Scare Tactics

Will’s Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm

  • Where: 1175 Hillsboro Road, Camden | (315) 245-0104
  • When: Thursday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 8.
    • Thursdays and Fridays: 4-9 p.m.
    • Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Cost: Free admission

Cayo Industrial Horror Realm

  • Where: 811 Broad St., Utica
  • When: Thursday, Oct. 5, through Saturday, Oct. 8. 6:30-10:30 p.m.
  • Cost: $10/each event, $30/four attractions, $40/five attractions

Trail of Terror

  • Where: 475 Clifford Road, Fulton | (315) 472-0200
  • When: Friday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 8.
    • Friday and Saturday: 7-11 p.m.
    • Sunday: 7-10 p.m.
  • Cost: $12/trail, $12/house, $20/combo

Fright Nights at the Fair

  • Where: New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. | (315) 396-8390
  • When: Friday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 8. 7 p.m.
  • Cost: $10/single ticket, $25/combo ticket

Hafner’s Haunted House

  • Where: 7265 Buckley Road, North Syracuse | (315) 458-2231
  • When: Every day through Oct. 22. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Cost: $4

Frightmare Farms

  • Ages 9 and up.
  • Where: 4816 State Route 49, Palermo | (844) 374-4481
  • When: Friday, Oct. 7, through Saturday, Oct. 8. 7-10 p.m.
  • Cost: $13/single attraction, $22/two attractions, $25/all three attractions

Demon Acres

  • Sunday, Oct. 8, is Special Needs Day.
  • Where: 341 County Route 36, Hannibal | (315) 564-8070
  • When: Friday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 8. 7-11 p.m.
  • Cost: $12/hayride, $12/haunted house, $25/combo

Field of Screams Haunted House

  • Where: 2040 State Route 49, North Bay
  • When: Friday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 8.
    • Friday: Dusk to 11 p.m.
    • Saturday: Dusk to midnight
    • Sundays: Dusk to 10 p.m.
  • Cost: $10

Stage

Jacqueline Petroccia in Merry-Go-Round Playhouse’s Always … Patsy Cline. Ron Heerkens Jr. photo

Always…Patsy Cline

  • Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn | (315) 255-1785
  • When: Thursday, Oct. 5, through Saturday, Oct. 7.
    • Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
    • Friday and Saturday: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
  • Cost: $28/age 22 and under, $49/seniors, $52/adults

The Three Musketeers

  • Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St. | (315) 443-3275
  • When: Friday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 8.
    • Friday: 8 p.m.
    • Saturday: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
    • Sunday: 2 p.m.
  • Cost: $20-$53

Funnies

Alingon Mitra

  • Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669
  • When: Thursday, Oct. 5 – Sunday, Oct. 8.
    • Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
    • Friday: 7:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.
    • Saturday: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.
    • Sunday: 7:30 p.m.
  • Cost: $10/Thurs. & Sun., $12/Fri. & Sat.

Music: CNY Noisemakers

Dirtroad Ruckus.

Dirtroad Ruckus and Custom Taylor Band

  • Where: Kegs Canal Side, 7 N Hamilton St, Jordan | (315) 246-8533
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 7. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Cost: Free

My So-Called Band

  • Where: Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub, 100 S Lowell Ave. | (315) 476-1933
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 7. 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
  • Cost: Free

Mike Powell and The Black

  • Where: Funk ‘N Waffles, 313 South Clinton Street | (315) 474-1060
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 7. 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
  • Cost: $10

Music: National Acts

Woody Pines.

Easton Corbin

  • Where: del Lago Resort and Casino, 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo | (315) 946-1777
  • When: Friday, Oct. 6. 8 p.m.
  • Cost: $20, $35, $50

Clint Black

  • Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona | (877) 833-7469
  • When: Thursday, Oct. 5. 8 p.m.
  • Cost: $39, $49, $69

Woody Pines

  • Where: Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson | (315) 655-9193
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 7. 8 p.m.
  • Cost: $20 advanced purchase

Secondhand Serenade

  • Where: The Westcott Theater, 524 Westcott St. | (315) 299-8886
  • When: Monday, Oct. 9. 8 p.m.
  • Cost: $20-$25

Sports

Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey. Michael Davis photo

Syracuse Orange Football

  • All home games are played at the Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave., Syracuse | (315) 443-4634
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 6. 7 p.m.
  • Opponent: Pittsburgh Panthers
  • Cost: $25-$50+

Syracuse Crunch Hockey

  • All home games are played at the War Memorial Arena, 800 S. State St. | (315) 473-4444
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 7. 7 p.m.
  • Opponent: Rochester Americans
  • Cost: $16-$20

Weather Forecast

Subject to change, of course.

Thursday:

  • Temperature: 72 degrees / 55 degrees
  • Conditions: Partly cloudy with no looming precipitation.

Friday:

  • Temperature: 69 degrees / 56 degrees
  • Conditions: A comfortable day all around.

Saturday:

  • Temperature: 81 degrees / 66 degrees
  • Conditions: Back into the 80s, but showers could pose a problem.

Sunday:

  • Temperature: 79 degrees / 62 degrees
  • Conditions: Less chance of rain than Saturday with nearly the same temperatures.

Monday:

  • Temperature: 76 degrees / 62 degrees
  • Conditions: Rain is a virtual certainty, but at least it’s a day off (for most of us).

Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways. To sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter, click the image below:

Click the image to sign up.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top