Columbus Day Weekend Events in CNY

Columbus Day Weekend is here, and so is this week’s roundup of local events!

As we advance into the middle of October, more haunted houses and trails are set to welcome patrons and scare them straight.

Attractions opening this weekend include Cayo Industrial Horror Realm, Will’s Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm, Field of Screams Haunted House, Demon Acres and Frightmare Farms. See the full list below.

Enjoy the long weekend, Central New York, and stay safe!

Scare Tactics

Will’s Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm

Where: 1175 Hillsboro Road, Camden | (315) 245-0104

When: Thursday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 8. Thursdays and Fridays: 4-9 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Cayo Industrial Horror Realm

Where: 811 Broad St., Utica

When: Thursday, Oct. 5, through Saturday, Oct. 8. 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Cost: $10/each event, $30/four attractions, $40/five attractions

Trail of Terror

Where: 475 Clifford Road, Fulton | (315) 472-0200

When: Friday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 8. Friday and Saturday: 7-11 p.m. Sunday: 7-10 p.m.

Cost: $12/trail, $12/house, $20/combo

Fright Nights at the Fair

Where: New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. | (315) 396-8390

When: Friday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 8. 7 p.m.

Cost: $10/single ticket, $25/combo ticket

Hafner’s Haunted House

Where: 7265 Buckley Road, North Syracuse | (315) 458-2231

When: Every day through Oct. 22. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $4

Frightmare Farms

Ages 9 and up.

Where: 4816 State Route 49, Palermo | (844) 374-4481

When: Friday, Oct. 7, through Saturday, Oct. 8. 7-10 p.m.

Cost: $13/single attraction, $22/two attractions, $25/all three attractions

Demon Acres

Sunday, Oct. 8, is Special Needs Day.

Where: 341 County Route 36, Hannibal | (315) 564-8070

When: Friday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 8. 7-11 p.m.

Cost: $12/hayride, $12/haunted house, $25/combo

Field of Screams Haunted House

Where: 2040 State Route 49, North Bay

When: Friday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 8. Friday: Dusk to 11 p.m. Saturday: Dusk to midnight Sundays: Dusk to 10 p.m.

Cost: $10

Stage

Always…Patsy Cline

Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn | (315) 255-1785

When: Thursday, Oct. 5, through Saturday, Oct. 7. Thursday: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Cost: $28/age 22 and under, $49/seniors, $52/adults

The Three Musketeers

Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St. | (315) 443-3275

When: Friday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 8. Friday: 8 p.m. Saturday: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday: 2 p.m.

Cost: $20-$53

Funnies

Alingon Mitra

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669

When: Thursday, Oct. 5 – Sunday, Oct. 8. Thursday: 7:30 p.m. Friday: 7:30 p.m. & 10 p.m. Saturday: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m. Sunday: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10/Thurs. & Sun., $12/Fri. & Sat.

Music: CNY Noisemakers

Dirtroad Ruckus and Custom Taylor Band

Where: Kegs Canal Side, 7 N Hamilton St, Jordan | (315) 246-8533

When: Saturday, Oct. 7. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cost: Free

My So-Called Band

Where: Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub, 100 S Lowell Ave. | (315) 476-1933

When: Saturday, Oct. 7. 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Mike Powell and The Black

Where: Funk ‘N Waffles, 313 South Clinton Street | (315) 474-1060

When: Saturday, Oct. 7. 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Cost: $10

Music: National Acts

Easton Corbin

Where: del Lago Resort and Casino, 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo | (315) 946-1777

When: Friday, Oct. 6. 8 p.m.

Cost: $20, $35, $50

Clint Black

Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona | (877) 833-7469

When: Thursday, Oct. 5. 8 p.m.

Cost: $39, $49, $69

Woody Pines

Where: Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson | (315) 655-9193

When: Saturday, Oct. 7. 8 p.m.

Cost: $20 advanced purchase

Secondhand Serenade

Where: The Westcott Theater, 524 Westcott St. | (315) 299-8886

When: Monday, Oct. 9. 8 p.m.

Cost: $20-$25

Sports

Syracuse Orange Football

All home games are played at the Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave., Syracuse | (315) 443-4634

When: Saturday, Oct. 6. 7 p.m.

Opponent: Pittsburgh Panthers

Cost: $25-$50+

Syracuse Crunch Hockey

All home games are played at the War Memorial Arena, 800 S. State St. | (315) 473-4444

When: Saturday, Oct. 7. 7 p.m.

Opponent: Rochester Americans

Cost: $16-$20

Subject to change, of course.

Thursday:

Temperature: 72 degrees / 55 degrees

Conditions: Partly cloudy with no looming precipitation.

Friday:

Temperature: 69 degrees / 56 degrees

Conditions: A comfortable day all around.

Saturday:

Temperature: 81 degrees / 66 degrees

Conditions: Back into the 80s, but showers could pose a problem.

Sunday:

Temperature: 79 degrees / 62 degrees

Conditions: Less chance of rain than Saturday with nearly the same temperatures.

Monday:

Temperature: 76 degrees / 62 degrees

Conditions: Rain is a virtual certainty, but at least it’s a day off (for most of us).

