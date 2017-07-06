CNY Weekend Events to Cure the Blues

This weekend is going to taste wonderful, smell lovely and sound amazing. Not only will festival season continue in unusually comfortable temperatures, there are plenty of CNY weekend events to enjoy.

Middle Eastern Cultural Festival, New York State Blues Fest and the Lavender Festival are the biggies taking place this weekend and offer plenty of eclectic fun. Tonight local venues will feature a slew of local bluesy talent to warm us up for the festivities.

Plus Assault City Roller Derby celebrates their tenth season with a final home bout, an antique truck show rolls in, poetry and storytelling events, brewery anniversaries and more.

Enjoy your weekend!

Festivals

Middle Eastern Festival



Thursday | 4-10 p.m.

Friday | 4-10 p.m.

Saturday | noon-10 p.m.

Sunday | noon-6 p.m.

Where: St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church, 4988 Onondaga Road | (315) 488-0388

When: Thursday, July 6 – Sunday, July 9

Cost: Free admission

New York State Blues Festival

Feat. The Nighthawks with Bob Margolin, Noah Wotherspoon, Norman Jackson, JJ Grey & Mofro, Amy Helm, Chris O’Leary Band and several, several more.

Friday | 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday | 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Clinton Square, Downtown Syracuse | (315) 946- 1695

When: Friday, July 7 – Saturday, July 8

Cost: Free admission

Finger Lakes Lavender Festival

Where: Lockwood Lavender Farm, 1682 West Lake Road, Skaneateles | (315) 685-5369

When: Saturday, July 8 – Sunday, July 9 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Get Lit…erary

Palace Poetry Group: Susan Supley

Where: Fayetteville Library, 300 Orchard St. Fayetteville | (315) 479-8157

When: Thursday, July 6 | 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Salt City Story Slam

Where: Beak & Skiff Distillery, 4472 Cherry Valley Tpke., LaFayette

When: Saturday, July 8 | 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Music: Local Noisemakers

Blues Night on the Town

Beale Street Rockers (6 p.m.), Spark (9 p.m.) at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Tom Dwyer & Bob Gaus (7 p.m.) at Shaughnessy’s

Colin Aberdeen & Barking Loungers (8 p.m.) at Shifty’s

Double Barrel Blues Band (8 p.m.) at Empire Brewing Company

Mike DeLaney & the Delinquents (9 p.m.) at Funk ‘n Waffles

Bad Mama’s Blues Band, Judge Gazza (10 p.m.) at Otro Cinco

Where: Multiple venues in Downtown Syracuse

When: Thursday, July 6

Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older

Kristina Marie Clark: Dangerous Curves Ahead

Feat. Abel Searor, Michaela Oney, Laura Abbott and more.

Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.| (315) 885-8960

When: Saturday, July 1 | 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Cost: $10/advance, $12/DOS

Going Away Party

Feat. Thunderosa, Ohne-Ka And The Burning River, The Ghost Monkeys, The Wilkes Project

Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road | (877) 987-6487

When: Sunday, July 8 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $10

Music: National Acts

Billy Currington

Where: Turning Stone Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW

When: Saturday, July 8 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $39, $43, $54

John Mellencamp

Plus Emmylou Harris & Carlene Carter and Lily & Madeline

Where: Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, 3355 Marvin Sands Dr., Canandiagua | (585) 394-4400

When: Saturday, July 8 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $49.50, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50

The Undead

Plus Secrets Kept, The Infection, Dance the Hempen Jig and The Shuvits

Where: Funk n’ Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Saturday, July 8 | 4 p.m.

Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older

Sports

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

Promotion: Disco Night / Dollar Thursdays

Opponent: Lehigh Valley IronPigs

When: Thursday, July 6 | 6:35 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Assault City Roller Derby

Bouts held at SRC Area and Events Center, Onondaga County Community College, 4585 W. Seneca Tpke

Opponent: Kingston Derby Girls

When: Saturday, July 8 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $7-$10/adults, $3.50-$5/OCC students, free/ages 12 & under

Editor’s Picks



Hank & Cupcakes

Plus Professional Victims

Where: Nail Creek Pub, 720 Varick St., Utica | (315) 793-7593

When: Friday, July 7 | 9 p.m.

Cost: $5

Stout Beard Anniversary

Where: Stout Beard Brewing Company, 1153 W. Fayette St. | (315) 478-8648

When: Saturday, July 8| noon-dusk

Cost: Free admission

ArtRageous Extravaganza

Where: ArtRage Gallery, 505 Hawley Ave. | (315) 218-5711

When: Saturday, July 8 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $15

CNY Antique Truck Show

Where: Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Rd., Liverpool | (315) 687-1165

When: Saturday, July 9 | 8 a.m.

Cost: $2/person, free/ages 12 & under

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 82 degrees / 67 degrees

Conditions: Some showers.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 83 degrees / 64 degrees

Conditions: Night sweats and wets.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 76 degrees / 58 degrees

Conditions: Morning showers.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 80 degrees / 57 degrees

Conditions: Cloudy.

Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways. Sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter here: