CNY Weekend Events to Cure the Blues

This weekend is going to taste wonderful, smell lovely and sound amazing. Not only will festival season continue in unusually comfortable temperatures, there are plenty of CNY weekend events to enjoy.
Middle Eastern Cultural Festival, New York State Blues Fest and the Lavender Festival are the biggies taking place this weekend and offer plenty of eclectic fun. Tonight local venues will feature a slew of local bluesy talent to warm us up for the festivities.
Plus Assault City Roller Derby celebrates their tenth season with a final home bout, an antique truck show rolls in, poetry and storytelling events, brewery anniversaries and more.
Enjoy your weekend!
Festivals
Thursday | 4-10 p.m.
Friday | 4-10 p.m.
Saturday | noon-10 p.m.
Sunday | noon-6 p.m.
Where: St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church, 4988 Onondaga Road | (315) 488-0388
When: Thursday, July 6 – Sunday, July 9
Cost: Free admission
Feat. The Nighthawks with Bob Margolin, Noah Wotherspoon, Norman Jackson, JJ Grey & Mofro, Amy Helm, Chris O’Leary Band and several, several more.
Friday | 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Saturday | 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Where: Clinton Square, Downtown Syracuse | (315) 946- 1695
When: Friday, July 7 – Saturday, July 8
Cost: Free admission
Finger Lakes Lavender Festival
Where: Lockwood Lavender Farm, 1682 West Lake Road, Skaneateles | (315) 685-5369
When: Saturday, July 8 – Sunday, July 9 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Get Lit…erary
Palace Poetry Group: Susan Supley
Where: Fayetteville Library, 300 Orchard St. Fayetteville | (315) 479-8157
When: Thursday, July 6 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Where: Beak & Skiff Distillery, 4472 Cherry Valley Tpke., LaFayette
When: Saturday, July 8 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Music: Local Noisemakers
Beale Street Rockers (6 p.m.), Spark (9 p.m.) at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Tom Dwyer & Bob Gaus (7 p.m.) at Shaughnessy’s
Colin Aberdeen & Barking Loungers (8 p.m.) at Shifty’s
Double Barrel Blues Band (8 p.m.) at Empire Brewing Company
Mike DeLaney & the Delinquents (9 p.m.) at Funk ‘n Waffles
Bad Mama’s Blues Band, Judge Gazza (10 p.m.) at Otro Cinco
Where: Multiple venues in Downtown Syracuse
When: Thursday, July 6
Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older
Kristina Marie Clark: Dangerous Curves Ahead
Feat. Abel Searor, Michaela Oney, Laura Abbott and more.
Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.| (315) 885-8960
When: Saturday, July 1 | 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Cost: $10/advance, $12/DOS
Feat. Thunderosa, Ohne-Ka And The Burning River, The Ghost Monkeys, The Wilkes Project
Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road | (877) 987-6487
When: Sunday, July 8 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $10
Music: National Acts
Where: Turning Stone Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW
When: Saturday, July 8 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $39, $43, $54
Plus Emmylou Harris & Carlene Carter and Lily & Madeline
Where: Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, 3355 Marvin Sands Dr., Canandiagua | (585) 394-4400
When: Saturday, July 8 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $49.50, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50
Plus Secrets Kept, The Infection, Dance the Hempen Jig and The Shuvits
Where: Funk n’ Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, July 8 | 4 p.m.
Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older
Sports
All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833
Promotion: Disco Night / Dollar Thursdays
Opponent: Lehigh Valley IronPigs
When: Thursday, July 6 | 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Bouts held at SRC Area and Events Center, Onondaga County Community College, 4585 W. Seneca Tpke
Opponent: Kingston Derby Girls
When: Saturday, July 8 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $7-$10/adults, $3.50-$5/OCC students, free/ages 12 & under
Editor’s Picks
Plus Professional Victims
Where: Nail Creek Pub, 720 Varick St., Utica | (315) 793-7593
When: Friday, July 7 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $5
Where: Stout Beard Brewing Company, 1153 W. Fayette St. | (315) 478-8648
When: Saturday, July 8| noon-dusk
Cost: Free admission
Where: ArtRage Gallery, 505 Hawley Ave. | (315) 218-5711
When: Saturday, July 8 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $15
Where: Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Rd., Liverpool | (315) 687-1165
When: Saturday, July 9 | 8 a.m.
Cost: $2/person, free/ages 12 & under
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 82 degrees / 67 degrees
Conditions: Some showers.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 83 degrees / 64 degrees
Conditions: Night sweats and wets.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 76 degrees / 58 degrees
Conditions: Morning showers.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 80 degrees / 57 degrees
Conditions: Cloudy.
