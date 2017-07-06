Lifestyle

CNY Weekend Events to Cure the Blues

Christopher Malone
By
Posted on

In the the next few days, be sure to enjoy the New York State Blues Fest, Middle Eastern Festival, Lavender Festival and several other CNY weekend events.

 

This weekend is going to taste wonderful, smell lovely and sound amazing. Not only will festival season continue in unusually comfortable temperatures, there are plenty of CNY weekend events to enjoy.

Middle Eastern Cultural Festival, New York State Blues Fest and the Lavender Festival are the biggies taking place this weekend and offer plenty of eclectic fun. Tonight local venues will feature a slew of local bluesy talent to warm us up for the festivities.

Plus Assault City Roller Derby celebrates their tenth season with a final home bout, an antique truck show rolls in, poetry and storytelling events, brewery anniversaries and more.

Enjoy your weekend!

Festivals

Middle Eastern Festival

Thursday | 4-10 p.m.
Friday | 4-10 p.m.
Saturday | noon-10 p.m.
Sunday | noon-6 p.m.

Where: St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church, 4988 Onondaga Road | (315) 488-0388
When: Thursday, July 6 – Sunday, July 9
Cost: Free admission

New York State Blues Festival

Feat. The Nighthawks with Bob Margolin, Noah Wotherspoon, Norman Jackson, JJ Grey & Mofro, Amy Helm, Chris O’Leary Band and several, several more.

Friday | 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Saturday | 1 p.m. –  11 p.m.

Where: Clinton Square, Downtown Syracuse | (315) 946- 1695
When: Friday, July 7 – Saturday, July 8
Cost: Free admission

Finger Lakes Lavender Festival

Where: Lockwood Lavender Farm, 1682 West Lake Road, Skaneateles | (315) 685-5369
When: Saturday, July 8 – Sunday, July 9 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Cost: Free admission

Get Lit…erary

Palace Poetry Group: Susan Supley

Where: Fayetteville Library, 300 Orchard St. Fayetteville | (315) 479-8157
When: Thursday, July 6 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free

Salt City Story Slam

Where: Beak & Skiff Distillery, 4472 Cherry Valley Tpke., LaFayette
When: Saturday, July 8 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free

 

Music: Local Noisemakers

Blues Night on the Town

Beale Street Rockers (6 p.m.), Spark (9 p.m.) at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Tom Dwyer & Bob Gaus (7 p.m.) at Shaughnessy’s
Colin Aberdeen & Barking Loungers (8 p.m.) at Shifty’s
Double Barrel Blues Band (8 p.m.) at Empire Brewing Company
Mike DeLaney & the Delinquents (9 p.m.) at Funk ‘n Waffles
Bad Mama’s Blues Band, Judge Gazza (10 p.m.) at Otro Cinco

Where: Multiple venues in Downtown Syracuse
When: Thursday, July 6
Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older

Kristina Marie Clark: Dangerous Curves Ahead

Feat. Abel Searor, Michaela Oney, Laura Abbott and more.

Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.| (315) 885-8960
When: Saturday, July 1 | 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Cost: $10/advance, $12/DOS

Going Away Party

Feat. Thunderosa, Ohne-Ka And The Burning River, The Ghost Monkeys, The Wilkes Project

Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road | (877) 987-6487
When: Sunday, July 8 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $10

Music: National Acts

Billy Currington

Where: Turning Stone Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW
When: Saturday, July 8 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $39, $43, $54

John Mellencamp

Plus Emmylou Harris & Carlene Carter and Lily & Madeline 

Where: Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, 3355 Marvin Sands Dr., Canandiagua | (585) 394-4400
When: Saturday, July 8 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $49.50, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50

The Undead

Plus Secrets Kept, The Infection, Dance the Hempen Jig and The Shuvits

Where: Funk n’ Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, July 8 | 4 p.m.
Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older

Sports

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

Promotion: Disco Night / Dollar Thursdays
Opponent: Lehigh Valley IronPigs
When: Thursday, July 6 | 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

 

Assault City Roller Derby

Bouts held at SRC Area and Events Center, Onondaga County Community College, 4585 W. Seneca Tpke

Opponent: Kingston Derby Girls
When: Saturday, July 8 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $7-$10/adults, $3.50-$5/OCC students, free/ages 12 & under

 

 

Editor’s Picks

Hank & Cupcakes

Plus Professional Victims

Where: Nail Creek Pub, 720 Varick St., Utica | (315) 793-7593
When: Friday, July 7 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $5

Stout Beard Anniversary

Where: Stout Beard Brewing Company, 1153 W. Fayette St. | (315) 478-8648
When: Saturday, July 8| noon-dusk
Cost: Free admission

ArtRageous Extravaganza

Where: ArtRage Gallery, 505 Hawley Ave. | (315) 218-5711
When: Saturday, July 8 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $15

CNY Antique Truck Show

Where: Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Rd., Liverpool | (315) 687-1165
When: Saturday, July 9 | 8 a.m.
Cost: $2/person, free/ages 12 & under

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 82 degrees / 67 degrees
Conditions: Some showers.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 83 degrees / 64 degrees
Conditions: Night sweats and wets.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 76 degrees / 58 degrees
Conditions: Morning showers.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 80 degrees / 57 degrees
Conditions: Cloudy.

