CNY Heartbeat Poll: Pope Francis’ Speech In Myanmar

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, Pope Francis gave a speech in Yangon amid the ongoing refugee crisis in Myanmar. The United Nations and Western governments have described the crisis in the country’s Western Rakhine State as an “ethnic cleansing” with reports of the military burning villages, shooting civilians and carrying out rape.

The pope is under heavy criticism after not mentioning the persecuted Muslim Rohingya minority by name, which is a similar situation being faced by State Counselor and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. He is scheduled to meet Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who has been accused of crimes against humanity.

Do you believe Pope Francis deserves criticism for his silence on this matter?

