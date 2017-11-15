CNY Heartbeat Poll: Jeff Sessions’ Knowledge of Trump and Russia Connection

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions sat in front of House Judiciary Committee testifying about his connection with Russians during the 2016 election. Sessions said that he didn’t lie under oath in response to accusations of perjury.

During his confirmation hearing on Jan. 10, Sessions said, “I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I didn’t have — did not have communications with the Russians, and I’m unable to comment on it.” Multiple reports have stated that Sessions met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and he has since confirmed it multiple times. Tuesday Sessions said, “he asked for a meeting and I provided him with that.”

Do you believe Attorney General Jeff Sessions should be charged with perjury for lying under oath?

Yes, he explicitly stated two different responses to the same question.

No, he answered the questions the best of his knowledge at the time.

Is omitting details or retracting statements based on poor memory considered perjury?

Yes, it is falsifying an affirmation to tell the truth.

No, it is technically not lying since it’s a mistaken belief of fact.

Why do you think politicians are allowed to get away with lying while regular U.S. citizens are not?

Here are the results from last week’s poll, which asked: Do you believe stricter gun laws could have prevented this tragedy?