CNY Heartbeat Poll: AT&T-Time Warner Merger

On Monday, Nov. 20, AT&T submitted an $85.4 billion bid for Time Warner in which the Justice Department sued to block. This approach to antitrust issues is being met with much speculation because of the relationship between President Trump and CNN.

CNN’s parent company Time Warner defended this attempted acquisition, claiming that the two companies do not directly compete with each other. One side of the argument is that the purchase can be considered vertical integration, but on the other, a vendetta between the president and a network.

Is the Justice Department blocking the proposed AT&T-Time Warner merger because of the Trump administration’s relationship with CNN?

