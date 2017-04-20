CNY Events Sprouting Up This Weekend

Happy Earth Day weekend, CNY! Events are populating by the number and blossoming into hypoallergenic offerings to get you all prepped for the warmer weather and brighter days.
Be sure to give thanks to Mother Nature by visiting one of the many nature centers, parks or refuges and participating in whatever fun they’re offering. Don’t be afraid to get hands dirty, but be afraid of the repercussions of littering. (Yes, a little preemptive scolding serves as a good scare tactic.)
If you’re not into nature, get out of it with a some pavement pounding fundraiser runs and walks, head over to the ballpark for a hot dog and a beer, laugh at Pauly Shore or listen to some good music. Make the best of what’s around town, because it’s all for you.
Earth Day Activities
Bird Walk | 8 a.m.
Build a Pollinator Box | 10 a.m.
Tree Giveaway | 10 a.m.
Guided Walk | 2 p.m.
Mike Powell at the Coffee House | 7 p.m.
Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville
When: Saturday, April 22 | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Cost: $7/pollinator box, $20/show ticket | (315) 638-2519
Where: Oneida Shores Park, 9400 Bartell Road, Brewerton
When: Saturday, April 22 | 9 a.m. – noon
Cost: Free | (315) 457-0325
Habitat Restoration | 9 a.m. – noon
Activities, booths, crafts, animal demonstrations, live performance of The Lorax | 1-4 p.m.
Wildflower Walk | 2-3 p.m.
Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus
When: Saturday, April 22 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations appreciated | (315) 673-1350
Where: Green Lakes Nature Center, 7900 Green Lakes Road, Fayetteville
When: Saturday, April 22 | 1 p.m.
Cost: Free | (315) 637-6111
Mind, Body & Spirit
Kids Sprint | 9 a.m.
5K & 10K | 10 a.m.
Where: Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Road, Liverpool
When: Saturday, April 22 | 9 a.m.
Cost: $15-$35 | (315) 378-5915
Shades of Inspiration Breast Cancer Walk
Where: Willow Bay Shelter at Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Dr., Liverpool
When: Saturday, April 22 | 11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, donations appreciated | (315) 453-6712
Nature-Tyme’s Annual Health Fair
Where: Horticulture Building, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Sunday, April 23 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Cost: $8/advance, $10/door | (315) 488-6300
Where: Willow Bay Shelter at Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Dr., Liverpool
When: Sunday, April 23 | 10:30 a.m.
Cost: $30/advance, $35/day of, $10/students, free/ages under 18 | (315) 468-2422
MUSIC
Where: Performing Arts Center Recital Hall, Academic II Building, OCC Campus, 4585 W. Seneca Tpke.
When: Saturday, April 22 | 2 p.m.
Cost: $10/advanced, $12/DOS | (315) 498-2622
Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez
Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson
When: Saturday, April 22 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $25/advance, $27/day-of | (315) 655-9193
Plus Parsonsfield and Major Player
Where: The Westcott Theater, 524 Westcott St.
When: Saturday, April 22 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $12/advance, $15/door | (315)422-3511
SPORTS
All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833
Promotion: Lumberjack Day / Dollar Thursday
Opponent: Toledo Mud Hens
When: Thursday, April 20 | 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Fireworks / Schedule Poster Giveaway
Opponent: Norfolk Tides
When: Friday, April 21 | 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Trea Turner Bobblehead
Opponent: Norfolk Tides
When: Saturday, April 22 | 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Family Sunday / Koozie Giveaway / Kids Run the Bases
Opponent: Norfolk Tides
When: Sunday, April 23 | 1:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
EDITOR’S PICKS
Where: The Dock, 415 Old Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca
When: Thursday, April 20 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $12/advance, $15/DOS | (607) 319-4214
Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Friday, April 21 – Saturday, April 22
Cost: $25 | (315) 423-8669
Sub Rosa Session: The Dupont Brothers
Where: SubCat Music Studios, 219 S. West St.
When: Sunday, April 23 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $20 | (315) 478-0684
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 62 degrees / 53 degrees
Conditions: Evening showers.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 63 degrees / 42 degrees
Conditions: Rain showering to sun shining.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 49 degrees / 37 degrees
Conditions: “Sprinkles.”
SUNDAY
Temperature: 59 degrees / 42 degrees
Conditions: Some clouds.
