CNY Events Sprouting Up This Weekend

Happy Earth Day weekend, CNY! Events are populating by the number and blossoming into hypoallergenic offerings to get you all prepped for the warmer weather and brighter days.

Be sure to give thanks to Mother Nature by visiting one of the many nature centers, parks or refuges and participating in whatever fun they’re offering. Don’t be afraid to get hands dirty, but be afraid of the repercussions of littering. (Yes, a little preemptive scolding serves as a good scare tactic.)

If you’re not into nature, get out of it with a some pavement pounding fundraiser runs and walks, head over to the ballpark for a hot dog and a beer, laugh at Pauly Shore or listen to some good music. Make the best of what’s around town, because it’s all for you.

Earth Day Activities

Earth Day Celebration



Bird Walk | 8 a.m.

Build a Pollinator Box | 10 a.m.

Tree Giveaway | 10 a.m.

Guided Walk | 2 p.m.

Mike Powell at the Coffee House | 7 p.m.

Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville

When: Saturday, April 22 | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cost: $7/pollinator box, $20/show ticket | (315) 638-2519

Community Tree Planting

Where: Oneida Shores Park, 9400 Bartell Road, Brewerton

When: Saturday, April 22 | 9 a.m. – noon

Cost: Free | (315) 457-0325

Earth Day Celebration

Habitat Restoration | 9 a.m. – noon

Activities, booths, crafts, animal demonstrations, live performance of The Lorax | 1-4 p.m.

Wildflower Walk | 2-3 p.m.

Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus

When: Saturday, April 22 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated | (315) 673-1350

NatureArt in the Park

Where: Green Lakes Nature Center, 7900 Green Lakes Road, Fayetteville

When: Saturday, April 22 | 1 p.m.

Cost: Free | (315) 637-6111

Mind, Body & Spirit

Good Samaritan Run



Kids Sprint | 9 a.m.

5K & 10K | 10 a.m.

Where: Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Road, Liverpool

When: Saturday, April 22 | 9 a.m.

Cost: $15-$35 | (315) 378-5915

Shades of Inspiration Breast Cancer Walk



Where: Willow Bay Shelter at Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Dr., Liverpool

When: Saturday, April 22 | 11:30 a.m.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated | (315) 453-6712

Nature-Tyme’s Annual Health Fair



Where: Horticulture Building, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.

When: Sunday, April 23 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: $8/advance, $10/door | (315) 488-6300

Prevent Autism Now

Where: Willow Bay Shelter at Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Dr., Liverpool

When: Sunday, April 23 | 10:30 a.m.

Cost: $30/advance, $35/day of, $10/students, free/ages under 18 | (315) 468-2422

MUSIC

Masayo Ishigure



Where: Performing Arts Center Recital Hall, Academic II Building, OCC Campus, 4585 W. Seneca Tpke.

When: Saturday, April 22 | 2 p.m.

Cost: $10/advanced, $12/DOS | (315) 498-2622

Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez

Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson

When: Saturday, April 22 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $25/advance, $27/day-of | (315) 655-9193

Animal Years

Plus Parsonsfield and Major Player

Where: The Westcott Theater, 524 Westcott St.

When: Saturday, April 22 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $12/advance, $15/door | (315)422-3511

SPORTS

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

Promotion: Lumberjack Day / Dollar Thursday

Opponent: Toledo Mud Hens

When: Thursday, April 20 | 6:35 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Fireworks / Schedule Poster Giveaway

Opponent: Norfolk Tides

When: Friday, April 21 | 6:35 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Trea Turner Bobblehead

Opponent: Norfolk Tides

When: Saturday, April 22 | 6:35 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Family Sunday / Koozie Giveaway / Kids Run the Bases

Opponent: Norfolk Tides

When: Sunday, April 23 | 1:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

EDITOR’S PICKS

My Darling Clementine

Where: The Dock, 415 Old Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca

When: Thursday, April 20 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $12/advance, $15/DOS | (607) 319-4214

Pauly Shore



Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.

Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA

When: Friday, April 21 – Saturday, April 22

Cost: $25 | (315) 423-8669

Sub Rosa Session: The Dupont Brothers

Where: SubCat Music Studios, 219 S. West St.

When: Sunday, April 23 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $20 | (315) 478-0684

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 62 degrees / 53 degrees

Conditions: Evening showers.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 63 degrees / 42 degrees

Conditions: Rain showering to sun shining.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 49 degrees / 37 degrees

Conditions: “Sprinkles.”

SUNDAY

Temperature: 59 degrees / 42 degrees

Conditions: Some clouds.

