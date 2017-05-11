CNY Events for the Mother of All Weekends

Happy Mother’s Day to all you mothers out there! Whether it’s your first, fortieth or seventieth, it’s time to celebrate. With that being said, here are some CNY events that may capture your eyes. It’s never too late to request a gift or time with your loved ones.

The City Market kicks off another year of monthly outings, enjoy a food and history tour either here in Syracuse or Oswego, enjoy a concert or two, get out and enjoy nature or go out for a delicious meal.

There is too much to decide from, but it’s your day!

EXCURSIONS

City Market



Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St.

When: Sunday, May 14 | 10 a.m.

Cost: Free admission

Syracuse Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

Where: Chevy Court, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.

When: Sunday, May 14 | noon – 6 p.m.

Cost: $25/VIP, $5/advance, $10/gate, free/ages 12 and under | (617) 782-7117

FOODIE FUN

Oswego Food & History Tours

Where: Downtown Oswego

When: Saturday, May 13 | noon

Cost: $45 | (315) 591-0491

Sampling Syracuse Downtown Tours

Where: Downtown Syracuse

When: Saturday, May 13 | noon

Cost: $41 | (315) 371-3050

MUSIC

Robben Ford

Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road

When: Friday, May 12 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $25/advance, $30/door | (877) 987-6487

Dwight Yoakam

Where: The Vine, del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Waterloo

When: Saturday, May 13 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $35, $49, $59, $69, $159, $169 | (315) 946-1777

Lee Scratch Perry & Subatomic Sound System

Where: The Haunt, 702 Willow Ave., Ithaca

When: Saturday, May 13 | 9 p.m.

Cost: $20/advance, $25/door | (607) 275-8588

NATURE OF THINGS

Pizza & Wings



Learn about New York state feathered friends and then enjoy a pizza party.

Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville

When: Friday, May 12 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $7/person, includes nature center admission | (607) 272-0570

Canoeing & Kayaking

Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville

When: Saturday, May 13 – Sunday, May 14 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: $10/rental, does not include admission | (315) 638-2519

Mother’s Day Garden Tour



Where: Sycamore Hill Gardens, 2130 Old Seneca Tpke., Marcellus

When: Friday, May 5 – Saturday, May 6 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $20 | (315) 673-1350

SPORTS

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

Promotion: Ugly Sweater Night / Dollar Thursday

Opponent: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders

When: Thursday, May 11 | 6:35 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Stroke Awareness Night / Replica Jersey Giveaway / Fireworks

Opponent: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders

When: Friday, May 12 | 6:35 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Deion Sanders Bobbleheads

Opponent: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders

When: Saturday, May 13 | 1:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Mother’s Day Celebration / Family Sunday

Opponent: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders

When: Sunday, May 14 | 1:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

EDITOR’S PICKS



Othello



Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 8 p.m.

Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 6349 Erie Blvd. E.

When: Friday , May 12 – Sunday, May 14

Cost: $20/Fri. & Sat., $17/Sun. | (315) 885-8960

Deathtrap

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 3 & 8 p.m.

Sunday | 2 & 7 p.m.

Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.

When: Thursday, May 11 – Saturday, May 14

Cost: $20-$53 | (315) 443-3275

Boots & Hollow

Where: Critz Farms, 3232 Rippleton Road

When: Saturday, May 13 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $13 | (315) 662-3355

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 63 degrees / 47 degrees

Conditions: Sun!

FRIDAY

Temperature: 64 degrees / 47 degrees

Conditions: Clouds!

SATURDAY

Temperature: 54 degrees / 45 degrees

Conditions: Rain!

SUNDAY

Temperature: 59 degrees / 42 degrees

Conditions: More rain!

