CNY Events for the Mother of All Weekends

Happy Mother’s Day to all you mothers out there! Whether it’s your first, fortieth or seventieth, it’s time to celebrate. With that being said, here are some CNY events that may capture your eyes. It’s never too late to request a gift or time with your loved ones.
The City Market kicks off another year of monthly outings, enjoy a food and history tour either here in Syracuse or Oswego, enjoy a concert or two, get out and enjoy nature or go out for a delicious meal.
There is too much to decide from, but it’s your day!
EXCURSIONS
Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St.
When: Sunday, May 14 | 10 a.m.
Cost: Free admission
Syracuse Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival
Where: Chevy Court, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Sunday, May 14 | noon – 6 p.m.
Cost: $25/VIP, $5/advance, $10/gate, free/ages 12 and under | (617) 782-7117
FOODIE FUN
Where: Downtown Oswego
When: Saturday, May 13 | noon
Cost: $45 | (315) 591-0491
Sampling Syracuse Downtown Tours
Where: Downtown Syracuse
When: Saturday, May 13 | noon
Cost: $41 | (315) 371-3050
MUSIC
Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road
When: Friday, May 12 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $25/advance, $30/door | (877) 987-6487
Where: The Vine, del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Waterloo
When: Saturday, May 13 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $35, $49, $59, $69, $159, $169 | (315) 946-1777
Lee Scratch Perry & Subatomic Sound System
Where: The Haunt, 702 Willow Ave., Ithaca
When: Saturday, May 13 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $20/advance, $25/door | (607) 275-8588
NATURE OF THINGS
Learn about New York state feathered friends and then enjoy a pizza party.
Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville
When: Friday, May 12 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $7/person, includes nature center admission | (607) 272-0570
Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville
When: Saturday, May 13 – Sunday, May 14 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cost: $10/rental, does not include admission | (315) 638-2519
Where: Sycamore Hill Gardens, 2130 Old Seneca Tpke., Marcellus
When: Friday, May 5 – Saturday, May 6 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $20 | (315) 673-1350
SPORTS
All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833
Promotion: Ugly Sweater Night / Dollar Thursday
Opponent: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders
When: Thursday, May 11 | 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Stroke Awareness Night / Replica Jersey Giveaway / Fireworks
Opponent: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders
When: Friday, May 12 | 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Deion Sanders Bobbleheads
Opponent: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders
When: Saturday, May 13 | 1:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Mother’s Day Celebration / Family Sunday
Opponent: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders
When: Sunday, May 14 | 1:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
EDITOR’S PICKS
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.
Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 6349 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Friday , May 12 – Sunday, May 14
Cost: $20/Fri. & Sat., $17/Sun. | (315) 885-8960
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 3 & 8 p.m.
Sunday | 2 & 7 p.m.
Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.
When: Thursday, May 11 – Saturday, May 14
Cost: $20-$53 | (315) 443-3275
Where: Critz Farms, 3232 Rippleton Road
When: Saturday, May 13 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $13 | (315) 662-3355
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 63 degrees / 47 degrees
Conditions: Sun!
FRIDAY
Temperature: 64 degrees / 47 degrees
Conditions: Clouds!
SATURDAY
Temperature: 54 degrees / 45 degrees
Conditions: Rain!
SUNDAY
Temperature: 59 degrees / 42 degrees
Conditions: More rain!
Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways. Sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter here: