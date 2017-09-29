CNY Events for a Scary-Good Time

It’s that time of the week again! Welcome to another edition of Inside/Out!

This weekend figures to be a bit chillier than last weekend’s scorcher. If you’re willing to brave the early fall-season elements, there are a few haunted houses and attractions that kick off this weekend to take a look at.

Syracuse Crunch hockey returns Sunday, sort of, with a preseason bout against the Utica Comets at the War Memorial.

Just across the street on the same night, Beach Boys lead man Brian Wilson will take the stage at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater.

Haunted Attractions Beginning This Weekend

Trail of Terror

Where: 475 Clifford Road, Fulton | (315) 472-0200

When: Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30. 7-11 p.m.

Cost: $12/trail, $12/house, $20/combo

Fright Nights at the Fair

Where: New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. | (315) 396-8390

When: Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1. 7 p.m.

Cost: $10/single ticket, $25/combo ticket

Hafner’s Haunted House

Where: 7265 Buckley Road, North Syracuse | (315) 458-2231

When: Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1. Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $4

Stage

The Three Musketeers

Where: Syracuse Stage , 820 E. Genesee St . | (315) 443-3275

When: Thursday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 1. Thursday: 7:30 p.m. Friday: 8 p.m. Saturday: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday: 2 p.m.

Cost: $20-$53

Always…Patsy Cline

Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn | (315) 255-1785

When: Thursday, Sept. 28, through Saturday, Sept. 30. Thursday: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Cost: $28/age 22 and under, $49/seniors, $52/adults

An Act of God

Where: CNY Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St. | (315) 479-5299

When: Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30. 8 p.m.

Cost: $20

Funnies

April Macie

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669

When: Thursday, Sept. 21 – Sunday, Sept. 24. Thursday: 7:30 p.m. Friday: 7:30 p.m. & 10 p.m. Saturday: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m. Sunday: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10/Thurs. & Sun., $12/Fri. & Sat.

Music: CNY Noisemakers

Root Shock

Where: Funk ‘N Waffles, 307 S Clinton St. | (315) 474-1060

When: Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30. 9 p.m.

Cost: $10-$15

Los Blancos

Where: Moondog’s Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn | (315) 253-3339

When: Friday, Sept. 29. 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Coachmen

Where: The Beginning II, 6897 Manlius Center Road, East Syracuse | (315) 463-5080

When: Friday, Sept. 29. 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Music: National Acts

Parmalee

Where: del Lago Resort and Casino, 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo | (315) 946-1777

When: Friday, Sept. 29. 8 p.m.

Cost: $15-$25

Rob Pope

Where: The Westcott Theater , 524 Westcott St. | (315) 299-8886

When: Saturday, Sept. 30. 8 p.m.

Cost: $18

Rick Springfield

Where: Event Center at Turning Stone, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona | (877) 833-7469

When: Sunday, Oct. 1. 7 p.m.

Cost: $40, $45, $50, $70

Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds: The Final Performances

Where: The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater , 411 Montgomery St. | (315) 435-2121

When: Sunday, Oct. 1. 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $46.50, $69.50, $130, $135, $145

Sports

Syracuse Crunch preseason hockey

Where: War Memorial Arena, 800 S. State St. | (315) 473-4444

When: Sunday, Oct. 1. 5 p.m.

Opponent: Utica Comets

Cost: $5

Friday:

Temperature: 63 degrees / 46 degrees

Conditions: Possible showers later in the day, perfect for indoor activities.

Saturday:

Temperature: 61 degrees / 43 degrees

Conditions: Getting more chilly and rainy.

Sunday:

Temperature: 67 degrees / 45 degrees

Conditions: Nicest day of the weekend but still a bit chilly.

