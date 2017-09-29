CNY Events for a Scary-Good Time

It’s that time of the week again! Welcome to another edition of Inside/Out!
This weekend figures to be a bit chillier than last weekend’s scorcher. If you’re willing to brave the early fall-season elements, there are a few haunted houses and attractions that kick off this weekend to take a look at.
Syracuse Crunch hockey returns Sunday, sort of, with a preseason bout against the Utica Comets at the War Memorial.
Just across the street on the same night, Beach Boys lead man Brian Wilson will take the stage at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater.
As always, scroll down for the details on these events.
Haunted Attractions Beginning This Weekend
- Where: 475 Clifford Road, Fulton | (315) 472-0200
- When: Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30. 7-11 p.m.
- Cost: $12/trail, $12/house, $20/combo
- Where: New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. | (315) 396-8390
- When: Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1. 7 p.m.
- Cost: $10/single ticket, $25/combo ticket
- Where: 7265 Buckley Road, North Syracuse | (315) 458-2231
- When: Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1.
- Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cost: $4
Stage
- Where: Syracuse Stage , 820 E. Genesee St . | (315) 443-3275
- When: Thursday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 1.
- Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
- Friday: 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 2 p.m.
- Cost: $20-$53
- Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn | (315) 255-1785
- When: Thursday, Sept. 28, through Saturday, Sept. 30.
- Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Cost: $28/age 22 and under, $49/seniors, $52/adults
- Where: CNY Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St. | (315) 479-5299
- When: Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30. 8 p.m.
- Cost: $20
Funnies
- Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669
- When: Thursday, Sept. 21 – Sunday, Sept. 24.
- Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
- Friday: 7:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.
- Sunday: 7:30 p.m.
- Cost: $10/Thurs. & Sun., $12/Fri. & Sat.
Music: CNY Noisemakers
- Where: Funk ‘N Waffles, 307 S Clinton St. | (315) 474-1060
- When: Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30. 9 p.m.
- Cost: $10-$15
- Where: Moondog’s Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn | (315) 253-3339
- When: Friday, Sept. 29. 9 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Where: The Beginning II, 6897 Manlius Center Road, East Syracuse | (315) 463-5080
- When: Friday, Sept. 29. 7:30 p.m.
- Cost: Free
Music: National Acts
- Where: del Lago Resort and Casino, 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo | (315) 946-1777
- When: Friday, Sept. 29. 8 p.m.
- Cost: $15-$25
- Where: The Westcott Theater , 524 Westcott St. | (315) 299-8886
- When: Saturday, Sept. 30. 8 p.m.
- Cost: $18
- Where: Event Center at Turning Stone, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona | (877) 833-7469
- When: Sunday, Oct. 1. 7 p.m.
- Cost: $40, $45, $50, $70
Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds: The Final Performances
- Where: The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater , 411 Montgomery St. | (315) 435-2121
- When: Sunday, Oct. 1. 7:30 p.m.
- Cost: $46.50, $69.50, $130, $135, $145
Sports
Syracuse Crunch preseason hockey
- Where: War Memorial Arena, 800 S. State St. | (315) 473-4444
- When: Sunday, Oct. 1. 5 p.m.
- Opponent: Utica Comets
- Cost: $5
Weather Forecast
Subject to change, of course.
Friday:
- Temperature: 63 degrees / 46 degrees
- Conditions: Possible showers later in the day, perfect for indoor activities.
Saturday:
- Temperature: 61 degrees / 43 degrees
- Conditions: Getting more chilly and rainy.
Sunday:
- Temperature: 67 degrees / 45 degrees
- Conditions: Nicest day of the weekend but still a bit chilly.
Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways. To sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter, click the image below: