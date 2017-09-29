Lifestyle

CNY Events for a Scary-Good Time

David Armelino
By
Posted on

Central New York events to kick off the month of October.

It’s that time of the week again! Welcome to another edition of Inside/Out!

This weekend figures to be a bit chillier than last weekend’s scorcher. If you’re willing to brave the early fall-season elements, there are a few haunted houses and attractions that kick off this weekend to take a look at.

Syracuse Crunch hockey returns Sunday, sort of, with a preseason bout against the Utica Comets at the War Memorial.

Just across the street on the same night, Beach Boys lead man Brian Wilson will take the stage at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater.

As always, scroll down for the details on these events.

Haunted Attractions Beginning This Weekend

Trail of Terror

  • Where: 475 Clifford Road, Fulton | (315) 472-0200
  • When: Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30. 7-11 p.m.
  • Cost: $12/trail, $12/house, $20/combo

Fright Nights at the Fair

  • Where: New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. | (315) 396-8390
  • When: Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1. 7 p.m.
  • Cost: $10/single ticket, $25/combo ticket

Hafner’s Haunted House

  • Where: 7265 Buckley Road, North Syracuse | (315) 458-2231
  • When: Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1.
    • Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Cost: $4

Stage

The Three Musketeers

  • Where: Syracuse Stage , 820 E. Genesee St . | (315) 443-3275
  • When: Thursday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 1.
    • Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
    • Friday: 8 p.m.
    • Saturday: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
    • Sunday: 2 p.m.
  • Cost: $20-$53

Always…Patsy Cline

  • Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn | (315) 255-1785
  • When: Thursday, Sept. 28, through Saturday, Sept. 30.
    • Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
    • Friday and Saturday: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
  • Cost: $28/age 22 and under, $49/seniors, $52/adults

An Act of God

  • Where: CNY Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St. | (315) 479-5299
  • When: Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30. 8 p.m.
  • Cost: $20

Funnies

April Macie

  • Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669
  • When: Thursday, Sept. 21 – Sunday, Sept. 24.
    • Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
    • Friday: 7:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.
    • Saturday: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.
    • Sunday: 7:30 p.m.
  • Cost: $10/Thurs. & Sun., $12/Fri. & Sat.

Music: CNY Noisemakers

Root Shock

  • Where: Funk ‘N Waffles, 307 S Clinton St. | (315) 474-1060
  • When: Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30. 9 p.m.
  • Cost: $10-$15

Los Blancos

  • Where: Moondog’s Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn | (315) 253-3339
  • When: Friday, Sept. 29. 9 p.m.
  • Cost: Free

The Coachmen

  • Where: The Beginning II, 6897 Manlius Center Road, East Syracuse | (315) 463-5080
  • When: Friday, Sept. 29. 7:30 p.m.
  • Cost: Free

Music: National Acts

Parmalee

  • Where: del Lago Resort and Casino, 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo | (315) 946-1777
  • When: Friday, Sept. 29. 8 p.m.
  • Cost: $15-$25

Rob Pope

  • Where: The Westcott Theater , 524 Westcott St. | (315) 299-8886
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 30. 8 p.m.
  • Cost: $18

Rick Springfield

  • Where: Event Center at Turning Stone, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona | (877) 833-7469
  • When: Sunday, Oct. 1. 7 p.m.
  • Cost: $40, $45, $50, $70

Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds: The Final Performances

  • Where: The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater , 411 Montgomery St. | (315) 435-2121
  • When: Sunday, Oct. 1. 7:30 p.m.
  • Cost: $46.50, $69.50, $130, $135, $145

Sports

Syracuse Crunch preseason hockey

  • Where: War Memorial Arena, 800 S. State St. | (315) 473-4444
  • When: Sunday, Oct. 1. 5 p.m.
  • Opponent: Utica Comets
  • Cost: $5

Weather Forecast

Subject to change, of course.

Friday:

  • Temperature: 63 degrees / 46 degrees
  • Conditions: Possible showers later in the day, perfect for indoor activities.

Saturday:

  • Temperature: 61 degrees / 43 degrees
  • Conditions: Getting more chilly and rainy.

Sunday:

  • Temperature: 67 degrees / 45 degrees
  • Conditions: Nicest day of the weekend but still a bit chilly.

