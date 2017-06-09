CNY Events For A Jazzy Weekend

Jazz Fest weekend in Syracuse has arrived! This year the three-day music, film and art exhibition festival turns 35 and continues to jump, jive and wail at Onondaga Community College. For those not so musically minded, there are plenty of other CNY events to make your weekend livelier.

Get a heavy dose of Greek culture at St. Sophia’s; Pride Week kicks off with a prom in the SKY; jazz songstress Diana Krall takes the stage in Canandiagua a week before her husband Elvis Costello does; and the Crunch continue to play for the Calder Cup. However, that is just a small sample of what is going on in the region.

Have a great weekend!

Fairs & Festivities

St. Sophia Greek Cultural Festival

Thursday | 5-9 p.m.

Friday | 5-10 p.m.

Saturday | noon – 10 p.m.

Sunday | noon – 4 p.m.

Where: St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 325 Waring Road | (315) 446-5222

When: Thursday, June 8 – Sunday, June 11

Cost: Free admission

My Big Gay Prom

Where: SKY Armory, 351 S. Clinton St. | (315) 473-0826

When: Friday, June 9 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $30/advance, $40/door

All Ford Cruise

Where: Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Rd, Liverpool | (315) 656-2542, (315) 469-0913

When: Sunday, June 11 | 9 a.m.

Cost: $7-$10/car admission, $5/adults, free/ages 12 & under

City Market

Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St.

When: Sunday, June 10 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: Free for survivors, family and guests, registration required

Fun Raisers

Arc Achievements Dinner

Where: Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 100 E. Onondaga St. | (315) 476-7441

When: Thursday, June 8 | 5:45 p.m.

Cost: $150/person

Turn Around Jumpers Tournament

Friday | 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Saturday | 8 a.m.

Where: LeMoyne College, 1419 Salt Springs Road | (315) 479-1320

When: Friday, June 9 – Saturday, June 10

Cost: $125/team

Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk

Where: Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Dr., Liverpool | (866) 789-1000

When: Saturday, June 10 | 10 a.m.

Cost: $50/advance, $60/walk-in

Second Chance Canine Adoption Fundraiser

Where: Hanover Square, The Evergreen, 125 E. Water St. | (315) 870-3500

When: Saturday, June 10 | 10:30 a.m.

Cost: $20/person, free/dogs

Scleroderma Foundation Walk

Where: Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Dr., Liverpool | (800) 867-0885

When: Sunday, June 11 | 9 a.m.

Cost: $20/advance, $25/walk-in

Flow Yoga & Brunch

Where: Perseverance Park & Original Grain, 302 S. Salina St. | (315) 299-5011

When: Sunday, June 11 | 10 a.m.

Cost: $16

Music

Jazz Fest

Thursday | 4 p.m.

Friday | 5 p.m.

Saturday | 5 p.m.

Where: Onondaga Community College, 4585 W. Seneca Tpke.

When: Thursday, June 8 – Saturday, June 10

Cost: Free

Ween

Where: Brewery Ommegang, 656 Highway 33, Cooperstown | (607) 544-1800

When: Friday, June 9 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $45

Diana Krall

Where: Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, 3355 Marvin Sands Dr., Canandiagua | (585) 394-4400

When: Saturday, June 10 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $33.75, $48.75, $78.75, $98.75

Sports

Syracuse Crunch

All games are played at Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St. | (315) 474-7833

Opponent: Grand Rapids Griffins

When: Friday, June 9 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $33-$37| Buy Online

Opponent: Grand Rapids Griffins

When: Saturday, June 10 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $33-$37| Buy Online

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

On the road again … but only in Rochester!

Editor’s Picks



Summer Exhibitions Opening Reception

Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St. | (315) 474-6064

When: Friday, June 9 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free/members, $15/non-members

Family Twilight: Game of Tones

Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl. | (315) 435-8511

When: Friday, June 9 | 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Cost: $18/one adult & child member pricing, 23/one child & one adult non-member pricing, $12/per additional child or adult

Rob Schneider



Friday | 7:30 & 10 p.m.

Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669

When: Friday, June 9 – Saturday, June 10

Cost: $27

Blind Draw Bocce Tournament

Where: Field across from the Ukrainian National Home, 1417 W. Fayette St.

When: Saturday, June 10 | noon – 4 p.m.

Cost: $20

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 78 degrees / 56 degrees

Conditions: Sunny day, rainy night.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 77 degrees / 59 degrees

Conditions: Simply beautiful.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 79 degrees / 64 degrees

Conditions: A couple drips of rain.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 87 degrees / 66 degrees

Conditions: Just a couple happy clouds.

