CNY Events For A Jazzy Weekend

Jazz Fest weekend in Syracuse has arrived! This year the three-day music, film and art exhibition festival turns 35 and continues to jump, jive and wail at Onondaga Community College. For those not so musically minded, there are plenty of other CNY events to make your weekend livelier.
Get a heavy dose of Greek culture at St. Sophia’s; Pride Week kicks off with a prom in the SKY; jazz songstress Diana Krall takes the stage in Canandiagua a week before her husband Elvis Costello does; and the Crunch continue to play for the Calder Cup. However, that is just a small sample of what is going on in the region.
Have a great weekend!
Fairs & Festivities
St. Sophia Greek Cultural Festival
Thursday | 5-9 p.m.
Friday | 5-10 p.m.
Saturday | noon – 10 p.m.
Sunday | noon – 4 p.m.
Where: St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 325 Waring Road | (315) 446-5222
When: Thursday, June 8 – Sunday, June 11
Cost: Free admission
Where: SKY Armory, 351 S. Clinton St. | (315) 473-0826
When: Friday, June 9 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $30/advance, $40/door
Where: Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Rd, Liverpool | (315) 656-2542, (315) 469-0913
When: Sunday, June 11 | 9 a.m.
Cost: $7-$10/car admission, $5/adults, free/ages 12 & under
Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St.
When: Sunday, June 10 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cost: Free for survivors, family and guests, registration required
Fun Raisers
Where: Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 100 E. Onondaga St. | (315) 476-7441
When: Thursday, June 8 | 5:45 p.m.
Cost: $150/person
Turn Around Jumpers Tournament
Friday | 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Saturday | 8 a.m.
Where: LeMoyne College, 1419 Salt Springs Road | (315) 479-1320
When: Friday, June 9 – Saturday, June 10
Cost: $125/team
Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk
Where: Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Dr., Liverpool | (866) 789-1000
When: Saturday, June 10 | 10 a.m.
Cost: $50/advance, $60/walk-in
Second Chance Canine Adoption Fundraiser
Where: Hanover Square, The Evergreen, 125 E. Water St. | (315) 870-3500
When: Saturday, June 10 | 10:30 a.m.
Cost: $20/person, free/dogs
Where: Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Dr., Liverpool | (800) 867-0885
When: Sunday, June 11 | 9 a.m.
Cost: $20/advance, $25/walk-in
Where: Perseverance Park & Original Grain, 302 S. Salina St. | (315) 299-5011
When: Sunday, June 11 | 10 a.m.
Cost: $16
Music
Thursday | 4 p.m.
Friday | 5 p.m.
Saturday | 5 p.m.
Where: Onondaga Community College, 4585 W. Seneca Tpke.
When: Thursday, June 8 – Saturday, June 10
Cost: Free
Where: Brewery Ommegang, 656 Highway 33, Cooperstown | (607) 544-1800
When: Friday, June 9 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $45
Where: Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, 3355 Marvin Sands Dr., Canandiagua | (585) 394-4400
When: Saturday, June 10 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $33.75, $48.75, $78.75, $98.75
Sports
All games are played at Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St. | (315) 474-7833
Opponent: Grand Rapids Griffins
When: Friday, June 9 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $33-$37| Buy Online
Opponent: Grand Rapids Griffins
When: Saturday, June 10 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $33-$37| Buy Online
All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833
On the road again … but only in Rochester!
Editor’s Picks
Summer Exhibitions Opening Reception
Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St. | (315) 474-6064
When: Friday, June 9 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free/members, $15/non-members
Family Twilight: Game of Tones
Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl. | (315) 435-8511
When: Friday, June 9 | 6:30 – 8 p.m.
Cost: $18/one adult & child member pricing, 23/one child & one adult non-member pricing, $12/per additional child or adult
Friday | 7:30 & 10 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669
When: Friday, June 9 – Saturday, June 10
Cost: $27
Where: Field across from the Ukrainian National Home, 1417 W. Fayette St.
When: Saturday, June 10 | noon – 4 p.m.
Cost: $20
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 78 degrees / 56 degrees
Conditions: Sunny day, rainy night.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 77 degrees / 59 degrees
Conditions: Simply beautiful.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 79 degrees / 64 degrees
Conditions: A couple drips of rain.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 87 degrees / 66 degrees
Conditions: Just a couple happy clouds.
