Events in CNY Celebrate April’s Passing

It’s been fun, April. Your showers certainly have brought us May flowers early. Now, we have a beautiful upcoming weekend with several events around CNY.
To celebrate your leaving, we will jump, run or walk to the occasions. We will laugh and we might cry. We will be thoughtful and giving. We will break stretch bread and hopefully not break while stretching ourselves. We will play music and enjoy it. We will celebrate local.
Have a beautiful weekend!
Eclectic Excursions
351 S. Clinton St. | (315) 446-4339
When: Thursday, April 27 | 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $75, all proceeds benefit Food Bank of Central New York
When: Saturday, April 28 | 3-9 p.m.
Cost: $5 admission, food and drink specials
Thursday | Farm Fresh Fashion | 6 p.m.
Friday | Fashion Week Gala | 6:30 p.m.
Saturday | The Underground Shows(s) | 5 p.m. & 9 p.m.
Where: See website for venues, full details
When: Thursday, April 27 – Saturday, April 29
Cost: $30-$65
Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.
When: Saturday, April 29 | 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Cost: Free with zoo admission | (315) 435-8511
Where: Center Fitness Center, Mohawk Valley Community College, 1101 Sherman Dr.
When: Saturday, April 29 | 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $5/general, $2/MVCC employees, free/students
Fundraisers
Where: Long Branch Park, Onondaga Lake Park, 3913 Long Branch Road, Liverpool
When: Saturday, April 29 | 10 a.m.
Cost: Free, donations appreciated | (315) 453-6712
Where: Willow Bay Shelter at Onondaga Lake Park, 3832 Long Branch Road
When: Sunday, April 30 | 7 a.m.
Cost: $25/5K, $15/fun run, donations appreciated
Where: Cherry Road Elementary School, 201 Cherry Road
When: Sunday, April 30 | 9 a.m.
Cost: $25
Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.
When: Sunday, April 30 | 3 p.m.
Cost: $25 | (315) 243-6918
MUSIC
Feat. The Crooners, Digger Jones, Miss Tess & the Talkbacks, Nate & Kate, Quona Hudson, Pete Ruttle and members of Driftwood
Where: Center for the Arts, 72 S. Main St., Homer
When: Friday, April 28 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $29/dinner & show, $20/adults, seniors, students, $9/veterans, military and children under 18 | (607) 749-4900, (877) 749-ARTS
Plus Mike Powell & the Black River and Country Swagg
Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road
When: Friday, April 28 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $22/advance, $25/door | (877) 987-6487
Where: The State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca
When: Sunday, April 30 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $39.50 – $150| (607) 277-8283
Where: St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 310 Montgomery St.
When: Sunday, April 30 | 2:30 p.m.
Cost: $35/adults, $26/seniors, $5/students, free/ages under 18 | (315) 299-5598
SPORTS
All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833
“On the road again…”
EDITOR’S PICKS
Where: La Casita Cultural Center, 109 Otisco St.
When: Friday, April 28 | noon – 2:30 p.m.
Cost: Free | (315) 443-2151
Where: Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 246 W. Willow St.
When: Friday, April 28 | 5:30 p.m.
Cost: $18, plus gluten-free and vegan options available
Multicultural Community Outreach Experience
Feat. Nancy Kelly, Sam Wynn, West Africa Drums and Dancers, storytelling, presentations and much more.
Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, April 28 | 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations appreciated | (315) 446-4339
Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Friday, April 28 – Saturday, April 29
Cost: $25 | (315) 423-8669
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 84 degrees / 55 degrees
Conditions: Season change is real.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 72 degrees / 58 degrees
Conditions: A few clouds to add to the sky’s aesthetic.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 67 degrees / 42 degrees
Conditions: Scattered wet drops.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 66 degrees / 58 degrees
Conditions: “Raindrops keep fallin’ on my head…”
