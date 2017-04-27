Events in CNY Celebrate April’s Passing

It’s been fun, April. Your showers certainly have brought us May flowers early. Now, we have a beautiful upcoming weekend with several events around CNY.

To celebrate your leaving, we will jump, run or walk to the occasions. We will laugh and we might cry. We will be thoughtful and giving. We will break stretch bread and hopefully not break while stretching ourselves. We will play music and enjoy it. We will celebrate local.

Have a beautiful weekend!

Eclectic Excursions

Specials in the SKY (Armory)

351 S. Clinton St. | (315) 446-4339

SavorSyracuse

When: Thursday, April 27 | 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $75, all proceeds benefit Food Bank of Central New York

Night Market

When: Saturday, April 28 | 3-9 p.m.

Cost: $5 admission, food and drink specials

Syracuse Fashion Week



Thursday | Farm Fresh Fashion | 6 p.m.

Friday | Fashion Week Gala | 6:30 p.m.

Saturday | The Underground Shows(s) | 5 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Where: See website for venues, full details

When: Thursday, April 27 – Saturday, April 29

Cost: $30-$65

Party for the Planet

Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.

When: Saturday, April 29 | 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free with zoo admission | (315) 435-8511

Utica Day

Where: Center Fitness Center, Mohawk Valley Community College, 1101 Sherman Dr.

When: Saturday, April 29 | 6-9 p.m.

Cost: $5/general, $2/MVCC employees, free/students

Fundraisers

One Piece at at Time

Where: Long Branch Park, Onondaga Lake Park, 3913 Long Branch Road, Liverpool

When: Saturday, April 29 | 10 a.m.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated | (315) 453-6712

Step Up 4 Kids

Where: Willow Bay Shelter at Onondaga Lake Park, 3832 Long Branch Road

When: Sunday, April 30 | 7 a.m.

Cost: $25/5K, $15/fun run, donations appreciated

Paint Westvale Purple

Where: Cherry Road Elementary School, 201 Cherry Road

When: Sunday, April 30 | 9 a.m.

Cost: $25

iBelieve

Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.

When: Sunday, April 30 | 3 p.m.

Cost: $25 | (315) 243-6918

MUSIC

New York to Nashville

Feat. The Crooners, Digger Jones, Miss Tess & the Talkbacks, Nate & Kate, Quona Hudson, Pete Ruttle and members of Driftwood

Where: Center for the Arts, 72 S. Main St., Homer

When: Friday, April 28 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $29/dinner & show, $20/adults, seniors, students, $9/veterans, military and children under 18 | (607) 749-4900, (877) 749-ARTS



Shooter Jennings



Plus Mike Powell & the Black River and Country Swagg

Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road

When: Friday, April 28 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $22/advance, $25/door | (877) 987-6487

Barenaked Ladies

Where: The State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca

When: Sunday, April 30 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $39.50 – $150| (607) 277-8283

Symphoria

Where: St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 310 Montgomery St.

When: Sunday, April 30 | 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $35/adults, $26/seniors, $5/students, free/ages under 18 | (315) 299-5598

SPORTS

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

“On the road again…”

EDITOR’S PICKS

Edgardo Miranda-Rodriquez

Where: La Casita Cultural Center, 109 Otisco St.

When: Friday, April 28 | noon – 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free | (315) 443-2151

Yoga & BBQ

Where: Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 246 W. Willow St.

When: Friday, April 28 | 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $18, plus gluten-free and vegan options available

Multicultural Community Outreach Experience

Feat. Nancy Kelly, Sam Wynn, West Africa Drums and Dancers, storytelling, presentations and much more.

Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.

When: Friday, April 28 | 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated | (315) 446-4339



Mike Birbiglia



Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.

Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA

When: Friday, April 28 – Saturday, April 29

Cost: $25 | (315) 423-8669

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 84 degrees / 55 degrees

Conditions: Season change is real.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 72 degrees / 58 degrees

Conditions: A few clouds to add to the sky’s aesthetic.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 67 degrees / 42 degrees

Conditions: Scattered wet drops.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 66 degrees / 58 degrees

Conditions: “Raindrops keep fallin’ on my head…”

