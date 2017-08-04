CNY Events A Must This First August Weekend

It’s okay to admit the year is more than halfway over. There are plenty of CNY events to take your mind off of it.

It’s going to be a beer snob’s delight this weekend with sampling across upstate, including the local Oktoberfest celebration at Long Branch Park.

There are several music festivals and concerts to list, but see what ear candy is offered below. Funny man Jeff Foxworthy offers tasteful comedy, and the Macedonian Festival offers tasty culture.

American Idiot, Spring Awakening and The Wiz are all closing this weekend, so check out the show while you still can. And there is so much more.

Where do you begin? That’s for you to decide.

Beer



Belgium Comes to Cooperstown

Friday & Saturday | noon (VIP only)

Saturday | 2:30 p.m. (general admission)

Where: Brewery Ommegang, 656 Highway 33, Cooperstown | (607) 544-1800

When: Friday, Aug. 4 – Saturday, Aug. 5

Cost: $145/GA & camping, $115/GA only, $35/drivers

Brew at the Zoo

Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl. | (315) 435-8511 x113

When: Friday, Aug. 4 | 5:30-8 p.m.

Cost: $50/advance, $55/day-of if available

Utica Zoo Brewfest

Where: Utica Zoo, 1 Utica Zoo Way, Utica | (315) 738-0472

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 6 – 9 p.m.

Cost: $30-$35/members, $35-$40/nonmembers

Middle Ages Anniversary Party

Where: Leavenworth Park across from Middle Ages Brewing Company, 120 Wilkinson St. | (315) 476-4250

When: Sunday, Aug. 6 | 2 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Festivals

Seedstock

Where: Reed’s Seeds, 3336 Rt. 215, Cortland | (607) 753-9095

When: Friday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 6 | Times are unlisted

Cost: $20-$29/Friday, $24-$34/Saturday, $16/Sunday, $59-$109/weekend pass

Macedonian Ethnic Festival

Friday | 4 – 10 p.m.

Saturday | noon- 11 p.m.

Sunday | noon – 6 p.m.

Where: Macedonian Orthodox Church, 5083 Onondaga Road | (315) 487-1265

When: Friday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 6

Cost: Free

Roots & Bluegrass Hoe Down

Feat. The Hilltoppers, Kubick’s Rubes and Jesse Alexander

Where: Boathouse Beer Garden, 6128 State Route 89, Romulus | (607) 280-0064

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 1 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Summer of Love

Feat. Reverend Ken, The Guise, I am Fool, Tom Chick and several more

Where: Kellish Hill Farm, 3191 Pompey Center Road, Manlius | (315) 479-5299

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $10

Oktoberfest

Where: Willow Bay at Onondaga Lake Park, 3832 Long Branch Road, Liverpool | (315) 472-3507, (315) 675-8321

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 – Sunday, Aug. 6 | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Good Times, Great Causes

Jeff Foxworthy

Where: Watertown Fairgrounds Arena, Coffeen St., Watertown | (315) 782-0044

When: Friday, Aug. 4 | noon – 6 p.m.

Cost: $49/general, $59/reserved

Alexa Bolton Fun Run



Where: Willow Bay at Onondaga Lake Park, 3832 Long Branch Road, Liverpool

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 10 a.m.

Cost: $15/person, free/spectators, donations appreciated

Molly Hatchet

Plus Held Hostage, Jason Wicks, Scars N Stripes and Dirtroad Ruckus

Where: Sharkey’s Bar & Grill, 7240 Oswego Road, Liverpool | (315) 214-4116

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 1 p.m.

Cost: $20/advance, $25/DOS, $45/preferred seating, $75/VIP

Music: Local Noisemakers

Blacklites with Will Holton

Plus Elk Pride Step Dancers and Drum Corps

Where: Dunk & Bright, 2648 S. Salina St. | (315) 479-JAZZ

When: Thursday, Aug. 3 | 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Ladies Night at Otro

Feat. Mama G, Amanda Rogers and Bess Greenberg

Where: Otro Cinco, 206 S. Warren St. | (315) 422-6876

When: Thursday, Aug. 3 | 10 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

TeenFest

Renny & The Simones (5 p.m.), Quest LaRock (5:30 p.m.), Cait Devin (6 p.m.), The Easy (6:30 p.m.), Tanksley (7 p.m.), Posted (8 p.m.) and Josh & Alice will perform between bands.

Where: Henninger High School Auditorium, 600 Robinson St. | (315) 251-1400

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 5 – 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Spring Street Family

Plus Chris Eves & the New Normal

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 10 p.m.

Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older

Music: National Acts

Greensky Bluegrass

Plus Driftwood and The Blind Owl Band

Where: Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, 2708 Lords Hill Road, LaFayette | (315) 422-3511

When: Friday, Aug. 4 | 5 p.m.

Cost: $25/advance, $30/DOS

After party with The Blind Owl Band

Where: The Westcott Theater, 524 Westcott St. | (315) 299-8886

When: Friday, Aug. 4 | 11 p.m.

Cost: $10

Kings of Leon

Plus Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Where: Lakeview Amphitheatre, 490 Restoration Way | (315) 435-5100

When: Saturday, Aug 5 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $25-$279

Little River Band

Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW

When: Thursday, Aug. 3 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $32, $37, $57

Sports

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

Promotion: Doubleheader / Firemen & First Responders Night / Fireworks

Opponent: Rochester Red Wings

When: Friday, Aug. 4 | 5:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Salt Potato Night / Salt Potato Night Jersey Giveaway

Opponent: Rochester Red Wings

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Cancer Awareness Day / Chiefs Jersey Auction / Family Sunday

Opponent: Rochester Red Wings

When: Sunday, Aug. 6 | 1:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Auburn Doubledays

All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489

Promotion: Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Night / Active Physical Therapy Community Night

Opponent: Mahoning Valley Scrappers

When: Thursday, Aug. 3 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

Promotion: H.E.A.L. Night

Opponent: Mahoning Valley Scrappers

When: Friday, Aug. 4 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

Stage

American Idiot

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 8 p.m.

Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E. | (315) 793-7593

When: Friday, Aug – Sunday, July 23

Cost: $28/evenings, $25/matinees

Spring Awakening

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 8 p.m.

Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: BeVard Studio, Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St. | (315) 435-2121

When: Friday, July 21 – Saturday, July 22

Cost: $30

The Wiz

Friday | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Baldwinsville Theatre Guild, First Presbyterian Church Education Center, 64 Oswego St., Baldwinsville | (315) 877-8465

When: Friday, Aug. 4 – Saturday, Aug. 5

Cost: $12-$18

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 86 degrees / 70 degrees

Conditions: Evening thundershowers.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 87 degrees / 66 degrees

Conditions: Evening thundershowers

SATURDAY

Temperature: 74 degrees / 56 degrees

Conditions: Wind and rain.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 76 degrees / 57 degrees

Conditions: Simply beautiful.

