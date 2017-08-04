CNY Events A Must This First August Weekend

It’s okay to admit the year is more than halfway over. There are plenty of CNY events to take your mind off of it.
It’s going to be a beer snob’s delight this weekend with sampling across upstate, including the local Oktoberfest celebration at Long Branch Park.
There are several music festivals and concerts to list, but see what ear candy is offered below. Funny man Jeff Foxworthy offers tasteful comedy, and the Macedonian Festival offers tasty culture.
American Idiot, Spring Awakening and The Wiz are all closing this weekend, so check out the show while you still can. And there is so much more.
Where do you begin? That’s for you to decide.
Beer
Friday & Saturday | noon (VIP only)
Saturday | 2:30 p.m. (general admission)
Where: Brewery Ommegang, 656 Highway 33, Cooperstown | (607) 544-1800
When: Friday, Aug. 4 – Saturday, Aug. 5
Cost: $145/GA & camping, $115/GA only, $35/drivers
Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl. | (315) 435-8511 x113
When: Friday, Aug. 4 | 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: $50/advance, $55/day-of if available
Where: Utica Zoo, 1 Utica Zoo Way, Utica | (315) 738-0472
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 6 – 9 p.m.
Cost: $30-$35/members, $35-$40/nonmembers
Where: Leavenworth Park across from Middle Ages Brewing Company, 120 Wilkinson St. | (315) 476-4250
When: Sunday, Aug. 6 | 2 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Festivals
Where: Reed’s Seeds, 3336 Rt. 215, Cortland | (607) 753-9095
When: Friday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 6 | Times are unlisted
Cost: $20-$29/Friday, $24-$34/Saturday, $16/Sunday, $59-$109/weekend pass
Friday | 4 – 10 p.m.
Saturday | noon- 11 p.m.
Sunday | noon – 6 p.m.
Where: Macedonian Orthodox Church, 5083 Onondaga Road | (315) 487-1265
When: Friday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 6
Cost: Free
Feat. The Hilltoppers, Kubick’s Rubes and Jesse Alexander
Where: Boathouse Beer Garden, 6128 State Route 89, Romulus | (607) 280-0064
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 1 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Feat. Reverend Ken, The Guise, I am Fool, Tom Chick and several more
Where: Kellish Hill Farm, 3191 Pompey Center Road, Manlius | (315) 479-5299
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $10
Where: Willow Bay at Onondaga Lake Park, 3832 Long Branch Road, Liverpool | (315) 472-3507, (315) 675-8321
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 – Sunday, Aug. 6 | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Good Times, Great Causes
Where: Watertown Fairgrounds Arena, Coffeen St., Watertown | (315) 782-0044
When: Friday, Aug. 4 | noon – 6 p.m.
Cost: $49/general, $59/reserved
Where: Willow Bay at Onondaga Lake Park, 3832 Long Branch Road, Liverpool
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 10 a.m.
Cost: $15/person, free/spectators, donations appreciated
Plus Held Hostage, Jason Wicks, Scars N Stripes and Dirtroad Ruckus
Where: Sharkey’s Bar & Grill, 7240 Oswego Road, Liverpool | (315) 214-4116
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 1 p.m.
Cost: $20/advance, $25/DOS, $45/preferred seating, $75/VIP
Music: Local Noisemakers
Plus Elk Pride Step Dancers and Drum Corps
Where: Dunk & Bright, 2648 S. Salina St. | (315) 479-JAZZ
When: Thursday, Aug. 3 | 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Feat. Mama G, Amanda Rogers and Bess Greenberg
Where: Otro Cinco, 206 S. Warren St. | (315) 422-6876
When: Thursday, Aug. 3 | 10 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Renny & The Simones (5 p.m.), Quest LaRock (5:30 p.m.), Cait Devin (6 p.m.), The Easy (6:30 p.m.), Tanksley (7 p.m.), Posted (8 p.m.) and Josh & Alice will perform between bands.
Where: Henninger High School Auditorium, 600 Robinson St. | (315) 251-1400
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 5 – 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Plus Chris Eves & the New Normal
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 10 p.m.
Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older
Music: National Acts
Plus Driftwood and The Blind Owl Band
Where: Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, 2708 Lords Hill Road, LaFayette | (315) 422-3511
When: Friday, Aug. 4 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $25/advance, $30/DOS
After party with The Blind Owl Band
Where: The Westcott Theater, 524 Westcott St. | (315) 299-8886
When: Friday, Aug. 4 | 11 p.m.
Cost: $10
Plus Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
Where: Lakeview Amphitheatre, 490 Restoration Way | (315) 435-5100
When: Saturday, Aug 5 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $25-$279
Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW
When: Thursday, Aug. 3 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $32, $37, $57
Sports
All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833
Promotion: Doubleheader / Firemen & First Responders Night / Fireworks
Opponent: Rochester Red Wings
When: Friday, Aug. 4 | 5:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Salt Potato Night / Salt Potato Night Jersey Giveaway
Opponent: Rochester Red Wings
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Cancer Awareness Day / Chiefs Jersey Auction / Family Sunday
Opponent: Rochester Red Wings
When: Sunday, Aug. 6 | 1:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489
Promotion: Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Night / Active Physical Therapy Community Night
Opponent: Mahoning Valley Scrappers
When: Thursday, Aug. 3 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
Promotion: H.E.A.L. Night
Opponent: Mahoning Valley Scrappers
When: Friday, Aug. 4 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
Stage
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E. | (315) 793-7593
When: Friday, Aug – Sunday, July 23
Cost: $28/evenings, $25/matinees
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.
Where: BeVard Studio, Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St. | (315) 435-2121
When: Friday, July 21 – Saturday, July 22
Cost: $30
Friday | 7:30 p.m.
Saturday | 7:30 p.m.
Where: Baldwinsville Theatre Guild, First Presbyterian Church Education Center, 64 Oswego St., Baldwinsville | (315) 877-8465
When: Friday, Aug. 4 – Saturday, Aug. 5
Cost: $12-$18
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 86 degrees / 70 degrees
Conditions: Evening thundershowers.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 87 degrees / 66 degrees
Conditions: Evening thundershowers
SATURDAY
Temperature: 74 degrees / 56 degrees
Conditions: Wind and rain.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 76 degrees / 57 degrees
Conditions: Simply beautiful.
