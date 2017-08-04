Lifestyle

CNY Events A Must This First August Weekend

Christopher Malone
By
Posted on

Plenty of CNY events to take your mind off of the year being halfway over.

It’s okay to admit the year is more than halfway over. There are plenty of CNY events to take your mind off of it.

It’s going to be a beer snob’s delight this weekend with sampling across upstate, including the local Oktoberfest celebration at Long Branch Park.

There are several music festivals and concerts to list, but see what ear candy is offered below. Funny man Jeff Foxworthy offers tasteful comedy, and the Macedonian Festival offers tasty culture.

American IdiotSpring Awakening and The Wiz are all closing this weekend, so check out the show while you still can. And there is so much more.

Where do you begin? That’s for you to decide.

Beer

Belgium Comes to Cooperstown

Friday & Saturday | noon (VIP only)
Saturday | 2:30 p.m. (general admission)

Where: Brewery Ommegang, 656 Highway 33, Cooperstown | (607) 544-1800
When: Friday, Aug. 4 – Saturday, Aug. 5
Cost: $145/GA & camping, $115/GA only, $35/drivers

Brew at the Zoo

Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl. | (315) 435-8511 x113
When: Friday, Aug. 4 | 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: $50/advance, $55/day-of if available

Utica Zoo Brewfest

Where: Utica Zoo, 1 Utica Zoo Way, Utica | (315) 738-0472
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 6 – 9 p.m.
Cost: $30-$35/members, $35-$40/nonmembers

Middle Ages Anniversary Party

Where: Leavenworth Park across from Middle Ages Brewing Company, 120 Wilkinson St. | (315) 476-4250
When: Sunday, Aug. 6 | 2 p.m.
Cost: Free admission

Festivals

Seedstock

Where: Reed’s Seeds, 3336 Rt. 215, Cortland | (607) 753-9095
When: Friday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 6 | Times are unlisted
Cost: $20-$29/Friday, $24-$34/Saturday, $16/Sunday, $59-$109/weekend pass

Macedonian Ethnic Festival

Friday | 4 – 10 p.m.
Saturday | noon- 11 p.m.
Sunday | noon – 6 p.m.

Where: Macedonian Orthodox Church, 5083 Onondaga Road | (315) 487-1265
When: Friday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 6
Cost: Free

Roots & Bluegrass Hoe Down

Feat. The Hilltoppers, Kubick’s Rubes and Jesse Alexander 

Where: Boathouse Beer Garden, 6128 State Route 89, Romulus | (607) 280-0064
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 1 p.m.
Cost: Free admission

Summer of Love

Feat. Reverend Ken, The Guise, I am Fool, Tom Chick and several more 

Where: Kellish Hill Farm, 3191 Pompey Center Road, Manlius | (315) 479-5299
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $10

Oktoberfest

Where: Willow Bay at Onondaga Lake Park, 3832 Long Branch Road, Liverpool | (315) 472-3507, (315) 675-8321
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 – Sunday, Aug. 6 | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Cost: Free admission

Good Times, Great Causes

Jeff Foxworthy

Where: Watertown Fairgrounds Arena, Coffeen St., Watertown | (315) 782-0044
When: Friday, Aug. 4 | noon – 6 p.m.
Cost: $49/general, $59/reserved

Alexa Bolton Fun Run

Where: Willow Bay at Onondaga Lake Park, 3832 Long Branch Road, Liverpool
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 10 a.m.
Cost: $15/person, free/spectators, donations appreciated

Molly Hatchet

Plus Held Hostage, Jason Wicks, Scars N Stripes and Dirtroad Ruckus 

Where: Sharkey’s Bar & Grill, 7240 Oswego Road, Liverpool | (315) 214-4116
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 1 p.m.
Cost: $20/advance, $25/DOS, $45/preferred seating, $75/VIP

Music: Local Noisemakers

Blacklites with Will Holton

Plus Elk Pride Step Dancers and Drum Corps

Where: Dunk & Bright, 2648 S. Salina St. | (315) 479-JAZZ
When: Thursday, Aug. 3 | 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free admission

Ladies Night at Otro

Feat. Mama G, Amanda Rogers and Bess Greenberg

Where: Otro Cinco, 206 S. Warren St. | (315) 422-6876
When: Thursday, Aug. 3 | 10 p.m.
Cost: Free admission

TeenFest

Renny & The Simones (5 p.m.), Quest LaRock (5:30 p.m.), Cait Devin (6 p.m.), The Easy (6:30 p.m.), Tanksley (7 p.m.), Posted (8 p.m.) and Josh & Alice will perform between bands.

Where: Henninger High School Auditorium, 600 Robinson St. | (315) 251-1400
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 5 – 9 p.m.
Cost: Free

Spring Street Family

Plus Chris Eves & the New Normal 

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St. 
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 10 p.m.
Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older

Music: National Acts

Greensky Bluegrass

Plus Driftwood and The Blind Owl Band

Where: Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, 2708 Lords Hill Road, LaFayette | (315) 422-3511
When: Friday, Aug. 4 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $25/advance, $30/DOS

After party with The Blind Owl Band 

Where: The Westcott Theater, 524 Westcott St. | (315) 299-8886
When: Friday, Aug. 4 | 11 p.m.
Cost: $10

Kings of Leon

Plus Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Where: Lakeview Amphitheatre, 490 Restoration Way | (315) 435-5100
When: Saturday, Aug 5 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $25-$279

Little River Band

Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW
When: Thursday, Aug. 3 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $32, $37, $57

Sports

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

Promotion: Doubleheader / Firemen & First Responders Night / Fireworks
Opponent: Rochester Red Wings 
When: Friday, Aug. 4 | 5:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

 

Promotion: Salt Potato Night / Salt Potato Night Jersey Giveaway
Opponent: Rochester Red Wings  
When: Saturday, Aug. 5 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Cancer Awareness Day / Chiefs Jersey Auction / Family Sunday
Opponent: Rochester Red Wings 
When: Sunday, Aug. 6 | 1:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Auburn Doubledays

All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489

Promotion: Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Night / Active Physical Therapy Community Night
Opponent: Mahoning Valley Scrappers
When: Thursday, Aug. 3 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9

Promotion: H.E.A.L. Night
Opponent: Mahoning Valley Scrappers
When: Friday, Aug. 4 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9

Stage

American Idiot

Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.

Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E. | (315) 793-7593
When: Friday, Aug  – Sunday, July 23
Cost: $28/evenings, $25/matinees

Spring Awakening

Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: BeVard Studio, Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St. | (315) 435-2121
When: Friday, July 21 – Saturday, July 22
Cost: $30

The Wiz

Friday | 7:30 p.m.
Saturday | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Baldwinsville Theatre Guild, First Presbyterian Church Education Center, 64 Oswego St., Baldwinsville | (315) 877-8465
When: Friday, Aug. 4 – Saturday, Aug. 5
Cost: $12-$18

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 86 degrees / 70 degrees
Conditions: Evening thundershowers.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 87 degrees / 66 degrees
Conditions: Evening thundershowers

SATURDAY

Temperature: 74 degrees / 56 degrees
Conditions: Wind and rain.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 76 degrees / 57 degrees
Conditions: Simply beautiful.

