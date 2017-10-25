Central New York Heartbeat Poll: The Great Wall Of Trump

Oct. 25th, President Trump is finally beginning to follow through on one of his campaign promises; build a wall on the United States border with Mexico. Eight concrete and steel prototypes currently stand tall in San Diego, highlighting what could potentially be part of the actual wall. A proposed $21.6 billion estimate to build the wall has yet to make any noise in Congress or strike the interest of its members. Similarly, the potential ways to fund the border wall have been a topic of hot discussion.

