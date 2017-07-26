Central New York Heartbeat Poll: Russian Collusion

Did President Donald Trump and his camp of political allies collude with Russia during the 2016 presidential race? That is the question that has been reported and commentated on by every news organization under the sun since Trump won the election last November.

Do you believe the issue has seen too much media coverage? Do you believe all of it is warranted? Let us know by taking our survey.

Here are the results from last week’s poll, which asked: What do you think will happen in regard to the future of the Affordable Care Act?

READER COMMENTS FROM LAST WEEK’S POLL:

“Congress needs to ignore politics and focus on the American people. If they do a good job for us, we will make them strong. If they fail us, we will fail them. It’s simple.”

“Repair and enhance Obamacare… everyone deserves medical coverage.”