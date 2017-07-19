Central New York Heartbeat Poll: Republican Health Care Bill

The Republican Health Care Bill has officially collapsed. The proposed Republican Health Care Bill, meant to replace the Affordable Care Act, fell through due to lack of support from Republican members of the Senate.

Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas voiced their opposition of the bill on July 17, joining Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine. This leaves the Senate with not enough votes needed to begin debate on the bill.

What do you think will happen regarding the nation’s health care?

Here are some responses from last week’s poll, which asked: What cars are you looking forward to seeing at the Syracuse Nationals?

“1970 Mercury Cougar, 1969 Plymouth Road Runner and 1969 Dodge SuperBee.”

“1970’s cars like Challengers, Camaros and I have really enjoyed the Rat Rods … very cool and inventive!”