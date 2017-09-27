Central New York Heartbeat Poll: National Anthem Protests

Last weekend, players on each NFL team chose to protest racial injustice in the United States by raising their fists, kneeling and sitting during the national anthem. President Trump’s comments at a campaign rally Friday are what sparked this nationwide protest. He most notably offered a hypothetical saying he would love if NFL owners would dispose of players who protest during the anthem. “Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired,” were the president’s exact words.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first NFL player to protest by taking a knee last season. Since then, we have seen protests in women’s national soccer, the WNBA and the MLB.

Do you believe protesting during the national anthem in any form is disrespectful?

