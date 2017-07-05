Central New York Heartbeat Poll: Lakeview Amphitheater Acts

Four acts have already graced the Lakeview Amphitheater stage thus far in 2017. These acts include Bob Dylan, the Zac Brown Band, Third Eye Blind and Symphoria.

While the first four shows have passed, there are still plenty of nationwide music acts to be seen for the remainder of the summer. What remaining performance are you most excited for at the Lakeview Amphitheater? Take our poll and let us know!

Here are some responses from last week’s poll, which asked: What do you love most about Independence Day Weekend?

“A time to relax and reflect on what is great about the country we live in and for those who died defending it through out history.”

“Spending time with family.”

“Not having to work”