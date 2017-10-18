Central New York Heartbeat

Central New York Heartbeat Poll: Conflict In Niger

Do you believe the United States Africa Command has made its military presence in Niger and other African countries well established with true motive?

 In a photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, the remains of Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, one of four American soldiers killed in a firefight in Niger, is returned to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Oct. 5, 2017. Photo provided by U.S. Air Force via The New York Times

On Oct. 4, four Green Berets were killed and two wounded by an al-Qaeda force from Mali. What was said to simply be a training mission with troops from Niger turned into a nightmare when the service members returned to their unarmored pickup trucks and were hit with gunfire.

Monday, President Trump falsely stated that former presidents, most specifically his predecessor Barack Obama, did not contact the families of American soldiers killed in combat. This was in response to the ambush in Niger that happened two weeks prior, a country that in the last decade has seen an increase in U.S. military presence due to the United States Africa Command.

Here are the results from last week’s poll, which asked: Do you believe human activity such as pollution has contributed to longer and more intense wildfire seasons?

