Central New York Heartbeat Poll: California Wildfires

At least 11 people are dead and more than 100 injured from the numerous wildfires that are still sweeping cross Northern California. Seventeen active wildfires have forced about 20,000 people to evacuate with more than 100 people being reported missing. The state’s wine country has been hit hard and at least eight counties have declared a state of emergency.

The duration of wildfire season has expanded due to the warming climate and increasing likelihood of droughts. The fact that 90 percent of wildfires are caused by human activity only intensifies the arguments of global warming and climate change.

Do you believe human activity such as pollution has contributed to longer and more intense wildfire seasons?

