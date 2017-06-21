Central New York Heart Beat Poll: Syracuse Mayoral Race

A new mayor will be elected in Syracuse in November, and the pool of candidates is a crowded one as we near the end of June. Including this week, the New Times has asked several of the same questions to five of these candidates over the past six months to find out what their stances are on local issues. Now, we want to know who you are voting for at this juncture in the campaign process. Let us know by taking our poll below.

Here are the results of last week’s poll, which asked: What local summertime events are you looking forward to the most?

READER COMMENTS FROM LAST WEEK’S POLL:

“Polish Festival. My family and I love this event because it is great way to celebrate our heritage since we are part Polish. We LOVE the bands, dancing and the food. We would love to see more vendors, as well.”