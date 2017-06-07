Central New York Heart Beat Poll: Paris Climate Accord

On June 1, President Donald Trump officially withdrew the United States from participating in the Paris Climate Accord. This made the U.S. only one of three countries to not take part in the agreements made to curb the effects of global warming on Earth. Trump’s reasoning was to bring jobs to the the U.S. in the fossil fuel industry and to put “America first.”

Here are the results of last week’s poll, which asked: What is your favorite food to eat at the Taste of Syracuse?

“Other” included: Jerk chicken from The Hen House, bang bang shrimp, rice balls, Utica Greens, Oompa Loompyas.



READER COMMENTS FROM LAST WEEK’S POLL:

“The food and friends! Mostly, the chicken riggies from Dominick’s Restaurant. Hands down the best riggies in Syracuse, especially since Rico’s is now closed. The Taste of Syracuse is like the “fair of food.” Hoping the weather holds up!”

“Love trying new things or sample something from a place I’ve never tried before.”

“A chance to try different foods without buying the whole meal.”

“People watching. Plenty of things to do for all family members.”