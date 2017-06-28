Central New York Heart Beat Poll: Independence Day Weekend

Independence Day Weekend is coming up, and with that comes the fun of a long weekend to spend with friends and family. This can include activities like having a picnic, throwing a barbecue, seeing some fireworks, go to a baseball game and much more. Some might even get a two-for-one by heading to the Syracuse Chiefs’ Fourth of July Extravaganza, complete with an enhanced fireworks display after the game.

Here are the results of last week’s poll, which asked: Who are you voting for at this point in the Syracuse mayoral race?

READER COMMENTS FROM LAST WEEK’S POLL:

“Ben Walsh represents what local office should, no fixation on political parties but acceptance of all ideas he believes will help the city of Syracuse.”

“Chris Fowler understands the benefits of a bottom-up structure to best serve as a leader in a community and organization. He also prioritizes arts and entrepreneurship and cornerstones of our local economy.”

“Howie Hawkins has specific worker-focused policies that don’t rely on trickle-down economics to benefit people. Howie favors participatory budgeting and neighborhood-level governance, which I think will empower many more people to be involved.”

“Joe Nicoletti has the most experience and is articulate and passionate about the issues.”

“Juanita Perez Williams. She has the energy, the intellect, and a strong specific vision for the city. She knows that tackling crime cannot happen without creating jobs and developing community outreach in earnest.”

“Laura Lavine. She is not in this for the money. She’s not looking to use this as a starting point. She wants to help the city, its Schools and businesses. No other choice.”