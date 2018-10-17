News Central New York Events: Where do you turn to see the latest goings-on? By

If you live in Syracuse or Central New York, you know there are a ton of local goings-on throughout the year – provided you know where to look for them. Between social media event pages, local concert venue notices and a slew of online community events calendars, weekend gems are hidden in every nook and cranny around the internet.

We want to hear from you: What are your go-to ways to find out what’s going on in your area? Take the survey below to share your thoughts.

Create your own user feedback survey

Can’t see the survey? Take it directly here.