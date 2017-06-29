Celebrate July, Independence With These CNY Events

Oh my, it’s already July. Kick off the month and pre-holiday weekend with these local events happening around central New York. As we celebrate our nation’s independence day, let it be a reminder that we’re still the land of the free, especially when it comes to having free will to pick our own fun.

There are plenty of vibrant activities to choose from. The Sterling Renaissance Festival kicks off this weekend, Moe.Down returns for another year to celebrate music (among another long list of concerts), the Made In New York festival offers delightful options for local food and music, and Symphoria will be taking the stage at the amphitheater for another Fourth of July celebration.

Whatever you choose, have fun!



Festivals

Cazenovia Sidewalk Festival

Saturday 10 a.m. | Teddy Bear Parade

Where: Town of Cazenovia | (315) 655-9243

When: Friday, June 30 – Monday, July 3 | 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Birthday BBQ Bash

Where: Americana Vineyards Winery, 4367 E. Covert Road, Interlaken | (607) 387-6801

When: Saturday, July 1 | noon – 10:30 p.m

Cost: Free admission

Made in New York Festival

Headliner Marshall Tucker Band

Where: Madison Barracks, 85 Worth Road, Sackets Harbor | (315) 646-3374

When: Saturday, July 1 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cost: $10/advance, $15/gate, free/ages 15 and under

Music: Local Noisemakers

Salt City Spotlight

Feat. Loren Barrigar, The Cadleys, Floodwood Trio (Jason Barady, Chris Eves andNick Piccininni)

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Thursday, June 29 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older

Moonstock Music Jam

Feat. Joel Kane, Honky Tonk Hindooz, Scuba Gear, Infrared Radiation Orchestra and The Primates

Where: Moondog’s Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn | (315) 253-3339

When: Saturday, July 1 | 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Independence Day Celebration

Feat. Country Swagg, Hard Promises and Scars N’ Stripes

Where: Paper Mill Island Amphitheater, 136 Spensieri Ave., Baldwinsville | (315) 638-0550

When: Sunday, July 2 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $10/adults, free/ages 15 and under

Music: National Acts

Moe.Down XVI

Feat. Yes Darling, Hayley Jane & the Primates, Ryan Montebleau, The Black River, Mister F, Fishbone, Blackberry Smoke, and many more.

Where: Snow Ridge Ski Resort, 4173 West Road., Turin | (315) 422-3511

When: Friday, June 30 – Sunday, July 2

Cost: $175, $60/Sunday only

War

Where: The Vine, del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Waterloo | (315)-946- 1695

When: Saturday, July 1 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $20, $25, $35, $50, $115

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Plus Peter Wolf

Where: Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, 3355 Marvin Sands Dr., Canandiagua | (585) 394-4400

When: Sunday, July 2 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $40, $45, $95, $150

Sports

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

Promotion: Country Night / Dollar Thursdays

Opponent: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

When: Thursday, June 29 | 6:35 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Auburn Doubledays

All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489

Opponent: Mahoning Valley Scrappers

When: Saturday, July 1 | 6:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

Opponent: Mahoning Valley Scrappers

When: Sunday, June 2 | 2:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

Putts for Parkinson’s

Fundraiser for the Michael J. Fox Foundation

Registration, lunch | noon

Tee time | 1 p.m.

Where: Kanon Valley Country Club. 8623 Lake Road. Oneida

When: Friday, June 30

Cost: $100/team of four

Independence Day Options

Cazenovia Foot Races & Festival

8 – 8:45 p.m. | Races

1 p.m. | Parade

2-9 p.m. | Festivities & live music by The FabCats and Maria DeSantis Orchestra

Where: Town of Cazenovia | (315) 655-9243

When: 8 a.m. – dusk

Cost: $45-$55/adults, $42-$52/seniors, $25/students and ages under 22

Teal There’s A Cure 5K

Where: Marcellus Park, 2443 Platt Road, Marcellus

When: 9 a.m.

Cost: $30

Symphoria

Where: Lakeview Amphitheatre, 490 Restoration Way | (315) 435-5100

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $10/adults, free/ages 18 & under

Editor’s Picks



Downtown Meet & Greet

Music from 5 to Life, Hoffmann Family Band and Brownskin

Where: 300 block of Montgomery St. | (315) 478-8648

When: Thursday, June 29 | 5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Sterling Reniassance Festival

Begins this weekend!



Where: 15385 Farden Road, Sterling | (800) 879-4446

When: Saturday, July 1 & Sunday, July 2 | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: $28/adults, $17/children

Posh Picnic

Fundraiser & 50th Anniversary party

Where: Antique Boat Museum, 750 Mary St, Clayton

When: Saturday, July 1 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $150/person

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 81 degrees / 69 degrees

Conditions: Some showers.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 87 degrees / 70 degrees

Conditions: Rainy.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 85 degrees / 66 degrees

Conditions: A wet one.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 79 degrees / 61 degrees

Conditions: Cloudy.

Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways. Sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter here: