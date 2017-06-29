Celebrate July, Independence With These CNY Events

Oh my, it’s already July. Kick off the month and pre-holiday weekend with these local events happening around central New York. As we celebrate our nation’s independence day, let it be a reminder that we’re still the land of the free, especially when it comes to having free will to pick our own fun.
There are plenty of vibrant activities to choose from. The Sterling Renaissance Festival kicks off this weekend, Moe.Down returns for another year to celebrate music (among another long list of concerts), the Made In New York festival offers delightful options for local food and music, and Symphoria will be taking the stage at the amphitheater for another Fourth of July celebration.
Whatever you choose, have fun!
Festivals
Saturday 10 a.m. | Teddy Bear Parade
Where: Town of Cazenovia | (315) 655-9243
When: Friday, June 30 – Monday, July 3 | 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Where: Americana Vineyards Winery, 4367 E. Covert Road, Interlaken | (607) 387-6801
When: Saturday, July 1 | noon – 10:30 p.m
Cost: Free admission
Headliner Marshall Tucker Band
Where: Madison Barracks, 85 Worth Road, Sackets Harbor | (315) 646-3374
When: Saturday, July 1 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Cost: $10/advance, $15/gate, free/ages 15 and under
Music: Local Noisemakers
Feat. Loren Barrigar, The Cadleys, Floodwood Trio (Jason Barady, Chris Eves andNick Piccininni)
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Thursday, June 29 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10/ages 21 and older, $15/ages 18 and older
Feat. Joel Kane, Honky Tonk Hindooz, Scuba Gear, Infrared Radiation Orchestra and The Primates
Where: Moondog’s Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn | (315) 253-3339
When: Saturday, July 1 | 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Feat. Country Swagg, Hard Promises and Scars N’ Stripes
Where: Paper Mill Island Amphitheater, 136 Spensieri Ave., Baldwinsville | (315) 638-0550
When: Sunday, July 2 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $10/adults, free/ages 15 and under
Music: National Acts
Feat. Yes Darling, Hayley Jane & the Primates, Ryan Montebleau, The Black River, Mister F, Fishbone, Blackberry Smoke, and many more.
Where: Snow Ridge Ski Resort, 4173 West Road., Turin | (315) 422-3511
When: Friday, June 30 – Sunday, July 2
Cost: $175, $60/Sunday only
Where: The Vine, del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Waterloo | (315)-946- 1695
When: Saturday, July 1 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $20, $25, $35, $50, $115
Plus Peter Wolf
Where: Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, 3355 Marvin Sands Dr., Canandiagua | (585) 394-4400
When: Sunday, July 2 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $40, $45, $95, $150
Sports
All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833
Promotion: Country Night / Dollar Thursdays
Opponent: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
When: Thursday, June 29 | 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489
Opponent: Mahoning Valley Scrappers
When: Saturday, July 1 | 6:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
Opponent: Mahoning Valley Scrappers
When: Sunday, June 2 | 2:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
Fundraiser for the Michael J. Fox Foundation
Registration, lunch | noon
Tee time | 1 p.m.
Where: Kanon Valley Country Club. 8623 Lake Road. Oneida
When: Friday, June 30
Cost: $100/team of four
Independence Day Options
Cazenovia Foot Races & Festival
8 – 8:45 p.m. | Races
1 p.m. | Parade
2-9 p.m. | Festivities & live music by The FabCats and Maria DeSantis Orchestra
Where: Town of Cazenovia | (315) 655-9243
When: 8 a.m. – dusk
Cost: $45-$55/adults, $42-$52/seniors, $25/students and ages under 22
Where: Marcellus Park, 2443 Platt Road, Marcellus
When: 9 a.m.
Cost: $30
Where: Lakeview Amphitheatre, 490 Restoration Way | (315) 435-5100
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: $10/adults, free/ages 18 & under
Editor’s Picks
Music from 5 to Life, Hoffmann Family Band and Brownskin
Where: 300 block of Montgomery St. | (315) 478-8648
When: Thursday, June 29 | 5 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Begins this weekend!
Where: 15385 Farden Road, Sterling | (800) 879-4446
When: Saturday, July 1 & Sunday, July 2 | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Cost: $28/adults, $17/children
Fundraiser & 50th Anniversary party
Where: Antique Boat Museum, 750 Mary St, Clayton
When: Saturday, July 1 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $150/person
