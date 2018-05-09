Cayuga Wine Trail uncorks 35 years of grapey good times

Thirty-five isn’t as major a milestone as, say, 40 or 50 — but don’t tell that to the players behind the Cayuga Wine Trail. Just a hop, skip and a jump from Syracuse, it’s the country’s first and longest-running wine trail. At 35, it has every reason to pop some corks and throw a party.

The party, scheduled for Sunday, June 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., has been dubbed a “CeleBrunch.’’ At each of the trail’s 14 member wineries, guests will sample signature wines paired with brunch bites. Menu items will include chicken and waffles, cinnamon roll waffles with cream cheese glaze, savory Amish breakfast bake and blueberry sour cream coffee cake.

“We’re suggesting that people dress up and put on their ‘Sunday best’ for this event,’’ says Cayuga Wine Trail interim director Katherine Chase.

The event is intended for guests 21 and older. Tickets are $35 per person (plus tax) and include a souvenir glass, recipe collection and more. Discounts are available for designated drivers. For information and to purchase tickets, visit cayugawinetrail.com/event/celebrunch/.