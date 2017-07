Do you love caprese salad? How about a delicious summer salad idea? Join Joe Borio, host of Cooking Italian with Joe, as he shares a simple, delicious recipe from Puglia, Italy, and the Borio family kitchen: caprese salad with fried basil and capers.

