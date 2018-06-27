Arts Don’t miss out: Lineup for the 2018 NYS Blues Festival By

The New York State Blues Festival will descend on Syracuse once again, promising three days of a good time. The free event began in 1992 and is one of the largest of its kind in the Northeast.

When the sun starts to go down, the bands start up, with local favorites from across the state playing on the main stage. For some budding artists, the idea of playing at Blues Fest is like a dream — group The Roustabouts has two SU grads who said so themselves in a recent interview with the New Times. The festival is composed of both a main and side stage on downtown’s Clinton Square, and a mini “Blues Night” event held Thursday event at area venues.

Admission is free. For information, call (315) 457-3895 or visit their website.

Thursday, June 28, Main Stage

5 p.m.: The Lightkeepers

6:10 p.m.: The Hi-Jivers

7:30 p.m.: Larkin Poe

Blues Night on the Town

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 246 W. Willow St., (315) 476-4937 9 p.m.: Anonymous Willpower

Empire Brewpub, 120 Walton St., (315) 475-2337 9 p.m.: Jimmy Wolf

Funk ’N Waffles, 313 S. Clinton St., (315) 474-1060 9 p.m.: Neil Minet

Shifty’s, 1401 Burnet Ave., (315) 474-0048 9 p.m.: Barking Loungers



Friday, June 29: Main Stage

3 p.m.: Blues Ignition

4 p.m.: Chris Eves Blues Trio

5:10 p.m.: Matt Tarbell’s Built for Comfort

6:20 p.m.: The Ripcords

7:50 p.m.: Erin Harpe and The Delta Swingers

9:20 p.m.: Paulie Cerra

June 29: Side Stage

4:50 & 6 p.m.: Jane Zell

7:30 & 9 p.m.: Nate Gross

Saturday, June 30: Main Stage

1 p.m.: Mike DeLaney and the Delinquents

2 p.m.: The Roustabouts with Tom Townsley

3:15 p.m.: Los Blancos

4:30 p.m.: AJ Ghent

6 p.m.: Bruce Katz Band

7:30 p.m.: C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band

9 p.m.: Anders Osborne

June 30: Side Stage