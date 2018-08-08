Best of Syracuse 2018: Nominations are now open

By

The balloting begins for the 22nd annual Best of Syracuse poll!

The Syracuse New Times inaugurated its Best of Syracuse poll in 1997, asking readers to select their favorites in a wide range of categories. For the 22nd annual event, we’re again asking readers to choose from more than 100 categories covering food, arts, media, services and more.

The initial ballot is still fairly hefty, which is where readers can help us whittle down to a more manageable number. So click below and start voting!

Make no mistake that area businesses are highly pleased whenever they are named the Best of Syracuse. The awards are presented with pride for everyone to see; check out the awards wall as you dine at Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse on Old Liverpool Road, or while ordering a hot fudge sundae at Gannon’s Isle, 1525 Valley Drive.

There’s plenty to admire about our neck of the woods, and the Best of Syracuse poll offers readers a chance to salute their favorites. So put your best foot forward and help us select the best of Central New York’s bounty.

The surveys are broken up by theme for easier navigation. Click on the theme name to submit your nominations. You do not have to submit a nomination for every category.

Nominating closes at midnight on Sunday, Aug. 19.

Best of Syracuse 2018 Categories:

Best Museum Best Dance Program Best Ethnic Festival Best Food Festival Best Music Festival Best Community Theatre Best Female Vocalist Best Male Vocalist Best Band/Cover Band Best Radio Station Best Movie Theatre Best Movie Drive-in Best Piercing/Tattoo Shop

Best Local Reporter Best Radio Personality Best TV Personality Best Local Chef Best Weatherperson Best Local Artist

Best Burger Best Barbecue Best Fish Fry/Seafood Best Wings Best Hotdog(s) Best Pizza Best Sushi Best Birthday Cake Best Cupcakes Best Donuts Best Frozen Treats Best Bagel Best Local Coffee

Best Mexican Restaurant Best Asian/Hibachi Restaurant Best Polish Restaurant Best Middle Eastern Restaurant Best Indian Restaurant Best Thai Restaurant Best Italian Restaurant Best Veggie/Vegan Best Locally Created Food Best Bakery Best Steakhouse Best Breakfast Spot Best Sunday Brunch Best Place for Lunch Best Food Truck/Food Stand Best Sandwich Shop Best New Restaurant Best Local Caterer

Best Hard Cider Best Brewery Best Beer Selection Best Winery Best Liquor store Best Bar Best Late-Night Munchies Spot Best Happy Hour Best Dive Bar Best Sports Bar Best Karaoke Venue Best LGBT-Friendly Bar Best Dance Club

Best Date Night Location Best Adult Club Best Wedding Venue Best Jeweler Best Florist Best Hotel

Best Hair Salon Best Barbershop Best Spa Best Massage

Best Family Doctor/Practice Best Health Store Best Hospital Best Pediatrician Group Best Dentist Best Organized Walk/Run Best Health Club Best Yoga

Best Sports Venue Best Gymnastics Program Best Outdoor Trails Best Golf Course Best Place to Ski Best Place to Bike Best Ice Skating Best Bowling Alley

Best Haunted Attraction Best Pumpkin Patch Best Apple Picking Best Local Amusement or Water Park Best Go-Carts Best Pre-School Program Best After-School Program Best CNY Playground Best Park Best Library Best Family Restaurant

Best Pet Daycare/Boarding Best Veterinarian Best Animal/Pet Rescue Best Animal Whisperer