Best of Syracuse 2018: Nominations are now open

The balloting begins for the 22nd annual Best of Syracuse poll!

The Syracuse New Times inaugurated its Best of Syracuse poll in 1997, asking readers to select their favorites in a wide range of categories. For the 22nd annual event, we’re again asking readers to choose from more than 100 categories covering food, arts, media, services and more.

The initial ballot is still fairly hefty, which is where readers can help us whittle down to a more manageable number. So click below and start voting!

Make no mistake that area businesses are highly pleased whenever they are named the Best of Syracuse. The awards are presented with pride for everyone to see; check out the awards wall as you dine at Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse on Old Liverpool Road, or while ordering a hot fudge sundae at Gannon’s Isle, 1525 Valley Drive.

There’s plenty to admire about our neck of the woods, and the Best of Syracuse poll offers readers a chance to salute their favorites. So put your best foot forward and help us select the best of Central New York’s bounty.

The surveys are broken up by theme for easier navigation. Click on the theme name to submit your nominations. You do not have to submit a nomination for every category.

Nominating closes at midnight on Sunday, Aug. 19.

Best of Syracuse 2018 Categories:

 

Arts, Music & Entertainment

  1. Best Museum
  2. Best Dance Program
  3. Best Ethnic Festival
  4. Best Food Festival
  5. Best Music Festival
  6. Best Community Theatre
  7. Best Female Vocalist
  8. Best Male Vocalist
  9. Best Band/Cover Band
  10. Best Radio Station
  11. Best Movie Theatre
  12. Best Movie Drive-in
  13. Best Piercing/Tattoo Shop

 

Local Personalities

  1. Best Local Reporter
  2. Best Radio Personality
  3. Best TV Personality
  4. Best Local Chef
  5. Best Weatherperson
  6. Best Local Artist

 

Food

  1. Best Burger
  2. Best Barbecue
  3. Best Fish Fry/Seafood
  4. Best Wings
  5. Best Hotdog(s)
  6. Best Pizza
  7. Best Sushi
  8. Best Birthday Cake
  9. Best Cupcakes
  10. Best Donuts
  11. Best Frozen Treats
  12. Best Bagel
  13. Best Local Coffee

 

Ethnic Foods and Favorite Spots

  1. Best Mexican Restaurant
  2. Best Asian/Hibachi Restaurant
  3. Best Polish Restaurant
  4. Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
  5. Best Indian Restaurant
  6. Best Thai Restaurant
  7. Best Italian Restaurant
  8. Best Veggie/Vegan
  9. Best Locally Created Food
  10. Best Bakery
  11. Best Steakhouse
  12. Best Breakfast Spot
  13. Best Sunday Brunch
  14. Best Place for Lunch
  15. Best Food Truck/Food Stand
  16. Best Sandwich Shop
  17. Best New Restaurant
  18. Best Local Caterer

 

Booze, Bars & Wine

  1. Best Hard Cider
  2. Best Brewery
  3. Best Beer Selection
  4. Best Winery
  5. Best Liquor store
  6. Best Bar
  7. Best Late-Night Munchies Spot
  8. Best Happy Hour
  9. Best Dive Bar
  10. Best Sports Bar
  11. Best Karaoke Venue
  12. Best LGBT-Friendly Bar
  13. Best Dance Club

 

Love & Romance

  1. Best Date Night Location
  2. Best Adult Club
  3. Best Wedding Venue
  4. Best Jeweler
  5. Best Florist
  6. Best Hotel

 

Beauty & Pampering

  1. Best Hair Salon
  2. Best Barbershop
  3. Best Spa
  4. Best Massage

 

Health & Wellness

  1. Best Family Doctor/Practice
  2. Best Health Store
  3. Best Hospital
  4. Best Pediatrician Group
  5. Best Dentist
  6. Best Organized Walk/Run
  7. Best Health Club
  8. Best Yoga

 

Sports & Recreation

  1. Best Sports Venue
  2. Best Gymnastics Program
  3. Best Outdoor Trails
  4. Best Golf Course
  5. Best Place to Ski
  6. Best Place to Bike
  7. Best Ice Skating
  8. Best Bowling Alley

 

Family

  1. Best Haunted Attraction
  2. Best Pumpkin Patch
  3. Best Apple Picking
  4. Best Local Amusement or Water Park
  5. Best Go-Carts
  6. Best Pre-School Program
  7. Best After-School Program
  8. Best CNY Playground
  9. Best Park
  10. Best Library
  11. Best Family Restaurant

 

Animal Lovers

  1. Best Pet Daycare/Boarding
  2. Best Veterinarian
  3. Best Animal/Pet Rescue
  4. Best Animal Whisperer

 

Professional & Civic Services

  1. Best Realtor
  2. Best Attorney
  3. Best Not-for-Profit
  4. Best Auto Repair Shop
  5. Best Psychic/Medium

 

 

