Behind the wheel at the Brockway Museum in Cortland (photos)

Cortland’s Brockway Museum sits along Route 11 inside the Central New York Living History Center, alongside the Homeville Museum and the Tractors of Yesteryear exhibit.The permanent space evolved from the Brockway Truck Show, which has been running annually in downtown Cortland since 2004. Now, visitors can see Brockway trucks, tractors and military vehicles year-round, along with a wealth of other memorabilia.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, excluding major holidays. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for those over age 65, $5 for ages 6 to 18, and free for active members of the military with valid military ID.