Autumn Times Local Business Directory

Haunted Houses

Cayo Industrial Horror Realm. 811 Broad St., Utica. The 2015 winner of the Best Haunted Attraction and Best Boo-for-Your-Buck in Central New York awards returns for its 13th year. Ages 13 and up. Oct. 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-31, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. $10/each event; $30/four attractions; $40/five attractions. cayoindustrial.com.

Demon Acres. 341 County Route 36, Hannibal. This triple threat haunted experience features three spooky attractions equipped with high-tech special effects and sets. Ages 13 and up.

Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28, 7 to 11 p.m. $12/hayride; $12/haunted house; $25/combo. (315) 564-8070.

Field of Screams Haunted House. 2040 State Route 49, North Bay. The most “spine-tingling, fright enticing” haunted house in Central New York returns for its fourth Halloween season. All ages welcome. Every weekend in October starting Oct. 7: Fridays, dusk to 11 p.m.; Saturdays, dusk to midnight; Sundays, dusk to 10 p.m. $10. twistedtheclown@twcny.rr.com, fieldofscreamscny.com/news.php.

Fright Nights at the Fair. 581 State Fair Blvd. With three equally terrifying haunted houses located throughout the New York State Fairgrounds, fear is the name of the game here. Ages 9 and up recommended. Weekends in October: Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. to midnight; Sundays, 7 to 11 p.m. $10/single ticket, $25/combo ticket. (315) 396-8390; thefrightnights.com.

Frightmare Farms. 4816 State Route 49, Palermo. This 2015 winner of the Best Haunted Trail in Central New York offers a spooky tour of the haunted estate of Professor Whitaker. Ages 9 and up. Oct. 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28-29, 7 to 10 p.m. $13/single attraction; $22/two attractions; $25/all three attractions. (844) 374-4481; frightmarefarms.net.

Hafner’s Haunted House. 7265 Buckley Road, North Syracuse. A not-too-scary experience for kids of all ages. Sept. 30-Oct. 22. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $4. (315) 458-2231; chuckhafner.com.

Raven Haven Haunted House. 7475 Thunderbird Road, Liverpool. The 2015 winner of the Best Home-Haunt returns with a family-friendly experience. All ages welcome. Oct. 21, 22, 28, 29, 31. Free. (315) 451-6294.

Spooky Hollow Haunted Maze. Behling Orchards, 114 Potter Road, Mexico. This kid-friendly haunted attraction is also home to a harvest festival, you-pick pumpkins and more. Ages 10 and up for the haunted maze. Weekends in October. Free admission, prices may vary for attractions. (315) 963-7068; behlingorchards.com.

Trail of Terror. 475 Clifford Road, Fulton. This haunted attraction returns for its 27th season with an even scarier walk-through and haunted house experience. Ages 13 and up. Weekends in October. $12/trail; $12/house; $20/combo. (315) 593-2999; thetrailofterror.com.

Apple Orchards

Adams Acres Farm. 7047 Sevier Road, Jamesville. The home of the Adams Acres Apple Fest (Sept. 24) is now open for you-pick organic apples. (315) 498-6654; adamsacres.net.

Beak & Skiff Apple Hill Campus. 2708 Lords Hill Road, Lafayette. The home of 1911 Hard Cider is also open for apple picking until late October, with 15 different varieties. (315) 696-8683; beakandskiff.com.

Behling Orchards. 114 Potter Road, Mexico. The birthplace of the Jenna Blush apple (grown exclusively at Behling’s) and offering 80 different varieties, the orchard is also home to an old-fashioned cider mill, a zombie paintball tournament, and family-geared fun fall activities. (315) 963-7068.

Deer Run Farms Apple Orchard. 2695 Route 11A, Lafayette. Billed as the home of the “original apple fritter,” enjoy 15 varieties of apples to pick at this local favorite. (315) 677-8087; deerrunfarms.webs.com.

Fruit Valley Orchard. 507 Bunker Hill Road, Oswego. This multi-fruit farm features 11 varieties of apples, as well as pears for picking during the apple season. (315) 342-3793.

McLusky Orchards. 4603 McLusky Road, Lafayette. One of the oldest family-owned and operated apple orchards in Central New York, McLusky offers pickers a wide variety of apples and fresh apple cider. (315) 677-5176.

Navarino Orchard. 3655 Cherry Valley Turnpike. More than 20 different varieties of apples for picking during the fall. You-pick pumpkins are also available from late September through October. (315) 673-9181; navarinoorchard.com.

O’Neill’s Orchard. 4872 Route 20, Lafayette. After producing no apples in 2016, O’Neill’s is back and flourishing with 18 varieties to pick this season. Make sure to check out the apple-smoked barbecue, too! (315) 677-9407; oneillsorchard.com.

Owen Orchards. 8174 Grant Ave., Weedsport. This old-fashioned family orchard and farm is the perfect place to pick apples (15 varieties), take wagon rides, and select pumpkins this fall. (315) 252-4097; owenorchard.com.

Rocking Horse Farm. 3736 Apulia Road, Jamesville. This farm is home not only to five acres of apple trees offering more than 10 varieties, but also to Christmas trees, alpacas and mini-donkeys for sale, and a small gift shop. (315) 492-1100; rockinghorsefarmcny.com.

Pumpkin Patches

Abbott Farms. 3275 Cold Springs Road, Baldwinsville. With a wide selection of different-sized pumpkins, plus you-pick apples and prunes, Abbott’s is a great place for families to enjoy a day out this fall. (315) 638-7783; abbottfarms.com.

Cicero “Pumkin” Patch. 7169 Island Road, Cicero. The “Home of the Hermit Hayride” offers a wide variety of decorative breeds of pumpkins. (315) 699-2200.

Iron Kettle Farm. 707 Owego Road, Candor. This farm has been offering up fun fall family activities for almost 50 years, including pumpkin picking, hayrides and corn mazes. (607) 659-7707; ironkettlefarm.com.

Katie’s Pumpkin Patch. 8484 Dunham Road, Baldwinsville. This local farm offers you-pick pumpkins, hayrides ($1 per person), and a free corn maze exploration with any purchase. (315) 638-0876; katiespumpkinpatch.com.

Navarino Orchard. 3655 Cherry Valley Turnpike. Many pumpkins are ready for picking, with you-pick apples also available through October. (315) 673-9181; navarinoorchard.com.

Our Farm. 1590 Peth Road, Manlius. Visitors of this pumpkin patch will be delighted by a scenic wagon ride through the farm on their way to the you-pick pumpkin fields. (315) 655-8453; fallpumpkinfarm.com.

The Pumpkin Hollow. 3735 W. Seneca Turnpike. From picking pumpkins, feeding the farm animals, and going on hayrides, there’s always something to do at this pumpkin patch. (315) 960-4557; thepumpkinhollow.com.

Tim’s Pumpkin Patch. 2901 Rose Hill Road, Marietta. After 30 years in business, this pumpkin patch is still going strong with 40 acres of pumpkins available for picking. (315) 673-9209; timspumpkinpatch.com.