Autumn Times Calendar of Events

Now-Oct. 31. Abbott Farm Fall Festival Days. Enjoy a plethora of autumn-themed activities for children and adults, including wagon rides, a corn maze, tube slides, a bounce house, an apple cannon, face painting and more. Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Abbott Farms, 3275 Cold Springs Road, Baldwinsville. Free/ages 2 and under, $9/ages 3 and up, $8/five or more in same transaction, $7/10 or more in same transaction, $3.50/individual activities. (315) 638-7783. abbottfarms.com.

Sept. 22-24. Apple Festival. Enjoy amusement rides, pony rides, live entertainment, local vendors and food at the 35th annual event. Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brewerton Speedway, 154 U.S. Route 11. $5 entry. (315) 675-8232. centralsquareapplefestival.com.

Sept. 23-Oct. 29. Fort Rickey Fall Festival. The children’s discovery zoo is full of hands-on family fun, with special kid-friendly activities, such as: a hay bale maze, pedal tractors, oat-filled activity station, pony rides, wagon rides and more. Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 5135 Rome-New London Road, Rome. $6/admission, free/children under 2. (315) 336-1930. fortrickey.com/fall-fun-festival.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1. Apple Harvest Festival. The 35th annual family-friendly fest at the downtown Ithaca Commons celebrates not just apples, but the agricultural communities and maintaining a local mentality. Enjoy music, food and upstate New York’s famous apples. Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. downtownithaca.com.

Sept. 30. Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association’s annual fundraiser aims to raise awareness, money and support to end the disease. Saturday, 8 a.m. (registration); 10 a.m. (ceremony), 10:15 a.m. (walk). Route length is 3 miles. SRC Arena on the Onondaga Community Colleg campus, 4585 W Seneca Turnpike. (315) 472-4201. act.alz.org.

Oct. 1. Festival of Races. The annual family-fitness event features Men’s 5k (8:50 a.m.), MVP Health Care Women’s 5k (9:50 a.m.), 3k Fun & Fitness Run (10:45 a.m.), and Community Walk (10:45 a.m.). Manley Field House, 1301 E. Colvin St. $12-$20/fees. (315) 446-6285. festivalofraces.com.

Oct. 4-8. Super DIRT Week XLVI. Get your need for speed at the Oswego Speedway, 300 E. Albany St. Oswego. $25/Wednesday-Friday general admission, $10/Wednesday-Friday child admission, $30/Saturday general admission, $10/Saturday child admission, $45/Sunday general admission, $10/Sunday child admission. (844) DIRT-TIX. superdirtweekonline.com.

Oct. 7-8. Great Cortland Pumpkin Fest. Pumpkin-themed family fun, with food, music and activities for all to enjoy. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Courthouse Park, Church Street, Cortland. Free; some events have fees. (607) 753-8463. cortlandpumpkinfest.org.

Oct. 7. Adirondack Kids Day. A day of free family fun featuring a children’s authors and illustrators fair and French Louie’s Fishing Derby. Also, Utica Zoomobile, pony rides and more activities throughout the day. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. U.S. Route 28, Inlet. (315) 357-5501. adirondackkidsday.com.

Oct. 7-8. Lafayette Apple Festival. There will be plenty of food and entertainment at the annual family-friendly blowout. Apple pancake breakfast each day starts at 7 a.m. The annual Apple Run features three events that take place Sunday, which includes the Fun Run (free), 8:30 a.m.; 18k Road Race ($15-$35), 9 a.m.; 3.5-mile ($15-$35), 9:15 a.m. Festival hours: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 5330 Rowland Road, LaFayette. $5/adults, free/ages 12 and under. (315) 677-3300. lafayetteapplefest.org.

Oct. 14. Run of the Dead. Survival of the fittest through the 5k race. Run through the obstacle course (optional) while zombies chase you to eat your brains. Afternoon or night runs every 15 minutes starting at 4 p.m. Signup deadline: Friday, Sept. 29. Syracuse Sports Park, 7192 Oswego Road, Liverpool. $45/run registration, $10/zombie registration. $10/spectator pass for 14 and over, $5/spectator pass for 14 and under. (315) 457-7678. syracuserunofthedead.com.

Oct. 14-15. Salt City Autumn Antiques Show. More than 250 vendors present collections and offer consultations about the historic art. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New York State Fairgrounds, Center of Progress Building, 581 State Fair Blvd. $7/daily, $8/weekend pass, free/ages 12 and under. (315) 686-5789. saltcityantiqueshows.com.

Oct. 18-22. Syracuse International Film Festival. The 14th annual flick fest will offer film screenings and Q&As with filmmakers from around the world. Palace Theatre, 2384 James St. $6-$175 at cnytix.com. (315) 671-2188. filminsyracuse.com.

Oct. 20-22. Country Folk Art Show. Exhibitors and artisans from across the United States present handcrafted goods, foods, jewelry, furniture, photographs and more. Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New York State Fairgrounds, Center of Progress Building, 581 State Fair Blvd. $7/three-day access. (248) 634-4151. countryfolkart.com.

Oct. 20-21. St. Rose of Lima Harvest Festival. The Catholic church hosts a quaint two-day event, featuring attic treasures, 50/50 raffles, plenty of food, and $10,000 in prize money. A fish dinner is on Friday’s menu, while chicken cordon bleu fills palates on Saturday. 4 to 9 p.m. St. Rose of Lima, 409 S. Main St., North Syracuse. (315) 458-0283. stroseny.org.

Oct. 21-22, 28-29. Zoo Boo. Stop down for the “kooky, not spooky” daytime Halloween-themed extravaganza that engages kids and families in activities. The event includes trick-or-treating stations, animal encounters, games and more. Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Place. (315) 435-8511. rosamondgiffordzoo.org.

Oct. 27-29. Wizarding Weekend. Grab your wands and spell books for the third annual event, with games, crafts and food. Costumes are encouraged. Friday, 7 p.m. to midnight; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Press Bay Alley, 118 W. Green St, Ithaca. Free admission. Fees for select games and crafts. (607) 882-9842. wizardingweekend.com.

Nov. 4. Jingle Bell 5K Run. The Santa-themed run/jog/walk will help raise funds and awareness with a hope to cure arthritis. Registration is at 9 a.m., run starts at 10:30 a.m. Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Road, Liverpool. 5K timed and unlimited/$30 preregistered, one mile run/$30 preregistered. Prices increase by $5 after Oct. 16. (518) 456-120. jbr.org/Syracuse.

Nov. 4-5. Model Train Fair. National Railway Historical Association’s local chapter hosts the 43rd annual event. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New York State Fairgrounds, Exhibit Center, 581 State Fair Blvd. $10/adults, free/15 and under. (315) 451-6551. modeltrainfair.com.

Nov. 15-Jan. 7. Lights on the Lake. The annual drive-through yuletide lights spectacular. Daily, 5 to 10 p.m. Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Drive, Liverpool. $10/Mondays through Thursdays; $15/Fridays through Sundays; $6/Mondays and Tuesdays with Wegmans Shoppers Club card. (315) 453-6712. lightsonthelake.com.