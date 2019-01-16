Arts Tome Raiders: Area book clubs offer ideas for cold-weather page-turners By

Wintertime in Central New York commonly conjures up images of neon windbreaker jackets, reflective goggles, packed skis and tucked-in scarves as resident snow bunnies flock to the nearest athletic resort to make the most of the cold weather.

But for those who find no love in the winter winds, whose faces and hands are flush red with pre-emptive pain instead of exhilaration at the thought of flying down a hillside on two planks of fiberglass and plastic, it can be hard to find entertainment during the long season. Cramped up indoors, the threat of stir craziness becomes a strong possibility as the outside temperatures continue to plunge.

For those folks, we call to mind another seasonal image: a steaming cup of coffee (or a hot toddy, feel free to pick your poison) resting on a side table, a thick fleece blanket waiting across a chair, a knit sweater scratching at your arms and an unopened book waiting to have its pages turned.

If you’re looking for inspiration before heading out to grab the latest hardcover at their local library, or want to incorporate a social aspect as they thumb through their wintertime page-turners, a book club could be a place to start. Here are several clubs throughout the area:

Betts Book Discussion. Betts Branch Library, 4862 S. Salina St. (315) 435-1940. Third Tuesday of the month, 10 a.m. Next book: Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah.

Mystery & More Book Club. Hazard Branch Library, 1620 W. Genesee St. (315) 435-5326. Check calendar for dates. Next book: The Masterpiece by Fiona Davis.

Brewerton Book Discussion. Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) Brewerton, 5440 Bennett St. (315) 676-7484. Final Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. Next book: Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah.

Inspired Reads Book Club. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane. (315) 699-2032. Every Monday at 5:45 p.m. Next book: A Return to Love by Marianne Williamson.

Books to Die For Discussion Group. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane. (315) 699-2032. Second Wednesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. Next book: Selections from In Death by J.D. Robb (Nora Roberts).

North Syracuse Book Discussion Group. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane. (315) 458-6184. First Monday of the month, 6:30 p.m. Next book: To be announced.

Between the Covers: Romance Book Club. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane. (315) 458-6184. Third Thursday of the month, 6:30 p.m. Next book: To be announced.

Non-Fiction Book Discussion. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane. (315) 458-6184. Fourth Wednesday of the month, 6 p.m.

Next book: Selections of biographies on famous Americans.

Connect with the Classics. Manlius Library, 1 Arkie Albanese Ave. (315) 682-6400. Last Monday of the month, 6:30 p.m. Next book: The Moonstone by Wilkie Collins.

Contemporary Book Club. Manlius Library, 1 Arkie Albanese Ave. (315) 682-6400. First Tuesday of the month, 2 p.m. Next book: Pachinko by Min Jin Lee.

Real Life Readers. Manlius Library, 1 Arkie Albanese Ave. (315) 682-6400. Third Thursday of the month, 2 p.m. Next book: Barracoon: The Story of the Last “Black Cargo” by Zora Neale Hurston.

Let’s Talk About Books. Manlius Library, 1 Arkie Albanese Ave. (315) 682-6400. Fourth Thursday of the month, 2 p.m. Open book discussion.

Unraveling Yarns Book Club. Maxwell Memorial Library, 14 W. Genesee St., Camillus. (315) 672-3661. Second Thursday of the month, 10:30 a.m. Next book: The Witch of Blackbird Pond by Elizabeth George Speare.

Between the Lines Book Club. Maxwell Memorial Library, 14 W. Genesee St., Camillus. (315) 672-3661. Fourth Monday of the month, 2 p.m. Next book: The Ninth Hour by Alice McDermott.

Paine Book Club. Paine Branch Library, 113 Nichols Ave. (315) 435-5442. Fourth Friday of the month, 10 a.m. Open book discussion.

Westcott Readers at Petit. Petit Branch Library, 105 Victoria Place. (315) 435-3636. Check calendar for dates. Next book: Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov.

Page Turners Book Club. Salina Free Library, 100 Belmont St., Mattydale. (315) 454-4524. Final Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Next book: Fly Girls by Keith O’Brien.

Afternoon Book Club. Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St. (315) 685-5135. Second Thursday of the month, 1:30 p.m. Next book: To be announced.

Evening Book Club. Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St. (315) 685-5135. Last Monday of the month, 6:30 p.m. Next book: Bel Canto by Ann Patchett.

“Meet the Author” Book Club. Tully Free Library, 12 State St. (315) 696-8606. First Monday of the month, 6 p.m. Next author: Susie Schnall, author of The Subway Girls.

OFL Book Club. Onondaga Free Library, 4840 W. Seneca Turnpike. (315) 492-1727. Last Thursday of the month, 7 p.m. Next book: Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng.



comments