Farm Directory: Where to go for apple picking near Onondaga County

Across Central New York farms, apples are ripening for tart treats and apple pies.

Nothing says autumn like a freshly picked basket of apples, whether you want a quick, tart treat or plan to dice them up for apple pie. See which farms near you are open for apple picking season, complete with address and hours — brought to you by our special Autumn Times edition.

Don't see your farm and hours listed?

Abbott Farms. 3275 Cold Springs Road, Baldwinsville. Home of the weekend Fall Festival, complete with corn maze, tube slides, wagon rides and more, this farm features 21 varieties of apples. Picking hours are Mondays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.

Adams Acres Farm. 7047 Sevier Road, Jamesville. The all-organic orchard and home of the Adams Acres Apple Fest (Sept. 22) is now open for you-pick apples. Picking hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 4 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beak & Skiff Apple Hill Campus. 2708 Lords Hill Road, LaFayette. The home of 1911 Hard Cider and 1911 Spirits is also open for apple picking until late October, with about 20 different varieties available throughout the season. The orchard is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the last wagon leaving at 5 p.m.

Behling Orchards. 114 Potter Road, Mexico. The birthplace of the Jenna Blush apple (grown exclusively at Behling’s) and offering 80 different varieties, the orchard is also home to an autumn- and apple-themed candy room, a zombie paintball tournament and family-geared fun fall activities. Picking hours are daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appledale Orchards. 6018 Route 3, Mexico. The country market and fruit stand also has you-pick berries and cherries when in season. Along with apples, there’s also fresh-pressed cider and cider doughnuts, a corn maze and play area. Picking hours are Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (315) 963-3628.

Critz Farms. 3232 Rippleton Road, Cazenovia. This 325-acre family farm brewery and cidery is just 3.5 miles outside Cazenovia. Besides apples, the farm specializes in pumpkins and conifer trees. Daily picking hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Deer Run Farms Apple Orchard. 2695 Route 11A, Lafayette. Billed as the home of the “original apple fritter,” enjoy more than 15 varieties of apples to pick at this local favorite. Picking hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Emmi & Sons, Inc. Farms. 1482 W. Genesee Road, Baldwinsville. This 300-acre fruit and vegetable operation has a full seasonal crop schedule available online. Picking hours are Mondays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fruit Valley Orchard. 507 Bunker Hill Road, Oswego. This multi-fruit farm has a greenhouse full of flowers and vegetable plants to take home, and its orchard has 17 varieties of apples. Make sure to check for you-pick pears in early October. Picking hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

McLusky Orchards. 4603 McLusky Road, LaFayette. One of the oldest family-owned and operated apple orchards in Central New York, McLusky offers pickers a wide variety of apples and fresh apple cider. Call for picking hours. (315) 677-5176.

Navarino Orchard. 3655 Cherry Valley Turnpike, Syracuse. More than 20 different varieties of apples for picking during the fall. You-pick pumpkins are also available from late September through October. Picking hours are Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

O’Neill’s Orchard. 4872 Route 20, LaFayette. O’Neill’s has you-pick red raspberries alongside its 18 varieties of apples. Check out the apple-smoked barbecue in the kitchen on the weekends. Picking hours are Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ontario Orchards Farm. 15273 Sterling Center Road, Sterling. This year-round fruit and veggie market ships its products all across the nation. Picking hours are Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orchard Hill Apple Farm. 11145 Huey Road, Leonardsville. Make sure to carry bills, as the smaller Wratten’s Orchard is a cash-only establishment. Picking hours are daily throughout September, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (315) 855-4388

Owen Orchards. 8174 Grant Ave., Weedsport. This old-fashioned family orchard and farm is the perfect place to pick apples (15 varieties), take wagon rides and select pumpkins this fall. Picking hours are Mondays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sundays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rocking Horse Farm. 3736 Apulia Road, Jamesville. This farm is home not only to five acres of apple trees offering more than 10 varieties, but also to Christmas trees, alpacas and mini-donkeys for sale, and a small gift shop. Picking hours are Fridays, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sage Creek Orchards. 139 Minckler Road, Mexico. Sage offers more than 14 varieties of apples and fall hayrides. Active-duty military personnel, veterans and veterans affairs employees receive a 10 percent discount. Picking hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (315) 963-3486.